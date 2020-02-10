Jon Jones Thinks ‘It’s Inevitable’ He’ll End Up In WWE

Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, could be the next big combat sports name the show up in WWE. After his win over Dominick Reyes this weekend, Jones talked to Sports Illustrated about the possibility of a move from the octagon to the squared circle.
According to Jones, showing up in WWE is “inevitable.” He said he’s “always respected WWE” and added, “I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well. To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”
Jones getting involved in WWE has been mentioned by a few wrestlers in the recent past, including Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins, who called him a chump.
Jones doesn’t have the cleanest reputation as a public figure, with a fighting career marred by multiple failed drug tests, a DUI, pleading guilty to a hit and run, and pleading no contest to battery charge in 2019, while on probation for the hit and run. But WWE loves to include mainstream sports stars in the world of sports entertainment and heavily promoted controversial boxer Tyson Fury within the past year, so that stuff probably wouldn’t be an issue for them.