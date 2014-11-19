TNA Impact Finally Announced Their New Network Television Deal

After weeks of speculation, Impact Wrestling finally has a new home. Dixie Carter officially announced the acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights to Impact Wrestling by Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications announced today that it has signed a multi-year deal with TNA (Total Nonstop Action) IMPACT WRESTLING to bring the popular league to homes nationwide on Destination America, the only network dedicated to celebrating the people, places and stories of the United States. Destination America officially enters the ring with its first world premiere of IMPACT WRESTLING in January 2015. The series features some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, including Jeff Hardy, Bobby Roode, Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley and Gail Kim. The partnership includes the U.S. premieres of additional TNA WRESTLING series and specials and provides Discovery Communications with international broadcasting rights in select regions, to be announced at a later date. – impactwrestling.com

According to our sources at Spike, Impact Wrestling will continue to air until December 24th, 2014. There aren’t enough “live” shows remaining from the most recent set of tapings from Bethlehem, PA, however the network will fill the remaining slots with Best Of specials, which will presumably just be multiple retrospectives of Ethan Carter III’s wardrobe choices.

Speaking of, what does everyone’s favourite paragon of nepotism have to say about the move?

I hope so. Lord, do I hope so.