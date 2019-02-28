The Undertaker Thought The Gobbledy Gooker’s Egg Was Intended For Him

WWE

It’s one of those odd bits of WWE trivia that the Undertaker debuted on the same night as the Gobbledy Gooker. The night was Survivor Series 1990, of course. The Undertaker went on to become one of the most popular characters in WWE history. The Gobbledy Gooker, a giant turkey who hatched from a giant egg, went on to become one of those bizarre “What were they even thinking?” moments.

In a recent interview with Ed Young, the Undertaker tells the whole story of coming into WWE after leaving WCW, seeing that egg in the buildup to Survivor Series, and thinking that Vince McMahon was going to make him come out of it looking like an enlarged version of Vincent Price on the old Batman TV show.