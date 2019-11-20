Triple H Responded To Rumors That He’ll Wrestle For NXT At Survivor Series

Triple H has never been shy about publicly championing NXT, the WWE brand that he actually runs. The current run-up to Survivor Series, which features NXT for the first time, is a perfect example. Triple H has taken part in NXT’s invasion of Smackdown and Raw, so there’s no doubt about what side he’s on in the battle for “Brand Supremacy.”

Some in WWE apparently wanted to take that connection a step farther. According to WrestleVotes, people in WWE Creative put forward the idea that Triple H should actually be on the NXT Team for the Triple Threat Survivor Series Elimination Match against Raw and Smackdown. It’s worth nothing that Team NXT still hasn’t been finalized, with four days and one episode of NXT left before the PPV this Sunday.