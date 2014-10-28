TNA Impact Wrestling’s Favourite Brit Rockstar Spud Will Be Here On Thursday For An UPROXX Live Q&A

Hold on to your bowties, folks. Impact Wrestling’s beloved sycophant-turned-hero of the people Rockstar Spud will be stopping by With Spandex on Thursday for a live and uncensored UPROXX Q&A. It’s sure to be jam-packed with delight and *ahem* proper Commonwealth spelling.

During our last Q&A with one-percenter and friendship-ruiner Ethan Carter III, he had some harsh words for Rockstar Spud. Spud will be here to set the record straight, talk British Boot Camp, and (if we’re lucky) give us some fashion tips on how to look so dapper all of the time.

Be here on Thursday, October 30th at 1:00PM ET, or forever regret it.

(You will. Spud rules.)