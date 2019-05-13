Though his career also includes work for the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves, the voice of Tony Schiavone is still most associated with pro wrestling, especially WCW. Schiavone, along with co-host Conrad Thompson, regularly revisits wrestling shows of the past on the podcast What Happened When? On May 24 at 10 AM at Starrcast (and available to watch remotely through StarrcastonFITE.com), he’ll join a less heard in the wrestling world, Sting, in a look back at his own career in WCW, the NWA, and beyond.
Tony Schiavone Is Ready To Go Behind The Paint With Sting At Starrcast
Emily Pratt 05.13.19 6 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 05.10.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 05.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 05.06.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 05.03.19 1 week ago