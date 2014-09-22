TNA Throws Shade At Night Of Champions, WWE Probably Doesn’t Care

Hey gang, did you enjoy Night of Champions? Statistically, I know that some of you didn’t, because we wrestling fans are an opinionated bunch that enjoys heated debate on anything that happens within the vicinity of a turnbuckle. Without turning this into a Best And Worst column, I’ll just say that I can see where some people may have lost the plot. If you’re one of those people, then I’ve got good news! The social media-savvy folks at TNA Impact feel your pain, and they’re here to offer an alternative. Here’s what TNA tweeted minutes after the conclusion of Night of Champions.
I was about to reach deep into my folder of vintage Drudge Report siren GIFs and make this post all SHOTS FIRED-y, but I have to say, this feels more like desperation than aggression. Moreover, this whole tweet is just native advertising from Samsung. Vince McMahon isn’t going to look at a snarky tweet originally intended to sell the Galaxy Note and think “Oh man, this company with an uncertain future has our number, time to lock the writers in a room while they come up with the next Attitude Era.” Impact has some good things running for it right now (EC3, Spud, HAVOK), but hardly enough to warrant this kind of bravado. So yeah, fair play to you, Impact. Your swipe across the aisle at your competitors is somehow taking a back seat to the Apple/Samsung rivalry. Meanwhile, I’m hoping for the TNA saga to accelerate towards the end so we can get EC3 back to Full Sail where he belongs. Yellow ropes forever, buddy.
*fart noise*
(Directed at TNA, not at this article, just to be clear.)
why cant it be both?
Way to go TNA, Vince’s offer for your tape library just went from insulting to VERY insulting.
Hey its still early for me, I need some time to warm up the snark machine.
Is impact no longer on Thursdays (while it’s still on the air at least)? Man now I can’t make my Raw’s biggest competitor is on Thursday nights joke anymore.
Is EC3 really that good now? I stopped watching TNA (out of principle) a little bit before he became a thing. I remember him in WWE and have seen a couple of promos on the web from TNA and he was just awful.
People around these parts love him because he is one of us! Friend of Brandon, wearer of With Leather t-shirts and participant in the Raw 1000 open thread.
I don’t see how engaging with a community of fans because he liked this website, even though it could do nothing for his career or benefit him in any way, constitutes “sucking up”, but whatever. Enjoy your indignation.
In his defense, he was in a good pretaped segment with Bryan and the Bellas, like… what, 4 years ago or something?
He’s putting it together nicely and he’s giving this character 100% Goldust-like immersion… I think it’s clicking for him. His finisher is awesome and he’s getting some of the best heat on the show. And I had no idea about his commenting in threads and I’m not familiar with his WWE work… so hah!
Watch the promo he did for the first NYC show… a genuine LOL promo.
Considering No Surrender did almost exactly what Night of Champions did: have some pretty good wrestling matches but move very little forward in the storyline department…this really rings hollow.
no surrender also drew a whopping $0.00 for TNA
I really wish I could come up with something funnier and more interesting to say than this, but I still have to say it:
Goddammit, TNA.
I think the point they’re making is “if you’re unsatisfied with WWE check us out. You’ll be thrilled with WWE after that”
“Don’t like what the WWE is doing? Come watch TNA where we make the same mistakes with a much thinner roster”
It needs a slight modification:
“Don’t like what the WWE is doing? Come watch TNA where we make the same mistakes with a much thinner much less enjoyable or even likable roster”
How does a stock image of “TNA did something silly” not have Spud in it?
Agreed. This should be the pic
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
We need a good Dixie, Spud and EC3 stock silly picture
@B-Low – Perfect. Someone get that image over to Spandex Headquarters, stat.
“this feels more like desperation than aggression”
Which kind of sums up TNA most of the time.
Did you know that Rellik is “This is the only thing I know about TNA” spelled backwards?