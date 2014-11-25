UFC’s Conor McGregor Vs. WWE’s Sheamus. Who Ya Got?

UFC featherweight Conor McGregor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated, and because he’s Irish, he was asked the most obvious question of all time: who would win in a fight between him and fellow Irishman and WWE star, Sheamus.

As a cocky dude, McGregor can’t back down and states that he’d whoop Sheamus’ ass with ease. Of course, Sheamus isn’t one to take something like that without firing back, which means one thing: FIRE UP THE GRILL, WE GOT BEEF!

Ain’t it just like Sheamus to turn everything into a poop joke? Also, I’d like to see Brock and McGregor versus Sheamus and a time-displaced MENG. I wonder if things kept going. I bet they did!

I don’t know if McGregor should be calling Sheamus’ choice of attire into question when Dennis Hallman exists.

Ultimately, both men’s inherent Irishness gets the best of them and they make up on the condition that they can get drunk together and fight other people. I love it when a story has a happy ending!

