Update: Batista Thought Brock Lesnar Conquering The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak ‘Sucked’

Hey, remember back in April when Paul Heyman’s client Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania? You might’ve heard about it during every Paul Heyman appearance since April. Maybe you remember the dozens of shocked, irreparably-scarred faces that immediately followed the pinfall.

According to an interview with HuffPo, Big Dave ‘Drax The Destroyer’ Batista was one of those shocked faces.

What did you think of the Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak being broken? It sucked! Honestly, I thought it sucked. I haven’t really talked much about it but I think it was a bad decision, a horrible decision. I don’t have any say in the matter but to me, watching as a fan, it made me sick. Brock Lesnar beating him didn’t seem to work and it really wasn’t good that Brock left the day after. I just don’t see how that made sense at all. I don’t think anyone wanted to see the streak broken and it just didn’t make sense to me.

We’ve talked about this a lot at With Leather/With Spandex … about the value of a part-timer like Brock crushing the mystique of Undertaker’s streak in a way that would permanently brand a young, up-and-coming superstar with YOU RUINED MY UNDERTAKER FOREVER heat that’d overshadow and bury anything else they’d ever try to accomplish. Having Taker lose here allowed Brock to seem like the strongest and most important person in the world — an attribute that is super important if you’re, say, trying to sell SummerSlam — and allows Taker to cruise into a retirement match without having the weight and gravity of “the streak” on his shoulders. But he’s right. It did suck. It sucked balls.

The best part of the interview is that it’s intended to be a Guardians of the Galaxy puff-piece (Huff-piece?) but got straight to the smarkiest wrestling questions ever. What do you think about NXT? Are you mad that The Shield broke up? Hell, they even ask Batista about the GWF. Why not asking where that money Brother Devon got in the collection plate went? You can read the entire thing here, or just go back and rewatch WrestleMania 30 and revel in the instantaneous crushing of 70,000 souls.