WWE

It had been rumored for a while that Trish Stratus might come back for a match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, and now we know for certain. Tonight on Smackdown Live, during a King’s Court segment with Jerry Lawler (the show was in Memphis, so unfortunately you can’t keep him away), Trish was in the process of explaining that she does sometimes feel tempted to get back in the ring, but she’s a mom now and has other priorities. That’s when Charlotte Flair interrupted.