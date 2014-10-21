‘Total Divas’ Has Extended Its Tentacles Into The Divas Division, Claiming Paige And Alicia Fox

For the past couple years the state of women’s wrestling in WWE has been competent ladies with a connection to the audience over here in the Divas division and top guys’ girlfriends, no-hopers and poor, poor Nattie over in the Total Divas division. The two camps were so rigidly divided there apparently was/is a rule that no member of the Total Divas crew can win the Divas championship.
Well, over the past few months that immutable line seems to be blurring somewhat. Nikki Bella has unexpectedly transformed into a clothesline from hell throwing hoss, her sister Brie has become the most over lady in the company and now comes the news that Divas division cornerstones Paige and Alicia Fox will be joining the Total Divas cast full time next season. Suddenly that “Total Divas can’t win the belt” rule not only seems unfair, but totally unworkable. What non-TD girls are left? AJ and Emma? I suppose they could just keep the belt on AJ and feed her challengers from NXT, but based on these comments by Stephanie McMahon, it sounds like the wall between regular and Total Divas is about to come crashing down.
Speaking of AJ, why does she continue to be the one major Total Divas holdout? Does she just have too much integrity? No, you sign that away when you join WWE. Reportedly it all comes down to the fact that you have to show some of your personal life on Total Divas and AJ’s personal life heavily involves a guy (CM something?) not interested in being on a reality show, particularly one produced by WWE. So, AJ has to exist in a limbo where she just defends her title without having to stage any fake wedding and/or divorces. Poor girl.
Adding Paige likely will delay Burnsy’s suicide for one more season!
Not to mention, I might actually watch now.
Don’t hope on it. It’s already been revealed that Paige and Alicia will be involved in the same bullshit clique politics all the other Total Divas are already in. Never forget whatever you love Vince McMahon will take away.
@Johnny Slider so you’re saying you want Burnsy to kill himself? Have you read his recaps, the dude is hanging on by a thin thread!
If a little Paige being super fake in a super cute accent in a super cute outfit (or a bikini at one of the Bella’s pool parties) means less Nattie… well, it is what it is.
Hasn’t Burnsy suffered enough, BurnsyFan66?
@Johnny Slider he has suffered enough. And they should rotate TD recap duties.
But UPROXX is basically the Vince McMahon of blogging. They are gonna use Burnsy up until he has nothing left to give and then expel his ass over to WWTDD.
At least having Paige around will give him hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
I love Paige, but she already proved she can’t act, and this show doesn’t need more people who can’t act.
@Burnsy
Are you talking about Total Divas or RAW?
Noooooo. Leave Paige alone, TD.
It’s too late. Expect a marriage to Randy Orton soon for total assimilation.
“Wait…is that a ring around the turd in my bag?!”
Ugh. No.
I really feel like TD and the Diva’s division itself should just occupy separate continuities, since the type of narrative in the shows are so different and they don’t work together at all when they’ve tried to cross-promote so far. I don’t see what the problem would be with just keeping them both as self-contained storylines would be, then you could put the belt on whoever you felt needed it at a given time and not worry about the time lapse with TD.
“Your logic has no place here!” – WWE Headquarters
How can that rule apply in real life if there are only four divas in the main roster that aren’t on TD? (Layla, AJ, Tamina and Emma, whom I almost completely forgot about)
I’m not looking forward to hating Alicia Fox. Unless she stays cool like Naomi.
Hmmmm, I just noticed Naomi is no longer included in that cast photo up top. Was she too decent/normal to be a part of the show? Did they do a swap because they’re planning to actually let her win the title? Probably just wasn’t room for her in the picture — wouldn’t want to get too diverse or anything.
Awesome, that means Alicia or Paige can fill the “cool, decent human” spot!
That photo’s cropped, Nate, Naomi’s still there: [www.wwe.com]
Ah…damn.
Sorry.
Daniel Bryan defeats HHH in the opening to Wrestlemania and wins the WWE Championship in the main event instead of fighting Sheamus, AJ gets to brandish her wedding ring as a shield against Total Divas lunacy. Punk continues to be wrong about not being able to do anything sitting on his couch in Chicago. (Plus top 10 Zangief player in the world, what’s up!)
Well this is sad news.
Truly, this is the darkest timeline.
It’s only the darkest timeline if Summer Rae puts a blue streak in her hair.
So do Paige and Alicia get:
A)Fake Relationship Drama
B)Fake Friendship Drama
C)Fake Family Drama
D)Fake Medical Drama
Place your bets now!
If Paige gets fake family drama and her mom shows up on WWE TV, this will almost be worth it.
They’ll make them fight on the show and then bring it to the ring, won’t they?
I’m with Birch, it would be totally be worth it all if Sweet Saraya showed up and start tossing bitches left & right ie: Bellas, Cameron, Rosa, Natalya & especially Eva.
Especially if Sweet Saraya sees what Paige is doing and immediately goes to Vince McMahon’s office and kicks his shit in. (shut up, I can totally pretend a 115 pound woman could beat up a 240 pound genetic jackhammer!)
Sweet Saraya meeting Rosa Mendes and asking her how many months she’d been training would be worth seeing.
Oh no Paige and Alicia Fox are going to be dragged into the dreaded reality DRAMA storylines.
Well this is a right old sticky wicket we’ve got ourselves into ain’t it, guvnor? (That is how people from Norwich, speak right?”
The less cynical read on this is that if Total Divas just absorbs all the female workers perhaps it goes back to more of a focus on actual behind the scenes stuff and less drama.
I get the decision, Paige and Alicia both seem like pretty interesting folks, are incredibly attractive, and are more relevant to the company than somebody like Cameron.
Oh no. OH NO. From the WWE.com press release:
“Together, the two ladies, along with friend WWE Diva Rosa Mendes, form a clique in the locker room that rivals The Bella Twins and WWE Diva Cameron, leaving Nattie stuck in the middle.”
THEY’RE TEAMING THEM UP WITH ROSA!!
“In addition, as Nattie deals with her imploding marriage and its subsequent fallout, she looks to family and friends for support, which includes moving into Cena’s house. This proves problematic when she finds out he is very allergic to cats, and Nattie can’t fathom parting with her furry friends.”
Uh………
wait, they’re teaming the bellas with Cameron?!
can’t figure if I want to laugh at Brie for that, be sad for Nikki for it, or be mad at WWE for still keeping the Bellas on the same team or whatever. WTF?
oh well, I can always just laugh at poor, poor, poor, poor Nattie.
I guess now Cena’s going to squash Kidd for the imploding marriage with Nattie.
[1.bp.blogspot.com]
What in the f*ck is happening.
That’s fucking fucked. Fuck this world.
too late, WWE, I stopped caring about the main roster’s divas division long ago! (aside from Nikki of all other girls, surprisingly (and maybe AJ.. yeah, let’s not lie over here))
Not quite sure that “you’ll be my bitch for a month” isn’t giving up on Nikki too.
Originally i didn’t want bayley to leave nxt because her story line would be crazy aj stalker and then just crazy. Now that i’m sure they would eventually move her to total divas, i really really want her to stay on nxt forever.
How long until it becomes a requirement for WWE divas to take part in Total Divas? Sorry ladies, but if you want to achieve your dream of being a pro-wrestler with the biggest company in the world, you’re going to have to pretend you’re a Kardashian and let us film your doctor visits, family dinners and fights with your boyfriend, and we’ll be providing a script for all of it.
I’m pretty sure that time has already arrived.
Are they going to do a Total Divas Legends House?