TNA Impact Wrestling, A Promotion Full Of Great Ideas, Is Sponsoring A ‘Physically Attack Your Boss’ Day

If you haven’t been watching TNA Impact Wrestling over the last month, here’s what you’ve missed:
– Their World Champion deciding he’s gonna simultaneously do MMA
– TNA Hall of Famer Sting getting more publicity from a 60-second video game commercial than he did wrestling in TNA for 11 years
– Impact Wrestling being canceled by SpikeTV
– The Internet thinking that is hilarious
You’ve also missed an updated Austin vs. McMahon, blue collar vs. the boss storyline that whiffs the context of Austin/McMahon to have one of the Dudley Boyz relentlessly stalk and threaten a middle-aged, non-wrestling woman. In TNA there are no good guys, only reprehensible bad guys with nothing else to do, and the only response to being insulted and not getting what you want is a creeper assault on someone literally 1/3 your size. Wrrrrrrrrestling!
If that’s not enough, TNA’s celebrating a 6-foot-3 wrestler’s attack on Blanche Devereaux by declaring August 7th “National Put Your Boss Through A Table Day.” THEY are declaring it that, just to make the wording clear. They want you to upload photos or videos of your boss and explain why they should get attacked in real life. THIS IS A REAL THING TNA IS DOING. There’s a cute “check your employee handbook” disclaimer in the middle to get them off of any legal hook, but nope, TNA Hurt Your Boss Day.
#BossToss: TNA Wrestling Declares August 7th “National Put Your Boss Through A Table Day”
Few are fortunate to work for a great leader. For the millions of others suffering from “I have the worst boss syndrome,” gritting the teeth and biting the tongue provide only a temporary fix to the daily agony of taking orders from a superior far less smart. To offer a solution to this global pandemic of frustration, TNA IMPACT WRESTLING (Spike TV, Thursdays 9/8c) is declaring this Thursday, Aug. 7, “Put Your Boss Through A Table Day.” Why keep slamming your head against the table when you can put your boss through it instead?
Between now and this Thursday night’s broadcast of IMPACT WRESTLING (Spike TV, 9/8c) the aggravated and oppressed are encouraged to check the social media policy section in their employee handbook then go online to share why their boss (past or present) deserves be tossed through a table using #BossToss. Be creative using video or photos, and be sure to tag @impactwrestling on twitter, and IMPACT WRESTLING on Facebook and Instagram when publishing a post.
IMPACT will select the best #BossToss entries for a prominent impactwrestling.com feature, and one #BossToss Grand Prize Winner will be awarded a $250 ShopTNA gift card and tickets to a future IMPACT WRESTLING event.
“Put Your Boss Through A Table Day” shares August 7 with other well-known celebrations like “Particularly Preposterous Packaging Day,” “Sea Serpent Day” and “India Pale Ale Day,” and is inspired by TNA Superstar and Hall of Fame inductee Bully Ray, who for months has endured constant harassment and provocation from his boss, TNA President Dixie Carter. Bully has guaranteed on IMPACT WRESTLING this Thursday, Aug. 7, (watch a preview) he will slam Dixie through a table, with #ItHappens already trending on twitter.
“I know what it’s like to have a boss you don’t respect; to have a boss you want to toss because you know you can do a better job,” said Bully. “This Thursday on IMPACT I will keep my promise of putting Dixie through a table and you will not want to miss the moment #ItHappens.”
I’m not sure how I feel, but this is close:
I encourage the staff here at With Spandex to participate in the event. Hell, if one of you wants to get to Austin before Thursday I’ll let you Bubba Bomb me through something. If not, I’ll raise the stakes and just start arbitrarily attacking my superiors at UPROXX. I can cutter the CEO of Woven through his living room furniture and not spend the rest of my life waiting tables, right?
Be sure to tune in to WWE NXT this Thursday to find out what happens on NOT THIS.
Will WWE counter with Bitchslap Your Employee Day next Monday?
No, no…Bitchslap Your Boss! Alliteration! (Also, TNA will then claim WWE is ripping them off again.)
As for this…yeah. Are we sure Russo is still not working with the company? Was he double-special fired or actually “pretend fired”?
@ PT I recognize the importance of Alliteration, but “Whack a Worker Wednesday” just doesn’t fit for any of WWE’s broadcast shows.
At this point would anyone be shocked to find out that Russo is under “Double Secret Termination”
This has to be one of the most colossally dumb promotions I have ever heard of. Can we just WORST the whole company?
And another entry gets added to the LOLTNA wiki…
Ironically, I think if you had a cool boss they’d be pretty okay with participating in this. Or if they have severe brain damage.
“..future IMPACT WRESTLING event”?
That’s good stuff right there.
lol Tickets. Don’t they generally pay people to come in ?
am i allowed to participate if my boss isn’t a woman???
as long as your boss is a bitch it should be okay
What happens if I’m self-employed?
You could toss yourse…….
…..you know what? I’m not going to go there
“Grand Prize Winner will be awarded a $250* ShopTNA gift card and tickets to a future IMPACT WRESTLING** event.***”
*Value in $TNABUX. 10 $TNABUX equivalent to roughly 0.4 Polish Zlotys.
**Does not imply wrestling will occur
***Event may be going out of business garage sale, location TBD
“For the millions of others suffering from “I have the worst boss syndrome,” gritting the teeth and biting the tongue…”
I have a feeling that a large part of the Impact audience bites their tongue pretty regularly, bad boss or no.
Also, what’s up with the autoplaying video ads on Uproxx lately? They’re really annoying, and don’t seem like your guys’ kind of thing. Uproxx is better than that, damnit!!!!
Of course you’re against it; you don’t want Nate Birch or Danielle kicking your ass.
hahahahaha Sorry the thought of Danielle kicking ass made me chuckle.
So you’re saying I can publicly point out that my boss sucks, then in case there’s any ambiguity in my tweet, you’re going to write about it on your website so he/she is sure that it’s me. AND I get 250 bucks on a TNA giftcard! SIGN ME UP
What do you think you can get for 250 TNA dollars?
I’m betting you can get 7 TNA CUZ BOOBS Knockouts calendars, 18 boxes of the stickers James Storm uses to cover up the Budweiser logos, the deed to the Aces and Eights clubhouse, and Samoa Joe will tell you kidnapped him that one time.
TNA Dollars work just like regular money, but it’s… erm… “fun”.
Man, imagine the WWF doing this in 1998 during the height of McMahon vs. Austin.
Hard to believe the person running the company was once a successful, respected publicist, isn’t it?
Money is on Burnsy. Deceptively strong.
That Steve Austin zeitgeist is still out there waiting to be captured, right?
You’re fired. We wish you well in all your future endeavors.
Somebody on 411, God bless them, tried to make a similar point, and–because it’s fucking 411–was immediately castigated as a pussy white knight, etc. etc.
The comments on the update regarding this “designation” are similarly horrible, full of troglodytes and mouth breathers congratulating TNA for their brilliant marketing and storytelling prowess.
I wish I was kidding. I hate people.
LMAO WWE has turn you sheep into pussies why don’t you moron just watch Adam Rose look in the mirror