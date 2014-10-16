TNA Is Negotiating With A Talent Who Will ‘Shock People,’ So Let’s Wildly Speculate!

Birds gotta fly. Fish gotta swim. TNA Wrestling gotta hype “major announcements” that will create media buzz and change the direction of the company.
According to a report from the Observer, Dixie Carter’s latest major announcement that will yadda yadda involves negotiations with someone we wouldn’t expect, as well as a buzzworthy new signing. Maybe Dixie Carter got signed to a WWE developmental deal?
– Dixie Carter recently told some people to expect a major announcement soon, believed to be a new TNA TV deal but that may not be the case. There were claims of negotiating with a talent who would “shock people” and a new signing that would help bring buzz to TNA but nobody knows who those talents may be. We know it’s not CM Punk and Mick Foley.
Shockmaster jokes aside, who could it be? They’re very careful to say “talent” (as opposed to “wrestler”) and differentiate the talent negotiation from “a new signing,” so does that make it an announcer, or some other non-wrestling personality? Is it Jim Ross? Hearing JR calling Impact would certainly be surprising, and if you watched Bound For Glory you more or less heard Mike Tenay typing up his resume for Global Force. If it’s not JR, is it a Brooke Hogan-esque semi-celebrity stopping in to be a regular General Manager character? Kurt Angle should be somewhere else defending America against evil Bulgarians by January.
As for the new signing who brings buzz to TNA that “nobody knows about,” that has to be an ex-MMA guy, right? That’s who it always is. It’s either a recent WWE castoff (like Brodus Clay, who’s already shown up), a long-ago WWE castoff (in the style of MVP) or an MMA fighter. TNA sincerely believes they can cross over the MMA and UFC audiences, and constant appearances from guys like King Mo, Rampage Jackson and Tito Ortiz are examples. Maybe it’s Chael Sonnen? Did TNA yank the Battlegrounds MMA announce team?
I’ll be honest, I’d watch Impact every week if Jim Ross and Chael Sonnen were ripping it to shreds on commentary.
In b4 Justin Roberts.
Maybe it’s someone that’ll shock people with a joy buzzer.
Judging by the current financial condition of the company, I’m going to guess it’s the Repo Man.
If they negotiated with anyone with talent in general I’d be shocked.
Jeff Bornstein (WCW lighting director 1997-2001)
perfect.
What about noted No Limit Soldier Silkk the Shocker?
Haha!! I remember buying that record. It is, without a doubt, the worst thing I ever spent money on.
Or Swoll!
Please be John Cena.
TNA shocked when they got Kurt Angle. They shocked to some extent when Hulk Hogan came in with Eric Bischoff. There’s no more shocking to be done. They just don’t know how to run a wrestling company. They have been criminally mismanaged for years now, always trying to do something “shocking” instead of just building a company.
I feel bad for the talent who has busted their ass there because they were given a stage that WWE never gave them (looking at you, Derrick EC3 Bateman, Gail Kim). Maybe, just maybe, someone can buy that company that is worth a damn and bail it out. TNA isn’t WWE, and would gain more by doing a great wrestling show to contrast with the endless goofy plugs for Twisted Tea and Sonic and Diet Mountain Dew. I watched TNA when, for a while, it was that show, but then they gave up on that idea, just like they gave up on anything else they were trying to do.
The lack of consistency and constant changes in direction make the last five years of TNA look like WCW’s awful, miserable end.
If it’s anyone other than Lenne Hardt (aka the Crazy PRIDE Lady), I don’t care.
Yes to screaming the holy fuck out of people’s names as they walk to the ring.
She was the freakin’ best. “From Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrazil. Antonio Minotauro NoguiEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEra!”
I love Lenne and want her to get ALL THE WORK, but TNA is so far beneath her talents :/
A garbage can sits next to the ring all night tazz speculates all night till the original ecw theme comes up my name is paul heyman and I am the manager of THEE BROCK LESNER! out comes brock were he drops the wwe belt in the can. fade to black
Ha! Good one.
Someone that will “shock” people, you say?!
/cue THE SHOCK MOTHERFUCKIN’ MASTER!!!
They already made that joke in the story :-(
/came here specifically to make the same comment and was very sad to find out that joke was diffused immediately.
like anybody actually reads the words I write
Fred Ottman is still alive, though, right?
I’m just voicing my support / sincere desire that they reintroduce The Shockmaster. Why do you guys have to crush my dreams?
TNA is proud to announce the TNA network! You get all our pay per views, including Bound for Glory, Slammiversary…. and that’s probably it at this stage, for just $99.90.
Wait a minute, what’s Bann Crupsy doing in the Impact zone!?
It would be shocking if it was Virgil.
I’m trying to think of who’s available to see if there’s anyone TNA could sign that would genuinely interest me. Chris Hero, maybe? The Canadian NINJAs? NXT has already locked up most of the indy talent I’d be excited to see on a national stage, and none of the “cast off” or veteran types seem all that appealing, unless ADR wanted to take a paycut for some reason.
Oh man, Canadian NINJAs, that would be awesome! Even just Portia Perez. Dump that waste of a roster spot, Velvet Sky, and give that spot to Portia Perez. Having her on my teevee screen every week would make me so happy.
My Uncle’s pet dog’s 5th puppy’s owner’s defence attorney’s 6th One Night Stand floozy’s 5th aborted twin’s 2nd mother works for the TNA and she says it’s gonna be Teddy Long.
Wouldn’t Shawne Merriman be the single most TNA move of all time?
Ray Rice, and he only does inter-gender matches.
/cringes
@Jushin Thunder Bieber Oh man, you’re so right.
That’s how you go out of business. Yeah- I think most people here would love to see that, but there’s simply not enough fans like that to turn a profit.
I can’t give TNA credit enough to be that fast acting, but they’d be silly not to grab Willie Mack.
It’s gonna be Abe Vigoda. I can feel it.
It’s about time he’s on TV again since Conan left for California.
It could be the Ghost of Andre the Giant, but since it’s a shocking announcement from TNA I am prepared to be underwhelmed.
It’s The Mountie, right?
Who is joining this company NOW? They probably just aired their last PPV and lost their TV deal. Chikara draws more at this point (not a slight against Chikara, they don’t have national television and still do better thanks to word of mouth.)
THis is a garbage company. Chikara with some production elements added would be a true alternative.
Maybe it’s trusted Decepticon lieutenant Shockwave.
They tried to do that with ” Wrestling Matters” slogan. But The TNA Impact was still half wrestling ( maybe less than that ) and half skits and talking. Tis was when Hogan and Bischoff were in charge.
Shane McMahon showing up on the Impact Zone claiming he already bought it would be the final nail in the coffin….for TNA.
Brooklyn Brawler and Barry Horowitz.
No but in all seriousness it’s 3 Count w/ Tank Abbott.
Scott Hall, with cattle prod.
In Prod We Trust
Yoshi Tatsu!
That’s right, you guessed it…Frank Stallone!
+FarFromOver
I think the right mix is to trim your budget by dropping most of the old-timer / name-recognition / way-past-their-prime guys AND make pronounced transition toward a show that is something like 80% in-ring action and 20% promo time. Yes, you might lose fans that just want to see FAT OLD DUDE X gasping into a mic but you have to accept that the transition will shed fans. The promotion will need to do that in order to start with a clean slate.
Hopefully it is the real star of Battleground, Cody “I had blood drained to make weight” McKenzie
He can put his McKenzietine up against Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch!
Maybe it will be Manotaur? That would be good gnus
The best gnus!
David Arquette
I’d have posted this guess earlier, but I couldn’t remember his name.
Gilberg. Or Tommy Dreamer. Again.
The savior of Japan, MINOWAMAN
An inanimate carbon rod!
War Machine? (Too soon?)
How about that broomstick Dolph Ziggler had a great match with that one time?
Nobody told Dixie that the Ultimate Warrior died, did they.
That’s just silly. Certainly she knows better than that. She’s obviously signed The Renegade, who is very much still ali–
What’s that? Well, this is awkward.
NOt screwing around, it’s Josh Matthews. THe whole “change everything” line is standard TNA failed hyperbole.
Holy shit – I tried to read this article. I really, really did. But all I could hear in my brain from the time I read the headline through the very last word was Dusty Rhodes yelling something about “The Shockmaster!!!!””
No one thinks Del Rio is the one? Is he locked down in the AAA contract?
It’s Uncle Fred!