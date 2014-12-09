Total Elimination: Elimination Chamber Is Being Replaced By ‘WWE Fast Lane’

“Because I sure love my new sex cage, er, I mean dream house or whatever…”
Oh, the Elimination Chamber – the name made it sound like a toilet, it kind of looked like a weird S&M toilet and now it’s being flushed down the proverbial toilet. Yes, sadly we won’t be getting any weird Stephanie McMahon Elimination Chamber commercials this coming February, as it seems the event has been canceled.
In it’s place we’re getting a new generic-tastic pay-per-view called WWE Fast Lane. What, WWE Fast Forward was too on the nose? This change has been rumored for some time, but local ads in Memphis where the February PPV is being held have confirmed it. WWE’s reasoning for deep-sixing the Elimination Chamber is about what you’d expect – having a bunch of dramatic cage-bound title matches in between Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania never made a lot sense from a storytelling perspective, and would be particularly hard to pull off now that WWE no longer has multiple world titles.
Of course it’s unlikely the Elimination Chamber is done for good, because you know WWE is going to keep trotting it out until every person who remembers War Games is either dead or senile. Speculation is one of the useless mid-summer PPVs like Payback may become the new Elimination Chamber, but that’s unconfirmed. For now, let’s just bask in the possibility that WWE’s most hyped, yet consistently kind of dull match is finally dead.
via Wrestling Inc.
Good. Now do the same with HIAC next.
THIS. please!
Good! I hate how they started naming pay-per-views after gimmick matches. Can we get rid of TLC (And stairs!) and Hell in a Cell next?
There was nothing wrong with WWE No Way Out.
Money in the Bank has turned out to be a hit, but I completely agree about the other three.
Also, two of the “Big Three” are named after gimmick matches, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series. Easy to see where the borrowed the logic from.
@SteadyTopper Yeah, but the Rumble and Survivor Series have been around for decades. No need to change those.
“Ladies and gentlemen… Welcome to WWE Submission Match!”
*first match ends by pinfall*
Royal Rumble and Survivor Series have been around for ages, but they were called that from the first event, so your logic doesn’t make sense, especially as Elimination Chamber has been called that since 2010, as has Money in the Bank, while Hell in a Cell, TLC and Extreme Rules have been here since 2009.
With regards to that, are you saying that if, in 15yrs, WWE is still putting out the Hell in a Cell PPV, that will be fine because it has “been around for decades”?
I’d dump HIAC and TLC, because having a HIAC-specific show has been awful for the gimmick, and TLC is just a lazy show. (I want to point something weird out: the last ladder/TLC match for the tag titles was DX-JeriShow at TLC ’09. What the hell is that? The entire reason for the PPV is the run of tag ladder matches from No Mercy ’99 to WM X-7.)
But Elimination Chamber HAS to be its own PPV. It’s the least organic match ever, you need to have a build process to it. Just move it to July.
I think it goes something like, they spent too much money on the chamber structure itself to not justify it being used at least once a year. I think it will just get moved and cannibalize Extreme Rules or something to that effect.
I seem to recall an earlier rumor saying it was moving to after Wrestlemania since its purpose (getting a #1 contender for one of the World titles) is no longer relevant.
No idea what you’re talking about, there. Chamber matches rarely disappoint me. They’re never Badd Blood Hell in a Cell matches or anything, but I’ve never watched one and not had fun. Plus, it’s been one of WWE’s few stories that makes sense every year; you take the top people in the company, put them in a cage, and fight it out for the world championship to determine who defends the belt at mania. Royal Rumble decides the challenger, Elimination Chamber decides the champion. It also gives WWE a chance to “fix” their title scene between Rumble and Mania without any elaborate stipulations being made up. It’s been regularly the only time a year where you supposedly have all your best people fighting each other at once for the belt, and it came at a perfect time in the cycle to do so.
Elimination Chamber matches are a lot of fun, but putting them between the Rumble and WM really kills any kind of momentum you can build from a storytelling perspective – either you know the champ is going to stay the champ so they can continue to build the post-Rumble challenger/champion storyline, or they have to nuke that story and rebuild the entire narrative in one months time (special circumstances where that would be beneficial excepted). And as we all know, WWE needs at least 2 months to progress any storyline in a significant way.
I think the EC is a great PPV capable of shaking things up, which is exactly why it needs to be moved to later in the year where it can break up the monotony of Payback/Battleground/HIAC/etc.
Elimination Chamber matches are rarely bad, they’re just not memorable. They feel like a very manufactured attempt to recreate the magic of stuff like War Games and classic Hell in a Cell. Aside from the one Daniel Bryan won, I have no distinct memories of any of them.
Has the EC ever been used for a six-man elimination tag match? It’s the closest you could get to those WarGames matches where the faces were outnumbered, only for salvation to come with the next entry. I remember thinking the Wyatts-Shield match at this year’s EC would have been great in the chamber.
I was hoping they were going to take that match in that direction, but I think we ended up with an even better match just in the traditional 3 on 3 tag that happened (my favorite match of the year). Even though their 2 rematches were just as good (one of which was on Main Event the week before Mania, I believe)
New band name, “Steph McMahon’s Sex Cage,” called it!
Well, there’s Alice in Chains
Both elimination chamber and hell in a cell should only be used rarely as the blow-off matches for month/year long mega-feuds, not just because it’s the name of the upcoming PPV. Potentially even at ‘Maina. That’s the only way to bring back the ominous importance these massive structures should have.
I disagree with that stance because EC was never about feuds. It was always about competition. Elimination Chamber is exactly the sort of thing that should just exist at some point on the calendar. It’s more like the Royal Rumble than it is Hell in a Cell; it’s always been about “let’s put our best guys in a giant cage match for the title”, it was never “I hate you so much I’m gonna fight you in a chamber.” T hat’s the nature of it. As wacky as it sounds, Elimination Chamber is a pure sport gimmick; top contenders (supposedly, they’ve often tried out wildcard lower tier guys) fighting it out for a belt. Sure they build up feuds going into it, as wrestling does with everything, but the nature of the event itself is something you could actually see a sporting organization (one that uses cages, but I digress) booking, rather than part of a storyline.
I LIKED Elimination Chamber! “Fast Lane” is DUMB, plus I bet they’ll play “Life in the Fast Lane” when they’re advertising the show.
“WWE proudly presents, it’s newest Pay Per View event…. “just Skip it”!!!!
I’m surprised still have any stipulations like this seeing how the blood is gone. “Gently place ur face on this cage” isn’t exactly ominous or destructive.. or career ending
Brock won’t be there either way.
@knox At this point, they should have Brock skip WrestleMania. Just for fun.
Just start calling them In Your House again…possibly followed by a colon a catchy tag line!
Much like the NXT Takeovers.
IYH: Dog Food was my favorite.
I actually liked Elimination Chamber matches. Heck, I pretty much like any kind of elimination style matches.
Doing it between Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble was kinda silly, but other than that, I thought it was good.
I’m disappointed for a few reasons:
1. Replacing WWE Elimination Chamber with WWE Fast Lane is like replacing something completely on the nose with something dumb. What happened to EVENT NAME PPVs? Is it too “Lik dis if u lik d Attitude Era, thumbs up” for us?
2. Fewer Elimination Chamber matches. Probably one of the only gimmick match innovations in the last 20 years that has produced enough great matches, and unlike MITB not nearly as much stupid and convoluted consequences, to earn the right to occur once a year. =(
3. I don’t see why the Chamber match would have to EXCLUSIVELY be a title match. Hell of a way to determine a #1 contender, if you ask me.
The problem with #3 is that you are already determining the #1 contender the month prior at the Royal Rumble. #2, they are still going to use the Chamber itself, they just aren’t necessarily making an entire PPV out of the gimmick, and they can use it at a time when it makes better storytelling sense.
1) Your wording in point one is confusing. Names like Fast Lane is exactly what the Attitude era used to do.
2) Elimination Chamber matches overall have been kind flat. Now they’re pointless because guys aren’t allowed to be as vicious in the ring. It’s a 6 pack match inside a metal structure.
3) They used to do #1 contender matches for the cage. The problem with that is it takes away from the Royal Rumble. And for such a boring gimmick match, it should not take away from the Royal Rumble.
Maybe if they were to move it in July, they’d have me and many more people interested.
Thanks for putting “Stephanie McMahon Sex Cage” in my head. Now that’s all I can think about.
Michael Cole: We are on the Fast Lane to Wrestlemania!
I will set the over/under on that being said at 1000.
Also, I completely agree for the most part that having PPVs like Elimination Chamber, HIAC, TLC, etc. kind of lock you in from a storytelling perspective, forcing you to come up with specific stories to match the upcoming stipulation that you have to do. However, I still enjoy MITB and think they should keep that as is.
I like that you had to …ahem…compose yourself for 10 minutes thinking about teph’s sex cage.
Oh, that thought is still rattling around in my brain.
And no, I did not do what you are implying hahaha
Ugh. BRING BACK KING OF THE RING!!!
Also this. And give the winner a guaranteed PPV title shot (say, SummerSlam or Survivor Series, depending on where you put it in the calendar).
Just off the top of my head:
First round:
Rollins vs. Swagger
Ambrose vs. Henry
Rowan vs. Harper
Ziggler vs. Cesaro
And like you do.
I’ve been saying that for a long time, so I’m totally with ya.
I cannot endorse this ENOUGH.
I love the idea of guaranteeing title shots off of big events.
Win the Royal Rumble? Main event Wrestlemania.
Win MITB? You can challenge for the title whenever you want, however you want.
Win (a newly restored) KOTR tournament? You’ve got a guaranteed title shot at (insert PPV here)
Naw, a tournament like KotR would never fly! People don’t like competition TV shows where people are eliminated in a series of rounds! Oh wait, that’s all they like.
MITB is the current King of the Ring and the IC title at the same time. They’ve really made too much out of it.
@HakimDropsTheBall I’m with ya, but I’ve always felt, since they decided “winner of Rumble gets Mania shot” that it’s utterly ruined the unpredictabilty of who will win each year.
So it should be: Win Rumble? Get title shot at next PPV. OR face the champ the next night at RAW for immediate gratification.
How explosive would that be if someone like Ziggler won Rumble and defeated Brock the next night?!
Never would happen, but it’s cooler than seeing Roman Reigns win and have to sit thru his insufferable promos for weeks on end leading to his inevitable win at Mania.
KotR gave us Austin 3:16, The Macho King and King Booker. Why is it not a thing anymore?!?
@BurnsyFan66 – Not always true. See: Batista last year.
What are you talking about Creamy?!
Batista had multiple promos announcing his return at Rumble, was a favorite to win it, inevitably won it, and main evented at Mania, all as planned.
He’s the PERFECT example of why a title shot at Mania dictates who will win the Rumble and ruins any shock value.
I’m down with giving the winner a title shot, just not at Mania.
@BurnsyFan66 – Yeah but Batista is an example that just winning the Royal Rumble doesn’t automatically mean you’ll win the title at Mania. Daniel Bryan won the title.
@BurnsyFan66 I still like the idea of the Rumble winner main eventing Mania. Maybe take a PPV like Fatal 4 Way (do they still do that one?) and have the main event of that one be four guys fighting for the number one contendership, with the winner getting the title shot on a Raw or Smackdown.
Yeah, I know what you’re saying. But it’s not what I’m saying.
Your train of thought is more in line with MITB winners.
But hey, if you think there’s a 1 in 30 chance of ANYBODY winning the Rumble, more power to ya!
Well, Brock wasn’t showing up to it whatever they decide to call it, so I see why they’d change it.
Good. Now get rid of MITB, HIAC and TLC(S) and replace them with names that do not restrict your booking and you’ll be on a slightly less shitty path.
Also, I know this wouldn’t ever happen, but, why not have the Royal Rumble in late January, not have a PPV in February and have Wrestlemania in early March? Wrestlers mail it in around this time so they are healthy for Wrestlemania.
Why just skip the meaningless PPV in February and give the wrestlers an extra day off.
I don’t mind the name change but ‘Fast Lane’? What the fuck is that? Purely an excuse to say “(wrestler) is on the Fast Lane to Wrestlemania!” Rubbish name
“What, WWE Fast Forward was too on the nose?” Ha! Well said.
I love the Elimination Chamber (mainly because it’s as close to War Games as we’re going to get) but think it would be much better suited to a summer PPV to fill the lull between WrestleMania and…uh…Royal Rumble?
Better yet, I’d like to see the themed PPVs eliminated and gimmick matches return to being used when the story calls for them rather than the story having to be adjusted when the gimmick matches call for it.
Hey, how old is this news? UPROXX on the cutting edge of everything.
Special guest hosts for the PPV: Peter Facinelli and Bill Bellamy!
Don’t tease me like that. R.I.P Fastlane.
Fast Lane?
Please be a modded go karts competition for the WWE Championship.
This made me so sad :( I’m a weird mark for EC matches, I just love all of the elements being in there at once. While putting in February did make it predictable, I really hope they don’t get rid of it all together.
I will be shocked if they don’t use Eminem’s “Fast Lane” as the theme song.
I actually like the chamber, it’s given us some good matches (remember DBry as a heel a few years ago? Santino coming close?). Fast Lane just sounds waaaaaaack.
I always thought Elimination Chamber was a cool concept, just poorly executed.
A little late on this, but I think “Fast Lane” is a play on the Daytona 500 being held earlier on the same day.
Well fine! I’ll start my own Elimination Chamber Pay Per View! With Blackjack! And Hookers!
Aw screw the Chamber!
I missed the old pay per view names Backlash, Judgement Day, King of the Ring, Fully Loaded, Unforgiven, No Mercy, Vengeance, and Armageddon. The current ones sucks.
Wow.I love elimination chamber.