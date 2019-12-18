Wrestling Legend Tracy Smothers Announced That He’s Battling Cancer

Smothers made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday night, noting that he’s lost “45 percent” of the use of his heart. You can see the post below.

Sad news from the world of wrestling today as the “wild eyed southern boy” Tracy Smothers has announced he’s in the middle of his third treatment for lymphoma. The good news is that he says the cancer is non-fatal, and the other good news is that he’s Tracy Smothers, so he should be fine.

“To all concerned I was diagnosed Nov.14 w Lymphoma cancer which now am on my 3rd treatment 3 to go Of Chemo which is shrinking the rapid growing tumors. Doc told me yrs ago I have blockage in my artery so here we are an have lost 45 percent of my heart use. Also he said I have lots of head, body trauma. Doc said I had a heart attack some time back an didn’t know it. I have felt bad for a while now but thought I was getting old, lol. This is not fatal as it’s between my Pancreas, Colon, neck. A big TY to all of u but I look at it as getting a tune-up, overhaul, tires rotated, oil change,etc.all in one lol. Remember LIFE is a BATTLE an I’m in it to win it so don’t hesitate in trying to be tough by putting off getting checked out in this day an age u never know?? GOD BLESS EVERYBODY..”

Smothers has competed in nearly every major wrestling promotion in the United States during his nearly 40-year professional career, including being half of WCW tag teams the Southern Boys and the Young Pistols, as well as being a member of ECW’s Full Blooded Italians. He was announced as being from “Nashville, Italy,” which is still hilarious. Smothers had big runs in the USWA and Smoky Mountain Wrestling in the mid-90s, and even popped up in the World Wrestling Federation for a forgettable run as, “Freddie Joe Floyd.”

Here he is wrestling a bear, with Gordon Solie on commentary.

We’re sending our best wishes to Smothers for a speedy recovery.