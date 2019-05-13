Tony Schiavone Is Ready To Go Behind The Paint With Sting At Starrcast

MLW

Though his career also includes work for the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves, the voice of Tony Schiavone is still most associated with pro wrestling, especially WCW. Schiavone, along with co-host Conrad Thompson, regularly revisits wrestling shows of the past on the podcast What Happened When? On May 24 at 10 AM at Starrcast (and available to watch remotely through StarrcastonFITE.com), he’ll join a less heard in the wrestling world, Sting, in a look back at his own career in WCW, the NWA, and beyond.