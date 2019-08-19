Tony Schiavone Has Reportedly Joined AEW

WWE

Tony Schiavone was one of the most important commentary voices in pro wrestling throughout the ’80s and ’90s, and you definitely remember exactly what he sounded like if you ever watched WCW Monday Nitro, or NWA World Championship Wrestling, or SummerSlam 1989, strangely enough. Although he spent a year in WWF as the ’80s became the ’90s, he was primarily associated with NWA and then WCW, and in fact he was the one (although it wasn’t his idea) who famously spoiled on Nitro that Mick Foley was about to win the WWF Championship on Raw, a key incident in the Monday Night Wars. In more recent years, Schiavone has mostly commentated on Baseball, although he was hired as a color commentator by Major League Wrestling in 2017.