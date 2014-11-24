Tyler Reks Revealed The Measly Take Home Pay Of The Average Low-Card WWE ‘Superstar’

“Hey Bro, wanna go in on a used Toyota Yaris with me?”
When somebody regularly entertains live audiences of thousands and appears on TV shows viewed by millions, you generally assume they’re making a pretty decent living. I mean, WWE calls all their wrestlers Superstars, so that must mean even the lower-card guys are raking it in, right? When we hear Scotty 2 Hotty has become a firefighter or Justin Credible is managing an Olive Garden we feel sorry for them, because they’re no longer living that WWE high life, but the reality is, those guys are probably pulling down significantly more in their unglamorous civilian jobs as they did as WWE prelim guys.
Former WWE SUPERSTAR Tyler Reks recently revealed just how tight it can be for guys at the bottom of the WWE ecosystem in an interview with Wrestling Inc…
“Pay was getting crappy when I left, and the guys I’ve talked to now say it’s beyond crappy. I hate to spill my salary on the internet, but when I left I got a bump to $100,000 a year. But a third of it goes to road expenses. The only thing they pay for is your flight. You pay for your own hotel, and car, and food. Could you imagine trying to eat out five times a day? As a body guy, you have to maintain your physique and that means eating five times a day. Spending all your money trying to maintain that? Good luck. Then Uncle Sam takes 20 to 30%. You guys do the math and see how much I walked away with, which was next to nothing. I was making more money fresh out of college as an engineer fresh out of college in an entry level position than being on TV.
That’s gotten worse from what I hear. They do a ton of tours, and some guys would be making $30,000-$40,000 in the day. I went to Europe and I think I brought home $5,000. Then there was one tour I flew overseas and did a ten day tour and made less than $2,000. I made less than $500 a show. The video games are getting worse – guys use to get paid up to $100,000 for being in the video game and now it’s much, much less.”
It should be noted that Reks was actually on the fortunate side when it came to his salary. According to a recently leaked salary list, a lot of lower card guys (think Darren Young or the former members of 3MB) make a mere $70 – 80,000 per year. Take away travel expenses and taxes and these guys aren’t bringing home much above $30,000 per year. Something seems a bit askew when these global entertainers aren’t making much more than bloggers like me who write about their antics.
Now, I’m sure a few of you are gearing up to drop comments about how you support your 10 kids with your night janitor jerb down at the chicken slaughtering plant, so Tyler Reks (who sucked anyways) shouldn’t be complaining about how much money he made, dagnabbit. Well, for one, most guys who make it to WWE bust their asses for years learning their craft – often for a long as it would take a person to earn their masters or doctorate. Second, wrestling is a hard, body-destroying business where you have a very limited window to make money. Hell, your average WWE Superstar is probably racking up more than 30 thousand dollars worth of future medical bills every year they work. Finally, wrestlers are real people with families and kids too, believe it or not.
So yeah, this has been your regular reminder of why you should never, ever get into the wrestling biz, kids. Or just stick to snarking about it in semi-anonymity — that’s an okay gig (cough).
Damn that’s kinda depressing , remember that two or three week span when they made Tyler Reks a monster on Smackdown?
But think about all the ring rats he got to bang! The perks man. The perks!
If he was paying 20-30% tax as an independent contractor he needed to hire someone to do his taxes
He did. Paul Heyman said he was a good manager :(
This. Never mind that the Road expenses are tax deductible. so he easily paid 10K more in taxes each year than he should have, if he is right about what he said.
“I was making more money fresh out of college as an engineer fresh out of college in an entry level position than being on TV.”
Well its apparent he wasnt an English major
obviously, since it says he was an engineer.
it’s either a quote somebody else transcribed that needs some comma-wrangling, or it’s a single sentence that got garbled in self-editing, but it’s not hard to make it make sense. “I was making more money fresh out of college– as an engineer fresh out of college, in an entry level position– than being on TV.”
while we’re at it, would you like to buy an apostrophe or two in your grammar-critiquing post?
@StarkIndustriesDefect LOL
Well first off I DID understand it and was TRYING to be funny more than anything.
And as for the apostrophes – camon dude… its the INTERNET
Damn. Then u have the real superstars making MILLIONS easy. These low card guys are barely maintaining. That’s no way to live
Now, just imagine how much the low carders in TNA make.
Who was it from TNA who posted on Twitter that he had to register for food stamps?
Jesse Neal, if I remember right he said he makes more working at WAl-Mart now
Taylor Wilde quit wrestling after she became knockouts champ but still working at a sunglasses hut to make ends meet.
Jesse Neal & Christina Von Eerie if memory serves. Not to mention the Jesse Sorensen and Zema Ion and Daffney situations. TNA is/was the pits.
Minor league baseball players on line one for you, Mr. Reks. Maybe they should, you know, unionize? I’m sure that’s a lot harder than I’m making it sound, but if they all honestly banded together, you could force their hand, no?
It’s not like they’re really that large and unruly a group — they’re, like, 70 guys with very specialized skills that can’t be easily replaced. It would actually be pretty easy if anyone had the balls.
The problem is the bottom guys are all fairly easily replaced. You’d need the top main event players to unite with the union for it to even have a chance. And frankly, what incentive do the Bryans, Ortons, Cenas, etc have to do that. They’re paid millions.
The time on the road and abuse to the body are the big factors that make this worse to me.
I don’t know… I just don’t see how we’re lumping in car + food into this. Everybody’s gotta eat, so that’s coming out of all of our checks… And I commute about 100 miles total every day, so ‘car’ is something I’m paying for year round, too.
I think there’s a lot wrong with how the employee/contractor deal is set up, but a minor player on a quasi popular TV show making $100k a year sounds pretty good to me.
So, you’re saying that you rent a new car everyday? Do you also consume 8,000 to 10,000 calories of mostly pure protein per day to maintain your bodybuilder physique? How about shelter? Do you pay for a new place to sleep most nights?
Yea wrestlers are traveling a lot more than we are, they’re on the road half of the year if not longer and they’re paying for hotels on a daily basis and eating out all the time because they have no choice. I’m in the military so in between changing stations and finding an apartment I had to stay in a hotel for a few days that was expensive but that was considered per diem and I got reimbursed for that. Doing that a few times per year wouldn’t be so bad but doing 200 days out of the year is expensive. It’s not like they’re going back to their homes and sleeping in their beds.
200 days a year at $80/night? $16000 right there! And that’s probably even a light side for the larger cities they’re in.
Come on man — they’re basically on holiday half the year. Restaurant food, rental cars, hotels. Most people can afford, like, a week of that a year. They do it all year long. 30k actually sounds like a low figure.
I do have to Kalasam, 20-30% on taxes if hes an independant contactor, then he needs a better accountant. And as far as the travel expenses he should be writing that off since its a business expense.
So just remember kids, get a good accountant. This is coming from a broke house painter.
Yeah on second thought dont listen to a word i said.
Does anyone know how much a typical member of a touring dance company or ballet troupe makes? I would assume that would probably be the most apt comparison in terms of travel requirements and fighting for more prominent roles.
Do these guys file state returns in every state they work through a year?
They’re supposed to.
Yup.
I feel bad for the lowcarders. Upon watching NXT and Superstars the last few years I became attached to them.
This doesn’t surprise me. I was shocked by the low numbers Bob Holly puts out in his book, even for something like winning the tag titles at the Rumble, which you would think would be prestigious. You have to really love the business because even being a somewhat popular mid-carder does not seem worth it to me.
I also vaguely recall Test talking about how relatively little he made in his WWE days & there basically being nothing left after all the travel & expenses & stuff.
@TediousBoar – Touring dance / ballet / actor / musical theatre swing would make a lot less, but aren’t contractors, they’re employees. So things like travel accommodation and per diem expenses would all have to be covered.
@The Lunatic – The problem when you’re doing between 260-320 road days a year isn’t necessarily “driving my car”, it’s that you’re needing to *rent* a car several times a week. Heck, 260 nights at medium quality chain hotels (given that you can’t exactly drive around looking for a deal when you get off work at 11pm and need to be on the road or at an airport the next morning could easily eat up $30-35k a year *alone*.
I think having good tax advice is important – but again “writing off” expenses is just decreasing your taxable salary – it’s not some panacea for “zero tax” (unless your JBL and take all your assets to a tax shelter country).
I think the more important thing is little things like “sharing hotel rooms” and “sharing rental cars” can make a *huge* difference in your take home pay at the end of the year – but when you’re 20-something, being constantly treated like a rock star in public, and (in your mind) pulling down six figures… that can be a hard disconnect. Often you’re at a point in your career where you feel you’ve finally *earned* the right to nicer hotels, and fancier restraunts, and your own rental car where you don’t have to argue over the radio.
You see a lot of the same issues with “fringe” pro-atheletes. The bubble guys on entry level contracts.
If that salary leak is to be believed then Jack Swagger ‘only’ gets $75k a year, which will obviously be less after travel etc. That’s laughable for a former world champion. Guys gets paid less than Michael Cole.
He gets paid the same as Jinder Mahal did — they gave him a prank contract and he actually signed it. The only explanation is they managed to snag him right after that pot bust thing.
His take home was $30,000…You’re all missing the point that it is $30,000…Cash.
A lot of people make $30-40,000, then Uncle Sam comes along, then all your day to day expenses on top of that.
I’d be pretty happy taking home $30 Grand in cash per year.
Really? Destroying your body, racking up years of medical bills when you retire, miss your children growing up and potentially getting hooked on pills to soothe the pain of being on the road for 2000+ days a year?
*200 lol 2000
It was only 2000 days when Hulk Hogan did it. The Orange Goblin has a gift for hyperbole.
@native 30k is far from great for all the punishment a wrestler puts their body through, but that was Tyler Reks who was one of the lowest guys in the company. I don’t know how different things are now with the network, but if its more or less the same, then its not that bad. Look at the pay that minor league guys are getting in baseball. Plus, this is one of the pitfalls of being in the wrestling business. No matter where you wrestle, you’ll end up on the road a lot, having to stay at hotels, and eating out all the time.
I bet if you were appearing on TV shows with millions of viewers and in stadiums with thousands of people in them you’d feel like they should be sparing more than 30k for you.
His day-to-day expenses come out of that $30k. He’s also paying higher interest rates on a mortgage and a car note because he’s an independent contractor. He’s paying more for health insurance and healthcare because he’s a goddamned professional wrestler.
He’s not saving $30k a year, and even if he was it’s still not a lot of money because his career is so short.
I figured the lower end guys would be closer to $150K before taxes, so, I suppose I was close. It definitely sounds like you need to budget and travel and sleep with a couple of bros. Either way, it sounds like those guys need to find themselves sponsorships to make a more comfortable living.
With that said, he should consider himself lucky. CFL players league minimum is $50K and the league average is around $80K.
Yeah, but this is standard in the entertainment business. Talk to guys in TV and radio who haven’t “made it” yet, and they’re making even less. The reason you do it is because you have the opportunity to move into the role where you’re making a TON of money (and also because you love it). I don’t blame WWE at all for not paying its low card guys a lot of money. People frequently wash out of entertainment careers. Why would WWE put a bunch of money into a guy who might not even be in the business in a couple years?
It’s different in TV and radio. There are a bunch of different opportunities in a bunch of different places with a bunch of different companies for an actor/host. It’s not working out in New York then move to Houston. It’s not working out at ESPN move to Fox. And you’re not getting hit in the head and slammed to the ground 300 nights a year.
There are maybe five guys (not named McMahon) in all of pro wrestling making big money. There aren’t many more who really make it out the other side.
I recently worked as an independent contractor and I really didn’t have to pay for much. They paid for my plane tickets, hotel, car rental and at least one meal per day. The hotel covered breakfast. The fact that the WWE doesn’t pay for most of these things is a bit bogus. But I guess with the industry the way it is right now they can do whatever they want to the young men and women who dream of being wrestling stars.
And people said Bryan and Brie’s money troubles on Total Divas were unrealistic…
Any day now, we’ll see them busking.
What’s wrong with Scott 2 Hitt being a fireman? That’s an honorable line of work.
This is why you see so many of the undercard guys doing comic cons and other random appearances. I guess they have to supplement that income loss somewhere….
I didn’t know the WWE didn’t comp other travel expenses. That is pretty brutal.
Now I think I understand why there are always people at the food tables on RAW. If I wasn’t getting per diem while being on the road, I would chance Ryback smushing eggs in my face in exchange for a free dinner.