TNA Impact Wrestling’s One-Percenter Ethan Carter III Will Be Here On Tuesday For An UPROXX Live Q&A

Get ready for trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble, trouble trouble trouble, because TNA Impact Wrestling star Ethan Carter III will be hanging out at With Spandex on Tuesday afternoon for an uncensored, no holds barred UPROXX Live Q&A. He’ll be here from noon EST until he gets tired of answering questions.

The last time we had a pro wrestler stop by for a Q&A, The Iron Sheik threatened to break Bette Midler’s neck, so you never know what’ll happen. As some of you know, EC3’s a longtime friend of UPROXX, so you’re guaranteed a level of access you can’t get simply tweeting profanities at him during Impact. Plus, he’s leaving for the big Bound For Glory event in Japan later this week, so it’s the perfect time to ask him about his life, pro wrestling, or how a man preps to fight a 450-pound ex-sumo wrestler.

So be here TUESDAY AT NOON, or see you never.