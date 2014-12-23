Today’s Sad Fact: Since Night Of Champions, Florida-Georgia Line’s Been On WWE TV More Than The Champ

Who’s more important to WWE television: the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, or music’s #1 Bro Country band?
As pointed out by THE LORD OF PAIN (the copy-paste news site, sadly, not the demon), country rock pals Florida-Georgia Line — the guys some critics have said they’d rather have ebola than listen to — have made more appearances on WWE television since Night Of Champions than Brock Lesnar. Let that sink in for a minute.
Brock appeared (and almost lost, because “John Cena”) at Night Of Champions and showed up to the 12/15 edition of Raw to beat up fellow part-timer Chris Jericho. In comparison, Florida-Georgia Line (aka Fake Chris Jericho and Fake Heath Slater) appeared at Night Of Champions, TLC and Tribute To The Troops. Fun followup: Country Nickelback has also beaten up only one fewer WWE Superstar: Lesnar’s beaten up Cena and Jericho, they’ve beaten up Damien Mizdow.
You know who else has more TV appearances than Brock Lesnar since Night Of Champions?
Maybe it’s time to put the tag straps on Florida-Georgia Line.
I’ve been meaning to ask, but what’s Brock Lesnar guy’s story? Does he work for WWE and get paid to put on the same shirt and sit in the front row of every show? Is he a hardcore fan with too much time and money on his hands?
WWE has a variety of folks on the payroll who play “super fans” and sit in the crowd at every show to help control it.
That was what I figured, and thanks for the confirmation. He could at least wear a different shirt once in a while.
Never heard of these guys but I can’t think of a lamer pair of musicians to associate with your product. Just the most generic, boring, uncool band you could possibly think of (going off first impressions here). I guess it’s kind of apt really.
I mean, this is the same company that’s using Korn for its B-show’s theme song.
I will never understand why relatively generic creative endeavors performed entirely competently get such unbelievable amounts of vitriol hurled at them. Florida-Georgia Line aren’t anything special in the grand scheme of things, but they aren’t irredeemable shit either.
Also, I would have to presume WWE’s continued association with Florida-Georgia line is likely because they’re the only random mid-show musical guests that I can ever remember not getting instantly shit on by the crowd, or really catching any shit at all for that matter.
@whorootbeerdatbe Do you mean Smackdown, or another show?
I live in Taiwan. They just replaced NXT on Tuesdays with Main Event. If NXT were on, they would have shown R Evelution tonight. I am very upset, just wanted to share.
oh, man. that sounds absolutely terrible. so, so sorry to hear that.
So who do you hate more at this point Brandon: Florida Georgia Line or Flo Rida?
I just hope nobody named G. Orgia shows up.
When they aired a clip of yhat video where Florida-Geirgia Line were on top of a truck trailer, am I a bad person if I started praying for a low clearence tunnel?
One of those appearances they’re counting was a commercial, which doesn’t really count.
I still want proof FGL isn’t Heath Slater and Chris Jericho.
Could they not even have Brock do some promos or something instead of being so non-existent?