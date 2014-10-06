TNA Impact Wrestling’s One-Percenter Ethan Carter III Will Be Here On Tuesday For An UPROXX Live Q&A

Get ready for trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble, trouble trouble trouble, because TNA Impact Wrestling star Ethan Carter III will be hanging out at With Spandex on Tuesday afternoon for an uncensored, no holds barred UPROXX Live Q&A. He’ll be here from noon EST until he gets tired of answering questions.
The last time we had a pro wrestler stop by for a Q&A, The Iron Sheik threatened to break Bette Midler’s neck, so you never know what’ll happen. As some of you know, EC3’s a longtime friend of UPROXX, so you’re guaranteed a level of access you can’t get simply tweeting profanities at him during Impact. Plus, he’s leaving for the big Bound For Glory event in Japan later this week, so it’s the perfect time to ask him about his life, pro wrestling, or how a man preps to fight a 450-pound ex-sumo wrestler.
So be here TUESDAY AT NOON, or see you never.
heck and also yes
I miss Norv Fernum And Dewey Barnes so much. Those guys were the greatest.
Oh my god, YES!
I know I can still catch Norv in the So-Cal indies, but I have no idea who Dewey is or where he’s from :'(
so do I. they’ll stay right there next to Shark Boy and Curry Man as two of my favourite TNA jobbers ever.
One of us! One of us!
I already have a question:
Trouble trouble trouble, trouble trouble trouble trouble? Trouble trouble trouble?
I’ll be at work when the Q&A is happening. Could someone please post my question for me:
“If you could wrestle any US President from history, who would it be and why? Who would win?”
Thank you!
do you love ilyass arts ?