Triple H Plans To Put WWE Performance Centers In The Middle East And India

WWE

On the development side at least, WWE’s focus recently has been extremely international. From the London-based UK Performance Center and NXT UK to the Super Show-Down in Australia and the very controversial shows in Saudi Arabia, they’re all about building their global brand. In an interview with The National, a website based in the United Arab Emirates, Triple H talked specifically about international recruitment and where we can expect future performance centers.

He first spoke at length about how WWE’s international talent scouting works, and how it leads to the decision to establish a new Performance Center.