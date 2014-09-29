‘Total Divas’ Episode Recap: Sometimes The Toilet Just Won’t Ever Flush

Vince McMahon has some nerve. Obviously, when it comes to the WWE, nobody’s opinion is more valuable than that of the man who calls the shots, so if the CEO is telling people behind the curtain that he doesn’t want anyone on Total Divas to have anything to do with the Divas Championship, it’s certainly newsworthy. However, if Vince really does “hate” Total Divas, then he’s going to need to wait in line behind yours truly, because I’ve paid my dues watching this terrible series thus far, and we’re really reaching a boiling point in terms of just how awful Total Divas intends to be.
Then again, I really don’t buy in to the idea that Vince actually dislikes Total Divas, because he could always put his foot down and tell the people who are using this series to destroy the legitimacy of the Divas Division to, you know, stop. This show doesn’t have to be a fiery dumpster that trivializes the efforts of eight women becoming stars in the WWE, but the writers continue to take us in directions that defy logic, while the Divas simply allow themselves to be portrayed as terrible human beings in exchange for a little extra face time.
But for the sake of playing devil’s advocate, there’s also the possibility that Nattie really is eroding into a miserable blob of fingernails and hate right before our very eyes. I guess it’s a coin flip.
Pre-Episode Total Divas Power Rankings
1) Naomi – She hasn’t been on the show much through the first three episodes, but that’s usually a good thing.
2) Summer Rae – She’s back from filming The Marine 13: Jager Bombs Over Baghdad, and her peers still hate her. I’m never buying into it.
3) Brie Bella – The worst thing that could happen to this show is shoe-horning manufactured drama between her and Daniel, and yet they told us what to expect this week.
4) Cameron – She also has had little face time. I’m growing concerned that she could go the way of the JoJo.
5) Nikki Bella – This generous ranking is brought to you by the Letter F, as in F the rest of these people.
6) Rosa Mendes – Instead of a story about coming back and earning a place on the show, Rosa’s here to remind us that she has fake breasts. Wow, groundbreaking.
7) Eva Marie – Amazingly, she may have escaped the dungeon for a long time thanks to the new worst person on TV…
8) Nattie – I’d love to know if she had creative input for this downward spiral of stupidity, because if she did, she should fire herself.
The WWE Actively Encourages Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
On a show that is already so bad, this was one of the worst scenes I’ve ever watched.
Whether or not Vince McMahon wants the Divas Champion on Total Divas is a moot point, because this week’s episode, “Unchained,” started out with a visit from Paige. Was she there to establish a feud with one of the hard-working Divas? Did she stop by to offer some insight into how hard these athlete-entertainers work in establishing their credibility? Nah, she patted Rosa’s fake breasts and had to tell Rosa that she’d dress in a non-PG outfit so long as Rosa doesn’t come on to her. Just when I thought that Rosa couldn’t be any more pointless to the show, she and the writers outdid themselves by openly showcasing her behind-the-scenes sexual harassment of a coworker. It’s totally cute and harmless when Paige has to tell Rosa, “You’re making me nervous.”
Rosa Wants to Do for Nattie What TJ Won’t
TJ is far and away this show’s worst actor. He’s like a cardboard cutout that occasionally mumbles syllables, and fortunately that makes it very easy for Nattie (and us) to get mad at him. In this case, we’re all upset with him because he forgot Nattie’s birthday and then made up for it by getting her some vibrating fitness machine as a present. Of course, like everything else on this show, it didn’t make sense, because if TJ forgot Nattie’s birthday, that means that her family forgot it as well, because they were all in on the present. Whatever, none of that matters.
What matters is that Nattie stormed out on her husband and got a hotel room for the night, so she called Rosa to come visit her, and Rosa wants nothing more than to make Nattie feel good about herself. Nothing about this is appealing at all, but the only way that we’re going to get all of the Divas together on this episode is by throwing a belated birthday party for Nattie. Long story short, ever since Rosa joined the show, the breast touching has gone up 400%, and somehow watching Rosa’s pursuit of Nattie makes it all seem like low-grade online Yugoslavian porn.
Interesting Side Note of the Week
Remember how this show tried to make us believe that all of the Divas hate Summer Rae because she gossips about them and their relationships? Nattie’s BFF Rosa straight up told Summer and Eva Marie that TJ is neglecting Nattie. Rosa is a million times worse than Summer, and I am completely confident that this is going to end with a hilariously bad Single White Female parody, but nobody will hate Rosa for it.
(Also, if you skipped the above clip, at least press play and fast forward to the end, so you can witness what the WWE finally decided is the best role for Eva Marie.)
Reaction GIF of the Episode
I want a camera on Summer every time that Nattie loses a match, which should realistically be every time she wrestles.
Question of the Episode
“Do I look hot like this?” No. F*cking stop it, you worthless cartoon character.
This Show is Even Faking Pointless Bowling Scenes Now
The reason that I always appreciate Naomi the most is because she’s married to Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Fatu) and when they’re sharing the screen, if only for a moment sometimes, they’re just so much fun to watch. Unfortunately, I cannot accept them stepping into a WORLD OF LIES. Last season, Naomi underwent a quick procedure to have a birth control device implanted into her skin, and naturally she fell within the 1% chance of something going wrong with it. So to give us a convenient setup for her new health issues that she obviously has to explain to her husband, Total Divas sent Naomi and Jimmy bowling. Awesome, I love bowling. I just can’t stand LIARS.
Naomi got herself overly worked up over her “strike” that she bowled, and that allowed her to explain to us and eventually her man that she’s not feeling well, and it’s because of the implant. Except she didn’t bowl a strike. We only get to see it for a split second, but it’s clear that she left the 3 and 9 pins standing. Maybe that 9 went down after the camera pulled away, but her positive reaction was so quick and there’s simply no way that the 3 went down, too. Damn it, Naomi, don’t let them drag you into the vortex of lies.
Bottom line – Jimmy is missing his cookie and his “hmm hmm in the hey hey” so Naomi’s going back to the doctor for him. Not because she’s constantly bleeding from the failure of this implant, but because her husband needs to get laid. It’s too early in the episode for my brain to be hurting this much.
Nikki Bella and her Breasts Want People to Think of the Wine
The understated genius of this series exists in the little things, specifically how stupid Nikki pretends to be when it comes to things around her (and I say “pretends” with a foolish hope that she’s not actually this stupid). For example, she was unaware that there is a very serious drought going on in California (remember, the difference in time between each episode in reality is about 2-3 months), and it took a sign on the highway to bring this to her attention. So is she worried about people having access to clean water? No, her fear is that the price of wine might increase.
But this is more than just the story of a whiny idiot. Basically, the show is already setting up the on-screen feud of the Bellas by ramping up their “real life” feud over the fact that Nikki is working and making that money (while co-existing on John Cena’s immense income) and both Brie and Daniel Bryan are out of work while he recovers from his neck surgery. Nikki wouldn’t be the cruel, heartless and brainless A-hole that she is if she wasn’t constantly throwing her lack of problems in Brie’s face, so not only did we get to see them arguing in a restaurant, but also in the car. These girls can do it everywhere, folks!
Meanwhile, Brie Doesn’t Have Time to Buy a Washer and Dryer
Again, I have zero interest in watching Brie and Daniel Bryan fight. This show is already full of enough pointless relationship drama between these women and their men, so it’s stupid to keep pretending like Brie and Daniel argue over meaningless crap like which washer and dryer she wants. “Oh but I did a lot of research on the washer and dryer that I want,” Brie said as she stomped her feet and pouted. Shut the f*ck up already. You can’t cry one minute over not working or having no money and then complain the next minute when your husband that everyone loves wants to save some cash at the discount appliance store. Nice try, Total Divas, but no one is taking Brie’s back in stupid arguments, and you’re only pushing one more character to the brink of shitty heel status.
Maybe that’s the point, though. Maybe we’re simply supposed to hate all of these women, and that’s how the WWE can eventually fire them all.
INTERVENTION! INTERVENTION! WOOOOOP! WOOOOOP!
Well, that went well. First thing’s first – Nikki and Daniel were right, Brie was totally wrong. She deserves to vent, but she’s being a total B-word. Fortunately, every problem on this show is a light switch away from being solved, so Brie was all, “Whoops, my bad, all is forgiven!” Hooray for pointless, time-filling plot devices.
So About that Big, Wet Kiss Between Rosa and Nattie
Let’s go ahead and check the reactions from the other people at Nattie’s night out. Yeah, I agree. And still, they sent Nattie and Naomi into the bathroom, where Naomi, who saw this go down and had the reaction above, told her that she’s crazy and overreacting. This show is frustrating if anything.
Stripper Poles are Not the Solution to Our Problems
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the worst thing that this show can do is fake more idiotic drama between Naomi and Jimmy Uso. They tried it with her dad, and Jimmy’s storming out reaction was hilariously dumb, and yet they went ahead and recycled the story again by having him freak out over the stripper pole.
Stop trying to make it seem like this lovable dude would ever harm his wife. Not everyone on this show needs to be horrible, but every series needs a norm. Just let this couple be the norm for Total Divas. Please.
So How Do We Put an End to this Rosa Problem?
LOL! Nothing solves sexual harassment and personal violations like a nice slap on the ass. As for TJ, Nattie’s far less willing to forgive and forget the exercise machine he bought her.
Post-Episode Total Divas Power Rankings
1) Cameron – She was on the episode for all of 10 seconds, but she managed to make the most sensible decision (she’s going to NXT) and she didn’t sing or say anything stupid.
2) Naomi – She’s docked points for allowing the writers to make her cheat at bowling.
3) Summer Rae – If Rosa doesn’t end up overtaking Summer as the show’s villain, I’ll be outraged. And I say that as someone who is constantly outraged about stupid things.
4) Eva Marie – If this Rosa nonsense is all an elaborate plot to make Eva Marie seem more likable, it’s working incredibly well.
5) Nikki Bella – For once she was the voice of reason instead of the armpit fart of futility.
6) Brie Bella – She was downright awful this week. Awful.
7) Rosa Mendes – She’s totally pointless, both to Total Divas and the WWE. If Susan B. Anthony were alive, she’d suplex Rosa through a cage.
8) Nattie – Somehow she has emerged as the centerpiece of this season, and it’s simply terrible. It’s a true low point for E! programming, and this is a network that follows this series with Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.
On Next Week’s Total Divas…
Worst: Jonathan gets a gun for home protection, despite THE GUNS COMING OUT OF HIS TANK TOP, BRO. Best: Cameron and her family hold a Scared Straight intervention for her younger brother. I’m overly excited about the potential for that.
GIMME YOUR SHOES!
Ashley Burns you dare diss my boy Tyson Kidd? I like your recaps but come on!
To be fair, this show was recorded three months ago, during Takeover 1, when Tyson Kidd was still legitimately horrible on the mic. that also means that in a few weeks when TD catches up to Takeover 2 Burnsy might change his tune on the guy.
FACT! But I also think he doesn’t want to be on this show altogether which I think is why he usually doesn’t seem interested in acting where as on NXT currently, he’s frozenly awesome and I can tell he legitimately loves coming to NXT.
Yeah, I mean, who wouldn’t feel like that. Going from NXT to Total Divas is like when you’re a kid and you’re in the nice refreshing pool and decide to quickly jump in he hot tub, except the hot tub is filled with garbage.
Tyson Kidd sucks on this show, but this show made him amazing on NXT
Ambrose is seen working the bowling shoe counter wearing Odor Eaters couture from head to toe.
Tyson Kidd’s wave to Natalya as she drove off in a huff was simply spectacular, as was his “I bought a rotisserie chicken!” comment.
If the guy’s gonna be the guy everyone’s supposed to despise, just like he is in NXT, might as well go the whole way with it.
I’ve been trying to find a gif of Tyson Kidd’s wave but I couldn’t find it anywhere.
I think Tyson Kidd isn’t a terrible actor, he just could not give less of a shit about the show. Like he’s a great smarmy douchebag heel on NXT because he cares about it, but he knows how terrible this show is so he just doesn’t care enough to act.
Great minds think alike, I can’t blame Tyson Kidd as he’s probably embarrassed about being on this show. NXT on the other hand Tyson Kidd is phenomenal but I don’t know if Ashely watches NXT though.
DAMN IT FINGERS! Ashley.
If that was Paige just acting she had fun with it and I liked it.
If Cameron is at NXT training it needs more than 10 seconds of footage .
At the same time, I like to imagine Paige bursting into AJ’s dressing room and crying into her shoulder while AJ comforts her and reminds her that this is why she won’t go on the show.
Ahh Paige is young and impulsive and ironically as the best technically sound Diva is being hit on by the worst.
@joe90101 Da Bo$$ is the most technically sound diva in the WWE right now, and you can take that to the bank, brother!
I’m not watching Total Divas anymore because Nattie makes me so mad I want to punch through my TV and I don’t want to break my TV. That said, these recaps are always hilarious. So thanks for suffering so I and my TV don’t have to.
glad the tradition of “everybody in the world watching more of Natalya than they can handle makes them reach a point where their reason to stop watching is legitimately not wanting to break their TVs” is still fine and continuing.
I broke the tradition and watched the two episodes last night. I still hate Nattie (possibly more than before) but she makes me like Tyson Kidd to an almost irrational level. Poor guy.
Wow, this show keeps getting worse.
I really wish Summer Rae would leave this show and go back to being NXT’s version of Summer Rae. This is making me sad.
I fast forward through the soap opera stuff and watch the apparently genuine backstage banter so it takes about 5 minutes to watch an episode.
So I watched the Paige bit and that’s about it.
I miss NXT Summer Rae a lot (also Brad Maddox (*chuckles* Native American Deathlock)): [m.youtube.com]
Agreed, I miss NXT Summer Rae too. Is Brad Maddox still stuck in a cave?
He’s out of the cave. He’s running a news program with cute kids
[www.youtube.com]
Looks like I’m jumping on Hulu to re watch NXT again.
God, he’s still so beautiful.
I need more Brad Maddox in my life. He reminds me of a young Eric Bischoff.
Wait, Cameron already went to NXT? So trying to pin Naomi while Naomi was face down was after spending some time with Sara Del Rey? Nope, don’t believe it. Next week Cameron’s gonna walk into NXT, see SDR suplexing chicks like she’s Brock Lesnar, then immediately about face and walk out, I guarantee it.
And holy fuck Burnsy, how do you watch this shit?! I could barely make it through 10 seconds of those clips, even the one with Naomi pantsless, without going into homicidal fits. You must have an abnormal amount of prostitutes buried in your basement (which for Florida I assume would have to be over 10).
Cameron was hypnotized to do that face down pin by Bayley who’s really an evil genius who’s only wrestling until she has enough money for a volcano .
Well that or she’s shit.
glad to see the tradition of people commenting on Total Divas recaps with” And holy fuck Burnsy, how do you watch this shit?! I could barely make it through 10 seconds of those clips, even the one with Naomi pantsless, without going into homicidal fits.” fine and continuing.
also, “Cameron was hypnotized to do that face down pin by Bayley who’s really an evil genius who’s only wrestling until she has enough money for a volcano.” is the most random and funniest thing I’ve read all day. where did that come from?! lol, it doesn’t matter. it’s amazing.
Can we just do a show in which Paige and AJ are detectives, and solve crimes in each town the WWE travels to?
9.99! 9.99!
I’d pay waaay more than 9.99 just for that.
I’ve seen almost every episode of “Rich Kids”
I needed to get that off of my chest
“Last season, Naomi underwent a quick procedure to have a birth control device implanted into her skin”
I… Is this really a thing?
I’m also curious about this. I don’t understand anything.
Apparently Paige will be in next seasons cast,so sayeth the internet.
I still think the fakest part about this show is the idea that Cameron went to NXT to better her wrestling craft.
I heard rumors that Paige and Alicia Fox are going to join Total Divas but then again some sources aren’t trustworthy.
Well Paige is best mates with Emma and Alicia is allegedly with Wade Barret so that should be fun.
Alicia Fox appears on After Total Divas anyway with Renee Young so she’ll fit right in. Paige on the other hand while it will be interesting to see her life outside the ring it doesn’t really make much sense for her to become a Total Diva especially when she was an Anti-Diva on NXT but it could be fun though.
Maybe if Paige is on this show her part will actually be about wrestling… and maybe Punk’s coming back tonight to feud with Bray Wyatt, in my freaking dreams.
Check out the documentary on Paiges family called The Wrestlers Fighting With My Family [youtu.be]
If Paige officially joins the cast of Total Divas it’ll be the biggest heel turn in the history, at least for me. I hate it how she dropped calling herself the Anti-diva and nowadays her gimmick is basically AJ 2.0, but I still love her.
Joining Total Divas though… that will be the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back.
blob:https%3A//www.youtube.com/4ff08935-cc8a-47fe-83d1-d3868e67e723
Well that worked
Wait, hang on. Did they seriously run with the “Brie is fired” angle on this show and pretend it was a real firing?
Last week they didn’t, this week they did. This goes the total divas
Tyson Kidd telling Nattie that he bought her a rotisserie chicken for her birthday made Tyson Kidd my favorite ever.
Can we please keep Paige and Bayley as far away from this dumpster fire as possible? Please?
Don’t worry it’s not like we’re going to get Cameron vs Bayley on NXT as part of the Total Diva’s storyline .
You do the lords work Burnsy.
*the lord’s dirty work
Speaking of Paige they’re thinking of adding her to Season 4, She was spotted entering the Arena for Raw tonight with Total Divas Cameras following her and at a autographing session TD cameras were taping Paige and Alicia Fox recently. Maybe they’ll go ahead with adding the rest of the main roster Divas minus AJ.
Think my favourite part of these recaps are the taglines Burnsy invents for the latest Marine film.
Definitely the best.