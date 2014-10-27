‘Total Divas’ Episode Recap: We’re Running Out Of Weddings To Ruin, People

Unfortunately for any of us that thought and perhaps hoped that this week’s episode of Total Divas was the season finale, as last week’s episode had teased, it was only the mid-season finale as at least one commenter pointed out. That means that despite increasingly lousy ratings and plots so repetitive and recycled that Total Divas could be added to the CBS spring primetime lineup, we’re still probably another 10 episodes away from the end of this painful, awkward and downright boring third season. But you know what? I’m cool with that. After all, if Nattie is okay with making herself out to be a whack job for the sake of some screen time, then I’ve kind of reached the point that I want to see how far down the rabbit hole she’s willing to take us.

If she eventually wakes up next to Hornswoggle and the hand that Mae Young gave birth to after a wild night of Brie Mode, then this will actually have been all worth it. In the meantime, let’s see how much more she can embarrass herself in this week’s episode and mid-season finale of Total Divas, “The Divas are Taking Over,” AKA “It’s Eva Marie’s Turn to Have a Wedding Now, Even Though She’s Already Married.”

Pre-Mid-Season Finale Total Divas Power Rankings

1) Naomi – With her very limited screen time this season, and seeing that she only really showed up to offer half-assed marriage advice or to give strange looks when sh*t got confusing, I’m worried that Naomi is on the way out as Paige and Alicia Fox are arriving. It’s probably for the better.

2) Summer Rae – I wish she’d leave, too, because her role as the Diva everyone hates is completely pointless when they have her sitting at Eva Marie’s bridal shower pretending that they don’t loathe each other.

3) Cameron – I guess. I mean, every Diva from this point on is terrible in her own way. Some are just light years more terrible than the others.

4) Rosa Mendes – Buried beneath the constant reminders that she recently had a boob job and that she’s apparently hot (and not at all desperate for attention, with a hint of “I’M GONNA BOIL YOUR F*CKING RABBIT, GARY BURRITOBEEF!”), Rosa’s over-the-top behavior and terrible fake crying are at least a decent change of pace from the show’s revolving door of “problems.”

5) Brie Bella – Last week, Brandon and I had a whole conversation about how ridiculous it is that this show tries to make us worry about the “financial problems” of Brie and Daniel Bryan, considering they’re probably very well off. It’s okay to stretch the truth a little, but this show acts like we’re all morons.

6) Eva Marie – After all of the terrible narcissism and pointless feuding with her co-stars, Eva Marie is trying to emerge as the show’s sensible Diva that is growing up in front of us. That would be great if we all had short term amnesia.

7) Nikki Bella – I know that this season was supposed to serve as the “real” side of the Bella Twins’ feud, but it would have been a million times better if they sold it as “Everything is fine and we’re really loving this idea, let’s just hope it doesn’t leak into our relationship as sisters” instead of “OMG we’re feuding in the ring and in reality, how convenient!”

8) Nattie – Several commenters have now echoed my sentiments that Nattie has sacrificed her good name and in-ring reputation in order to become the show’s true heel, and I’ll say it every week – that’s not a good thing. I’d rather watch Summer Rae and Rosa argue over Gary Bingsearchengine every f*cking week than Nattie fake sneeze cry her way through another fight that she clearly instigated with her husband.

Hey, It’s a Special Guest Appearance from Sheamus!

He stopped by to let us know that the valet lost Summer’s keys. Thanks, Sheamus! Best part of this is that if you pay attention to the background noise as Sheamus is walking off, you can hear Summer talking to him like, “Heyyyyy, what’s going on?” I would totally be cool with her new gimmick being the girl who flirts with every WWE Superstar no matter the circumstances. Like, they could run one of those, “Oh no, Randy Orton and his goons attacked Dean Ambrose from behind and broke his spine by throwing him in front of the idling bus!” and as Ambrose would be “unconscious” on the stretcher, Summer would walk up like, “Heyyyyyy Dean, wanna share a car and maybe get some Denny’s after this?” That would be hilarious, right?

Nattie Just Called Fandango an Idiot

The best part of last week’s episode was probably when Tyson Kidd was hanging out backstage at Raw, because he works for the WWE and is allowed to be there, and Nattie had a temper tantrum that he was there. Tyson earned huge points with me for saying the meanest nonchalant thing he could have ever said, when he greeted her with, “Hey, what’s up, brother?” That is just a relationship dagger that doesn’t stop twisting. Anywho, let’s forget that this is a televised series and keep pretending that, you know, they’re in their own little world and when they whisper secrets to each other, the other people won’t find out. Nattie cannot believe that Fandango asked her in this week’s intro what is going on with her and Tyson, because why are people talking about her personal business?

I mean, it’s not like she stormed up to her husband in front of a group of her coworkers and started yelling at him last week. But then Nattie really doubled down on the crazy bullshit when she called all of her WWE coworkers, including Fandango, “idiots.”

That leads us to a new segment called…

This Week in Nattie’s Horrible Fake Crying!!!

Holy hell in a cell, you guys, she actually squeezed one whole tear out this time! Great work, by E!’s standby Visine team. So why is Nattie crying now? She’s just frustrated, because, as she tells the seriously-so-sympathetic Nikki Bella, a Diva isn’t supposed to bring her relationship problems to work, even though that is exactly what Nattie has done every week. Like, she should open a fridge in the backstage kitchen area and shout, “WHO THE F*CK ATE MY SCRIPTED FANTASY SEXUAL ASSAULT SCENE?!?!” and then run around the back area crying and screaming like Janey Briggs in that one scene of Not Another Teen Movie, occasionally interrupting Superstar promos.

But don’t worry, everyone. When once-divorced marriage chaser Nikki Bella asked Nattie if she’s okay after she’s been crying and complaining, she replies, “It’s insane how good I am.” Yes, something about this is totally insane. Especially the part where she mentions for no reason that she’s wearing no underwear under her dress… at work. But hey, at least Nattie got a title shot against Paige (and lost, because she’s Nattie.)

Eva Marie’s Wedding Dress Will Be “Sleek and Sexy, totally Eva Marie Style”

Hoo boy. Ten bucks says Jonathan kept saying, “Side boob” instead of “I do,” and they had to shoot the wedding scene 6,000 times. But let’s talk about the real news, folks – GEORGE CLOONEY HAD DINNER WITH HIS WIFE’S PARENTS!!! STOP THE GODDAMNED PRESSES!!! I love you, E! “News,” even if you think Orlando and Cocoa Beach are close to each other. But it’s important to remember that above all else, this wedding is about Eva Marie and her daddy, and the chance that he’ll have to walk his little girl down the aisle. I assume he’ll be wearing a mesh tuxedo from Affliction’s “Let it Breathe, Brah” collection.

Don’t Worry, They Shoe-Horned More John Cena/Nikki Bella Drama into this One

The other week, I jokingly pondered whether or not they’d find a way to squeeze more Cena/Nikki Bella’s Breasts marriage (or lack thereof) drama in this series, since this season has been pretty light on the Superstar’s reminders that he just got divorced and doesn’t want to go through that nonsense again. This week’s Cena/Nikki fun started off with a very special lesson in folding panties. Did you guys know that Nikki Bella wears sexy panties and outfits for her man? She does. She’s very sexual, in case you didn’t know.

That segued nicely into Nikki filling Cena in on last week’s Nattie drama, as if he cares, and because we don’t have eyes and didn’t watch everything go down just seven days ago, the story has changed ever-so-slightly. Nikki told Cena that both Nattie and Tyson were “screaming at each other,” which is a very liberal take on the story, seeing as Tyson is incapable of raising his voice, as the software company that developed his emotions won’t have that upgrade ready until next year. But it’s convenient to pretend that Tyson did, in fact, scream because maybe a few of us will fall into Nattie’s crazy trap.

That actually also segued nicely into Nikki’s new revelation that maybe she doesn’t want to get married anymore, and that leads to our new segment…

This Week in John Cena’s “Get Me the F*ck Out of Here” Faces

Haha, that man does not want to get married or even talk about marriage, folks. That led us to another very interesting idea… how about an entire series dedicated to Cena and Nikki competing at random board games?

That would be a billion times better than watching Nattie talk about vitamins at a lesbian bar, while Rosa carefully kisses a random woman, as to not mess up her 16 layers of lip gloss. Just kidding, that was the best scene of TV in 2014.

Everything’s Coming Up Eva Marie

Move over, Maxim and whichever person took those old, humiliating nudes years ago, because Eva Marie is going to be the first ever Diva to appear on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine, which is obviously a huge honor. So show us the proper form for working out while someone takes pictures of you, Eva Marie!

You can’t learn that in a developmental school, because otherwise Eva Marie would take a few months and learn how to practice. But this isn’t about Eva Marie’s success, as much as it’s about… oh for f*ck’s sake, Nattie. The WWE’s mopiest fake crier showed up to lend “moral support” for a f*cking photo shoot, but quickly ruined the fun by talking to Eva Marie about Tyson and the wedding. “I hate even doing this, because I feel so rude right now…” Leave it to Eva Marie, the girl who is wearing a Mortal Kombat character’s fighting outfit as a wedding dress, to nasally talk some sense in Nattie about wanting to make the wedding all about her by sitting at a different table from her husband. I just wish that Eva Marie had had the ovaries to say, “Grow the f*ck up” to Nattie’s face instead of the stupid voiceover.

But then, that’s probably the solution to making this series a million times better. These girls are supposed to be the “toughest” Divas in the world, right? Well, how about instead of having them do the typical Real Housewives bullshit and talk behind each other’s backs, they say everything to each other’s faces. Even the Real Housewives throw a glass of wine or slap each other once a week. That’s in their contracts.

“I just want to go to your wedding, and feel pretty and be there for you,” Nattie tells Eva Marie. Awesome, then shut the hell up, quit your fake crying for one day, and don’t pick a fight with your husband for three whole hours, or however long it takes Eva Marie and Jonathan to mumble four syllables at each other.