Uh Oh, The Iron Sheik Is Stopping By With Spandex Tomorrow For An UPROXX Live Q&A

Hold on to your butts, folks, because tomorrow at exactly 2 PM EST, WWE Hall of Famer THE IRON SHEIK will be participating in an UPROXX Live Q&A at With Spandex. Sheiky Baby will be hanging out for an hour to answer any and all of your questions in an uncensored — and I stress the word “uncensored” — discussion.
You can ask him about his movie, his upcoming roast, whether or not Iran is #1, cameraman zooms, making people humble, whatever. Remember: this is happening WEDNESDAY AT 2PM EST, so be here for it. It’ll have its own live thread, so if you drop down and leave questions here, nobody’s gonna read or answer them. I’m just giving you time to prepare.
Note: This Q&A will be open to everyone except B. Brian Blair.
Some Sheik goodness, in case you’re somehow unfamiliar with the man:
Warning: This video features language that is NSFW (or anywhere else).
I’m interested to find out if he thinks that Stroud is Intelligent Jew or Cheeseburger Tits.
Happening right as I’m teaching a class. :(
With Spandex, hock ptooey.
You have 24 hours notice to cancel it!
i see this ending well
What time is it in England land?
Facken boolsheet!
IF YOU NO ASK SHIEK WHO BETTER – NIKOLAI VOLKOFF OR RUSEV – YOU FAIL AT PRO GRAPS INTERVIEW!
/haaaaackptoooey
I think the first question I’m going to ask him is how much would it cost for you to beat someone up then Brandon can pay him that much to beat up Lance Hoyt.
THIS. I want Sheiky Baby as Brandon Stroud’s Red Viper Champion in the trial by combat against Lance Hoyt. Although sadly I think Brandon can move better in the ring than Sheik at this point.
Are we getting medicated or unmedicated Sheik? Unmedicated is funnier, but as a human being I like medicated Sheik
I am going to start the shit-storm early by asking him about humbling the limp dick asshole that is Virgil.
Watching that Hogan/Sheik match, Ive noticed a couple things.
1) Faces in WWE were always dcks. Hogan attacked him before Sheiky Baby’s rob was off
2) Those little toe points on Sheiks boots!
3) Did Hogan EVER have hair on the top of his head?
4) Rusev needs to rename the Accolade to The Camel Clutch
5) Id like to think that Id be cheering Sheik over Hogan if this was today and the match would be entirely different.
Iron Sheik’s flag waving game is on *point*!
So will it actually be the Iron Sheik discussing things, or will it be those two d-bag event promoters who prop him up like Bernie Lomax and talk for him?
Seriously. If you haven’t read this:
you really should. Ironically celebrating the exploitation of a screwed up old man by two creepy asses is pretty gross.
So he’s like human Grumpy Cat (seriously, in the online cute cat wars, I much prefer Lil Bub, whose owner at least seems to be using this fluke position to raise money for animal rescue charities, rather than two dipshits who named their cat Tard then had to backtrack once it got famous enough to garner endorsements).
We will know when he starts kissing Andy Richter’s ass.
I was going to ask the same thing. Those two seem like leeches, or cockroaches, or maybe leechroaches.
I was hoping someone would ask this. How many times do we have to see proof that someone else writes the Sheiks twitter? Guys, its not him.
@SeanR Yep, that’s the one
This . . . at least the first part. Was looking for Weird Al, but enjoyed the Iron Sheik nonetheless.
Let’s hope he doesn’t want to humble Brandon.
he will humble you jabronies !!! …matherfuuckeerr !!!
do you guys have a small black midget thats slightly “special ed” whit a tiny head and a blond mohawk that iron sheik can yell at for about 10 to 15 minutes ???
Remember the 80’s wrestling cartoon “Hulk Hogan’s ‘Rock N’ Wrestling'”? Well here’s the Sheik’s version: FACKIN BULLSHEEEET
[www.youtube.com]
BONUS: turn on the closed captioning during that 2007 shoot interview. It’s fantastic.
So the shitheads whose idea of humor is to put Pharell’s big hat on a septuagenarian cripple convinced Brandon that it won’t be them answering all the questions?