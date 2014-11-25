UFC’s Conor McGregor Vs. WWE’s Sheamus. Who Ya Got?

UFC featherweight Conor McGregor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated, and because he’s Irish, he was asked the most obvious question of all time: who would win in a fight between him and fellow Irishman and WWE star, Sheamus.
As a cocky dude, McGregor can’t back down and states that he’d whoop Sheamus’ ass with ease. Of course, Sheamus isn’t one to take something like that without firing back, which means one thing: FIRE UP THE GRILL, WE GOT BEEF!
Ain’t it just like Sheamus to turn everything into a poop joke? Also, I’d like to see Brock and McGregor versus Sheamus and a time-displaced MENG. I wonder if things kept going. I bet they did!
I don’t know if McGregor should be calling Sheamus’ choice of attire into question when Dennis Hallman exists.
Ultimately, both men’s inherent Irishness gets the best of them and they make up on the condition that they can get drunk together and fight other people. I love it when a story has a happy ending!
Half the women I know have ladyboners for that UFC guy, so Sheamus kicking him in the face would be something I’d be interested in seeing out of pure beta-male envy.
Hmm…professional wrestler vs mma fighter. I would have taken Sheamus via brogue kick but he did get whooped by Yoshi and Sin Cara so I’ll take Conor.
If it were any other pro wrestler, I’d take the MMA guy, but Sheamus seems like a legitimately tough SOB. He was a bodyguard for U2, and when you’re the bodyguard of some of the most famous people on the planet, you just *can’t* lose fights. My money’s on Sheamus.
Brodus Clay worked as a bodyguard for Snoop Dogg for four years, by your logic he should be a badass too.
were they really arguing or is this just how Irishmen say hi?
Didn’t Sheamus get beat up by Hornswoggle once?
I vote the other guy.
If it were an MMA fight, McGregor would Chael Sonnen it – win the first two rounds and be dominating the final round until BROGUE KICK OUTTA NOWHERE puts him down just before the final bell.
In a legitimate fight, since (as has been mentioned) little dudes seem to have Sheamus’ number, I’m taking the 145-pound McGregor.
If McGregor were heavier than McGregor, but Sheamus might have 80 pounds on McGregor even when he isn’t cutting weight.
Good times!