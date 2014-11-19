TNA Impact Finally Announced Their New Network Television Deal

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
11.19.14 4 years ago 26 Comments

After weeks of speculation, Impact Wrestling finally has a new home. Dixie Carter officially announced the acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights to Impact Wrestling by Discovery Communications.

dixie tweet

Discovery Communications announced today that it has signed a multi-year deal with TNA (Total Nonstop Action) IMPACT WRESTLING to bring the popular league to homes nationwide on Destination America, the only network dedicated to celebrating the people, places and stories of the United States. Destination America officially enters the ring with its first world premiere of IMPACT WRESTLING in January 2015. The series features some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, including Jeff Hardy, Bobby Roode, Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley and Gail Kim. The partnership includes the U.S. premieres of additional TNA WRESTLING series and specials and provides Discovery Communications with international broadcasting rights in select regions, to be announced at a later date. – impactwrestling.com

According to our sources at Spike, Impact Wrestling will continue to air until December 24th, 2014. There aren’t enough “live” shows remaining from the most recent set of tapings from Bethlehem, PA, however the network will fill the remaining slots with Best Of specials, which will presumably just be multiple retrospectives of Ethan Carter III’s wardrobe choices.

Speaking of, what does everyone’s favourite paragon of nepotism have to say about the move?

I hope so. Lord, do I hope so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSDESTINATION AMERICADIXIE CARTEREC3ETHAN CARTER IIIIMPACT WRESTLINGSpikeTNATNA IMPACT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 19 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP