TNA Impact Finally Announced Their New Network Television Deal

After weeks of speculation, Impact Wrestling finally has a new home. Dixie Carter officially announced the acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights to Impact Wrestling by Discovery Communications.
Discovery Communications announced today that it has signed a multi-year deal with TNA (Total Nonstop Action) IMPACT WRESTLING to bring the popular league to homes nationwide on Destination America, the only network dedicated to celebrating the people, places and stories of the United States. Destination America officially enters the ring with its first world premiere of IMPACT WRESTLING in January 2015. The series features some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, including Jeff Hardy, Bobby Roode, Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley and Gail Kim. The partnership includes the U.S. premieres of additional TNA WRESTLING series and specials and provides Discovery Communications with international broadcasting rights in select regions, to be announced at a later date. – impactwrestling.com
According to our sources at Spike, Impact Wrestling will continue to air until December 24th, 2014. There aren’t enough “live” shows remaining from the most recent set of tapings from Bethlehem, PA, however the network will fill the remaining slots with Best Of specials, which will presumably just be multiple retrospectives of Ethan Carter III’s wardrobe choices.
Speaking of, what does everyone’s favourite paragon of nepotism have to say about the move?
I hope so. Lord, do I hope so.
Gotta love the channel logo. It’s a Word font typed on a bastardized Bank of America logo. I bet they just used Paint instead of Photoshop.
I do hope they make them change the name of Impact to United States of Total Nonstop Action to come in compliance with their naming conventions.
The irony of having that thing be the image of everything American seems to have been lost on the people at Destination America’s marketing team.
Surely, ECW will live forever on TNN, The National Network!
ROH on Sinclair at 2:00 AM!
Destination America: the home of TNA and rednecks fake hunting fake monsters.
Seriously all of their programming is just derivations of once-popular Discovery Channel shows. Everything single one has “monsters” “hillbilly” “swamp” “ghosts” or “BBQ” in the title.
“Kurt Angle wrestles Big Foot, ONLY ON DESTINATION AMERICA”
I would so watch that. Hell, make a regular show out of it. Every week Kurt Angle hunts down a mythical monster and wrestles it.
Ratings gold.
Following suit, TNA will also be renaming its cruiserweight belt “The America Division Title.”
So I guess it’s back to the Pirate Bay for our resident recapper…
Wow, I have this channel already? The spirits did it all in one night!
Well, on the bright side Danielle’s not out of a job.
I’m hoping that this serves as a wake up for those TNA Impact folks. With a channel like that, you should be able to take some risks and develop talent.
now they have about two more years to fix things. will they fix them? God, I’m rooting for that.
Well I don’t have that channel, so it’s officially up to Danielle to paint an accurate picture of TNA programming down to the very worst detail
I already made a bad joke about ghosts, but I just looked at the programming guide and that channel is seriously 50% ghosts and 50% outdoor reality shows. This needs to be reflected in TNA by having Mike Knox getting repackaged as a guy who died in a four-wheeler accident (and doesn’t know he’s dead).
Is there a bigger lock in the world than TNA being forced to cross promote the monster hunting programming by having them try to trap Abyss?
I’m all for that if Abyss gets to Black Hole Slam some reality TV people
I laughed too much at someone on twitter saying “if TNA was a math equation, Destination X’s solution would be America”
“Oh my God, Tazz! What’s THE YETI doing in the Impact Zone?!?!?”
