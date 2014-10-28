TNA Impact Wrestling’s Favourite Brit Rockstar Spud Will Be Here On Thursday For An UPROXX Live Q&A

Hold on to your bowties, folks. Impact Wrestling’s beloved sycophant-turned-hero of the people Rockstar Spud will be stopping by With Spandex on Thursday for a live and uncensored UPROXX Q&A. It’s sure to be jam-packed with delight and *ahem* proper Commonwealth spelling.
During our last Q&A with one-percenter and friendship-ruiner Ethan Carter III, he had some harsh words for Rockstar Spud. Spud will be here to set the record straight, talk British Boot Camp, and (if we’re lucky) give us some fashion tips on how to look so dapper all of the time.
Be here on Thursday, October 30th at 1:00PM ET, or forever regret it.
(You will. Spud rules.)
Fuck yes, fellow Brummie here, we’ll be here talking about Balti and Bullring and like Aston Villa getting beaten by QPR like.
wut
Brummies. We’re Brummies like, we invented the Balti, and we invented Middle Earth don’t let those Kiwis tell you otherwise mate, you’ve heard of Cat Deeley, ELO, Ozzy Osbourne, hell Black Sabbath, UB40, Duran Duran, all Brummies. Me, Rockstar Spud also Brummies, course if ya don’t know what a Brummie is mate, then you don’t understand the colloquialism. (For the uneducated masses Brummies are people from Birmingham, the real Birmingham with real people not that fakeass Alabama shit, no, Alabama’s more like Stoke or ironically The Black Country then they are Birmingham, we won the Champions League once we did, Aston Villa 1980. Tom Hanks supports Aston Villa, he does. We also have Canals, lots and lots of Canals. Another term for us is Brum hence why Brum takes place in Brum. We’re Thick as Thieves, we are, we’re B-Cubed, that means Brummie Born & Bred. Blue is the colour of Birmingham, or Velvet if you’re from Aston which is also in Birmingham. Basically, Birmingham kinda invented music. The Moody Blues and Specials also from Birmingham. Best thing bout Brummies, we don’t care if you’re Indian, Asian, American or English, we love everyone we do, cause Brummies are the Best, like.
Goddamn do I love you, @Armando Payne
@themosayat Thank You. Mucho Gracias. (Because you’re American and Americans are Bilingual, us Brummies aren’t like.)
Spud is legit the best thing about TNA, the guy is flat out amazing.
Spud has legit been my favourite thing in ALL OF WRESTLING for over a year now!
awwww yisss
nooooooooooo, same time as my doctor’s appointment. :(
best.
NEWS.
EVERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!
I don’t think I’ll be able to handle this much joy right after over-taking too much of it from EC3 just a few weeks ago.
help, please. I’m afraid I’m gonna laugh and cry like a little kid meeting his biggest hero for the first time JUST READING SOMEONE’S REPLIES ON THE INTERNET!
best birthday EVAR