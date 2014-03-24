'Total Divas' Episode Recap: Eva Marie And Cameron Present The Worst Thing You've Ever Watched

Last we heard from the wonderful ladies that bring us E!’s Total Divas each week, Nikki Bella was walking on a long, conveniently abandoned pier in San Diego to finally reunite with John Cena to see if they could salvage their troubled relationship. If you’re not hip to the scripted personal lives of the WWE’s Superstars and Divas, Cena just wrapped up a rocky divorce and vowed to never get married again. He also doesn’t want kids. Nikki, on the other hand, wants to get married and have a child like ASAP, because her twin sister is about to get married, and love is a competition. Will they reconcile and find a happy medium? Probably not, because that’s boring and reality shows need drama, no matter how transparent it may seem.
Meanwhile, Eva Marie has been paired with the show’s newest Diva, Summer Rae, and they seemed to be naturally excited about being a tag team. Will that last? No. Nobody likes Eva Marie, so it’s only a matter of time before they start feuding, too. Remember, if this show has taught us anything, it’s not that women should be taken seriously as professional wrestlers and entertainers just like men, but that there can be only one top Diva, and they’ll all do whatever it takes to make us think that they’re the best. Now let’s jump into this week’s power rankings.
Pre-episode Total Divas Power Rankings
1) Naomi – She’s always the best, because her and Jimmy Uso are the greatest couple in the world.
2) Summer Rae – She’s still new and hasn’t had any time to make us loathe her.
3) Brie Bella – She’s the voice of reason, and compared to her sister she’s an angel.
4) Nikki Bella – Fortunately for Nikki, no matter how spoiled or entitled she pretends to be, she’s not even close to being the worst person on this show.
5) Nattie – Poor, poor Nattie.
6) Cameron – She wasn’t bad at all last week, but Vincent was still on the show because of her, and that’s never good.
7) Eva Marie – She’s the worst.
Now on with this week’s recappity action…
John Cena is a Walking, Talking, JORTS-Wearing Movie Cliché
Let’s pretend for a second that everything that happens on Total Divas is 100 percent real and not at all scripted to make these people seem way more interesting than they actually are. That would mean Cena had a pier cleared so he could make his girlfriend, who was dressed in a red miniskirt and sleeveless fur coat, walk down it so he could tell her, “You make me a better man.” Cena is that dude who bases his relationship off of the things that bros say in shitty rom-coms and Nick Sparks dramas. If we find out at some point that Nikki Bella’s implants were given to her by the ghost of Cena’s ex-wife, I wouldn’t blink.
But since this was scripted, I expect better from E! and the WWE. At least set this nonsense to a Peter Cetera song so I can pretend it’s true love, and not, as Cena so eloquently put it, “So uhhhhh I wanna be with you, if you’ll have me.” Oh John Cena, we’ll all have you!
John Cena Has a Bus, So Brie Thinks Daniel Bryan Needs a Bus
John Cena’s bus is probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. Okay, maybe the second dumbest thing after Will Smith’s bus mansion, but it’s still nicer than most people’s homes. He even has mirrors all over it so he and Nikki can watch themselves have sex. How do we know that? Because they just had sex in it right before this episode was filmed. Nikki and Cena have lots of sex, you guys.
Anyway, Brie thinks that a fancy bus is just the thing that Daniel Bryan needs for their upcoming Texas shows, because he’s always exhausted from traveling. It’s totally not because Cena has one for him and Nikki, at least that’s not the obvious point that was made. That’s the difference between Brie and Nikki – Brie has a little bit of humanity in her. Nikki wants to get married to the WWE’s biggest star so she can be the biggest Diva. It’s pretty terrible.
But there’s a classic sitcom catch to Daniel’s bus – he can’t really afford his own bus, so Brie thinks they should invite all of the Divas to chip in and they can all ride it. Related side story: Back in college, I rented a Winnebago with some friends for a road trip to a football game. That Winnebago was probably torched by the time we got back and returned it. RVs and luxury busses were not meant for more than a few people at a time. This will not go well, because as soon as the first person farts, it’s going to be a nightmare.
Nattie Still Inexplicably Hates Summer
Other than Summer making a joke about Nattie’s hair color, they haven’t explained why these two don’t get along. Is it just because Nattie is bitter that she tries so hard to be a good wrestler and the other girls are getting bigger pushes than her because “OMG THEY R SO HAWT”? If so, just please have Nattie make a quick aside to say that’s why, so I can side with Summer regardless of what Nattie’s reason is. Thank you.
Eva Marie and Summer are riding partners, so they have to travel together. That means that Summer needs to be on the bus, and Nattie isn’t cool with that. (At this point in the episode, my prediction is that Nattie farts in the bus first.) Finally, Summer showed up to the Divas brunch to inform Eva Marie that they are late for a photo shoot, but Nattie was pissed that she made Eva Marie leave because THEY WERE LATE TO A WWE PHOTO SHOOT. Maybe Nattie’s new ring gimmick could be that she flies off the handle about the dumbest things. Like, she’s in a tag match and she suddenly turns on her partner because she doesn’t like which hand she tagged with. That would be a pretty Nattie thing.
The Unholiest ‘Red and Gold’ Alliance
This whole segment was terrible. What makes it worse is that eventually the episode would try to make you feel bad for Eva Marie, but right now? It’s impossible.
The Dumbest Story this Show has Ever Had
Tamina Snuka’s super kick knocked Nikki Bella’s tooth out during a match, and for a few moments I actually felt bad for her. But that’s less because she thought that “John’s gonna think I’m hideous,” and more because I’m just one of those people who is really sensitive about teeth injuries. I love my teeth and would not like them knocked out, please. Damn it, I just gave you all one of my biggest weaknesses. That’ll come back to haunt me.
Nikki spent the rest of the episode hiding from Cena because she thought he would dump her for missing a tooth. This was really stupid. Please don’t ever do something this dumb again.
Quote of This Week’s Episode
“This is an Erection Free Bus” – Daniel Bryan
If you have to listen to these girls talk as much as he does, I’m sure that truer words have never been spoken.
(GIF via)
There are Rumors That Summer Rae Has Been Sleeping with Someone in the WWE
My first guess would have been Mark Henry, but I think that’s wrong. Summer can’t believe that Daniel Bryan, of all people, would say that he’s heard rumors that she’s sleeping with someone in the WWE, but since it was Nattie that asked her during a game of Truth or Dare (OF COURSE THEY PLAYED TRUTH OR DARE ON THE BUS) it implies that some of her ill will toward Summer stems from the fact that she might be sleeping her way to the middle of the WWE.
The claws finally came out between Nattie and Summer, and Nattie admitted that she doesn’t even know why she doesn’t like her. Either way, Daniel Bryan should have kicked them both off the bus, because they are really ruining the best show on TV with this forced nonsense.
New Bitter Feud Rising: Cameron vs. Eva Marie
Eva Marie was acting like Cameron was her best friend in the world at the open of the show, as she even stole her terrible catchphrase “bomb dot com,” but once Eva Marie acted like she was the top Diva for being picked as one of the two Divas to go to Afghanistan to honor the troops by giving them the girl who can’t wrestle or talk, and then again for bragging about being in Maxim’s Hot 100 (the same one that named Miley Cyrus the hottest girl in the world), Cameron shed that friendship. How did she react? By showing the rest of the Divas some old, really embarrassing modeling photos of Eva Marie. Oh, and Sandra the seamstress, too. And she boasted about how bad this could be for Eva Marie. This was some cold-blooded sh*t.
The best part of this, though, was when Fandango showed them to Summer – I f*cking love how the back stage culture of the WWE is presented like a high school, by the way – and she replied, “They’re pretty risky.” I laughed a little too hard at that. Regardless, the photos were fully circulating through the WWE and that just elevated this from cold-blooded to DAMMMMMMMMMMMMMN DON’T F*CK WITH CAMERON.
Wait no, the best part of this, actually, is how the Divas are spending all their time together in the same bus, so they can’t avoid each other at all, so when Summer suddenly decided to break the news to Eva Marie that everyone was passing around these old nudie pics, what on Earth did she expect to happen? Eva Marie was going to confront Cameron and the whole ride would be ruined, and that’s exactly what happened. Of course, we loved every second of it, but it was pretty messed up. Like, I almost feel bad for Eva Marie, but I’m very secretly high-fiving Cameron.
But you know who won this whole stupid ordeal? My girl Naomi, because she was there for Eva Marie to make her feel better, and she put Cameron in her place for trying to pretend she knows about Eva Marie’s past. Naomi’s the best.
Oh Hey What’s Up, Dean Ambrose?
“Nothin’. Just eatin’.”
(GIFs via)
Best Part of the Episode
Paul Heyman with the “Guess who just got an interesting text…” eyes pointed at Eva Marie.
(GIF via)
Best Part of the Episode Runner-Up
Tyson Kidd’s reaction to Eva Marie confronting Cameron on the bus. Personally, I would have probably climbed out the window to avoid the awkward bad acting.
(GIF via)
In Conclusion…
This might have been the worst episode of this series so far. It was really bad, partially because of the ridiculously stupid tooth story, but mainly because you can’t spend every episode of the series leading up to this making Eva Marie look like a conniving temptress who will use her looks and sexuality to get to the top, only to try to make her look like a victim. It doesn’t work well, and it’s very difficult to transfer heat from Eva Marie to Cameron, when they’re both already the most unlikable people on this show. I hope when Vince McMahon reads this he understands how upset that I, the biggest fan of this show, am right now.
(GIF via)
Post-Episode Total Divas Power Rankings
1) Naomi – She’s the best in the world. That’s why I hate what’s coming up for her with the whole “Ouch my eye” thing. I might cry when I see that.
2) Brie Bella – The bus was a terrible idea. We never needed to see it happen, but she was the least terrible thing about it.
3) Nikki Bella – This is how bad the episode was, that I’m ranking the Tooth Fairy here, even though she was at her absolute worst this week.
4) Summer Rae – Why are they trying to paint her like a blonde version of Eva Marie? I think it’s bullshit that Nattie hates her for no reason, but she shouldn’t be playing into it. She should be the ignorant diplomat.
5) Nattie – This is the lowest 5 I’ve ever ranked. Nattie’s jealous routine is getting really old.
6) Eva Marie – She’s still the worst, but I’m not ranking her last because I kind of feel bad that she cried. But if she brags about Maxim, as if it’s something to really be proud of, one more time, I’m going to forever cement her at 7.
7) Cameron – Colllllllllllllld-blooded stuff this week.
Wow….they really played Truth or Dare…I can’t even.
I don’t even remember who suggested it, but my response was, “You’ve gotta be f*cking kidding.”
My challenge for everyone over 21 that’s reading this: At the next party you go to, stand up and turn the music down. When all eyes shift to you, say “Ok everyone, time to play…(look back and forth slowly)…Truth or DARE”.
Post how many friends you lose in next week’s Total Divas recap thread.
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!
And I can already post how many friends I lost since we play Truth or Dare on the reg… NONE.
Ironically, I may choose to stop being friends with one of them though. Skeletor has been talking mad shit about Teddy Ruxpin since the 80s, and it’s really just getting old. Plus I think he has been peeking at my diary… Skeletors a real jerkface jerkhead!
Me and two other guys played it at a high school senior summer with a bunch of models from this rock radio station in a hot tub. Of course, there was only one dare and it was, “Make out with me.” So I don’t know if it counts.
What are we talking about again?
I seriously hope ‘Oh Hey What’s Up, Dean Ambrose?’ becomes a weekly thing.
Dean should be like the pimply face teenager on Simpsons or Bruce on Family Guy. Everywhere the Total Divas go throughout the show, Dean is working there as a waiter, cashier, fruit salesman, security guard etc but people always react like it’s completely normal
NEXT TIME ON TOTAL DIVAS. EVA MARIE GETS A PEDICURE. *Cut to Eva Marie getting a pedicure where the pedicurist is Dean Ambrose*
NEXT WEEK ON TOTAL DIVAS. THE DIVAS GO TO A CARNIVAL
*Cut to Dean getting his face painted*
NEXT WEEK ON TOTAL DIVAS. NIKKI GETS HER TOOTH FIXED
Cut to Dr. Dean Ambrose…
Also, Ambrose in civvies explains why the Shield are forever soaked. Dry hair is not Mox’s friend.
NEXT WEEK ON TOTAL DIVAS. JOHN ASKS NIKKI TO JOIN HIM BY THE PIER…AGAIN.
*Cut to Dean Ambrose feeding sea gulls*
…also, they would cut to a scene where Seth’s building a sandcastle ’cause he’s the architect of The Shield.
This would work better in TNA, since they don’t seem to actually pay half their roster.
The look on Dean’s face in those gifs is just super.
@The NME
?
!?
LMAO… I want in on this!!
NEXT WEEK ON TOTAL DIVAS, NIKKI AND JOHN TAKE THE NEXT STEP AND ADOPT A DOG.
*cut to a dog park and Dean Ambrose leaping thru the air catching a frisbee in his mouth*
@BurnsyFan66
Roman: “Why does he do that again?”
Seth: “I have no earthly idea. Maybe he’s taking this ‘Hounds of Justice’ thing to literally.”
If anyone asks “what happened to JoJo?”, let’s agree that the canon answer is that Dean Ambrose lured her into his gingerbread house and cooked and consumed her. Respond to any looks of disbelief with ” you can see him gnawing on one of her fingers in Season 2, episode 3.”
So endeth the trick.
Er season 2, episode 2. Time doesn’t fly.
AGREED.
What’s funny is that the tooth debacle was all scripted like most things on here. Per Dave Meltzer, Nikki has had that tooth missing for a while. Shocking, I know…
I LOVE YOU AND YOUR ALCOHOLIC DRUNK PICS EVA MARIE
Oh man I completely disagree with your assessment of Summer. I think it’s entirely Eva’s stink rubbing off on her that got her her low ranking. (Also Eva hasn’t been that bad this season)
If it wasn’t for Naomi she’d be my easy number 1 this week.
She’s sticking up for her partner who is also the only one shown being nice to her.
I’d rank them Naomi, Summer, Brie, large gap, Eva, Nikki, large gap, Nattie, Cameron.
Nattie and Cameron are awful people.
Also I’d like to see a week where you and Brandon switched spots and we got a Burnsy Best and Worst of Raw and a Brandon total Divas recap. Is this possible?
THIS RANKING!
Especially how fitting it is to natalya. Screw her.
Yeah but Natalya’s also one of the more competent wrestlers out of the ranking. So it’s like “She’s a horrible person, but only because she’s the only one that seems minorly interested in her job while most everyone else just wants to look hot.”
No she isn’t.
She’s better than Eva, sure. But the one she’s giving the most shit to, Summer is already way better than Nattie.
I’ve always argued that Cameron is the worst on the show. Eva is fairly stupid, but Cameron is just a terrible person. I don’t think Eva does things maliciously, she’s simply too dumb to realise things.
So is Nikki going to have a fake tooth as well as fake boobs now? (Presuming that her straight Hollywood whites aren’t already fake)
Cameron acting like a 11 year old re: intimacy of any kind also helps your cause.
This show’s so bad, Eva Marie’s family doesn’t even watch it.
I mean, they obviously don’t, right? How did they get from last season to this season without knowing she was married?
Naomi was amazing in that episode,although the show wouldn’t exist if everyone just said “see, now here is why you’re being an asshole” when someone was an asshole.
I hate with a fiery passion that they’re pretending Summer can’t wrestle. Nattie sorta coughed out that she was a good athlete but that she knows nothing about wrestling, when Summer is literally better than like all but maybe 3 of the Divas roster.
Eva’s explanation of the pics with “I was drunk” was pretty amazing too.
Agree completely. And part of me is screaming YOU’RE NOT EVEN THAT GOOD NATALYA, SHUT UP.
Seriously, I don’t have a good opinion of Natalya as a wrestler and a personality, and Total Divas makes it worse. I know it’s all scripted and whatever, but she seriously comes off as the worst.
Natalya was always the worst there is, and the worst there ever was.
What is the context of that Ambrose gif? So many questions!
He is eating JoJo’s caramelized finger per the comment up above. I think he is going to devour her piece by piece until the season finale where they show him drinking fruit punch out of her candied head.
Thanks again, Burnsy.
The gifs with Paul Heyman and Dean Ambrose tie for best things of the week!
Next week, on Total Divas:
Dean Ambrose gets Mud Butt.
What’s Ambrose eating in that GIF? Is it bacon? It looks like bacon. You go, Ambrose.
Don’t know why this person thinks Brie is an angel. She always seems very cold to Nikki. She just an anorexic smug twat.
ZING OF THE DAY!
I used to really like Natalya. Now I want her to burn in a fire. Along with EVERYONE ELSE ON THIS SHOW that isn’t Naomi, Brie or Summer. Actually, that would also improve the Divas roster. Maybe we can make this like a soap instead of pretending it’s real? ‘Next week, on Total Divas – Cameron leaving her hair straightners on causes a catastrophe. Will anybody survive the bus fire?’
I know the plumbing certainly won’t survive! That’s what you get when you pile 7 menstrating DIVAS into a bus.
As someone with two missing teeth and dating someone waaaaay better looking than me I honestly worry about the replacements getting knocked out and my girl realizing shes actaully dating a cave troll with some decent jokes. Real talk.
That must be some pretty rough sex you two are having there.
I could spend all day with these Total Divas posts/comments… in fact, if the recaps were a chick, I would marry it.
Nikki gets a worst for me by called A.J. stupid.
I’m basically just watching now so I can read these re-caps. Thanks Burnsy (not at all meant sarcastically)
OK, first things first. Cameron is the worst bitch on here simply for resorting to typical black girl tactics. Searching the internet for dirt and then lying about how you found them and trying to act all innocent is some shit that young dumb girls do… ALLL THEE TIME.
Second, fuck Nattie. Her whole “I should have this, this and that because of my last name and family” attitude is old and tired. Get better and earn it like your family or STFU.
For me, Eva, Summer, Brie and of course Naomi are the only ones worth paying attention to right now. Maybe they’ll go up or down, but for now they are alright with me.
I love you, Dean Ambrose, but even seeing you was not worth having watched half this episode (I gave up when we started slut-shaming Eva Marie).
This show is only on air because of Eva Marie, lets drop her so you fools can see how fast the ratings tank.