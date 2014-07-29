Update: Batista Thought Brock Lesnar Conquering The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak ‘Sucked’

Hey, remember back in April when Paul Heyman’s client Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania? You might’ve heard about it during every Paul Heyman appearance since April. Maybe you remember the dozens of shocked, irreparably-scarred faces that immediately followed the pinfall.
According to an interview with HuffPo, Big Dave ‘Drax The Destroyer’ Batista was one of those shocked faces.
What did you think of the Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak being broken?
It sucked! Honestly, I thought it sucked. I haven’t really talked much about it but I think it was a bad decision, a horrible decision. I don’t have any say in the matter but to me, watching as a fan, it made me sick. Brock Lesnar beating him didn’t seem to work and it really wasn’t good that Brock left the day after. I just don’t see how that made sense at all. I don’t think anyone wanted to see the streak broken and it just didn’t make sense to me.
We’ve talked about this a lot at With Leather/With Spandex … about the value of a part-timer like Brock crushing the mystique of Undertaker’s streak in a way that would permanently brand a young, up-and-coming superstar with YOU RUINED MY UNDERTAKER FOREVER heat that’d overshadow and bury anything else they’d ever try to accomplish. Having Taker lose here allowed Brock to seem like the strongest and most important person in the world — an attribute that is super important if you’re, say, trying to sell SummerSlam — and allows Taker to cruise into a retirement match without having the weight and gravity of “the streak” on his shoulders. But he’s right. It did suck. It sucked balls.
The best part of the interview is that it’s intended to be a Guardians of the Galaxy puff-piece (Huff-piece?) but got straight to the smarkiest wrestling questions ever. What do you think about NXT? Are you mad that The Shield broke up? Hell, they even ask Batista about the GWF. Why not asking where that money Brother Devon got in the collection plate went? You can read the entire thing here, or just go back and rewatch WrestleMania 30 and revel in the instantaneous crushing of 70,000 souls.
I, for once, agree whole-heartedly with Big Dave.
I have no problem with ending the streak, I just think they could have got more out of it than a series of Paul Heyman promos and hype for a single match months later.
But it will make for a hell of a match when Roman Reigns beats Lesner for the title he is going to win off Cena at Summer Slam leading to Seth Rollins trying to cash in and Ambrose running in and hitting Reigns on accident then a triple threat match between former SHIELD members.
Damn, son.
@Duchess Better idea: This has all been an elaborate ruse by The Shield. When Reigns is champion, Rollins can use the briefcase along with Ambrose’s help to ensure that a Shield member remains WWE Champion.
I like this theory and will endorse it….
@TmF that was my second scenario. Orton comes in and RKO’s Roman after the win HHH comes out and Pedigrees him then motions for Seth to come out. As Seth comes out Ambrose comes down drawing Orton away And Seth is about to pin Roman when he turns on HHH with the brief case. This makes Orton look back into the ring so he gets clocked by Ambrose then SHIELD reunite and triple power bomb Orton and HHH to close out the show.
I agree with you in principle, but, I can’t see Lesnar holding the title till Mania unless he’s going to work on the reg, which, from what I understand, he’s still not willing to do.
Bootista is just bitter that his diva antics cost him his chance to beat Taker at WM 23.
To be fair though, I was at that Mania and he and Taker surprisingly had the best match of the night!
Yeah, but, Melina in her prime while wearing that tiny mini-skirt? He already won. He already won.
@Jeans Ambrose I forgot bout him cuckolding Morrison like that. But yeah, you’re right. I think he even blew up Kelly Kelly’s spot… but so did everybody.
I’ve said for years that The Streak was the last thing remaining from the wrestling product I grew up watching and loving. I remember sitting there in silence with my brother, his best friend and an old friend of mine. Hell, my friend got an immediate text from another old friend that I haven’t seen in years asking if I was alright. I am still in kind of a disbelief over it. To me, that was the moment the kid wrestling fan I was died and I fully became a cynical mark towards the product. I mean I was before, but that moment secured it. I now expect comments of people making fun of me, but whatever, it is what it is.
I get it. I was the exact opposite of you, as I was relieved it was finally over. Taker fighting once a year at ‘Mania was cheapening the streak.
I agree with you @Jeans Ambrose but the answer isn’t to have him lose stupidly. They should’ve planned something better. I don’t watch the WWE anymore and it’s because of how they handled Undertakers streak, and ruined CM Punk versus Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania.
I think ending the streak was a mistake from a business point of view unless it was The Undertaker’s last Wrestlemania. What was the upside? Say 5% of WM buys were to see if the streak continued, kiss that goodbye because no one’s ordering Wrestlemania XXXI just to see if The Undertaker can go 22-1! And from a casual fan’s point of view they could’ve done better than Lesnar, but at least it wasn’t Cena
I’ve gone back and forth on this.
Ultimately, Taker looked awful the last couple of years and it was time for either the streak to end or Taker to retire, so they went with the Streak ending. If the point was to have Brock end it to give his every now and then matches nuclear level heat, then I am fine with it.
Instead, it seems the whole point has been to give that rub to Heyman to allow him to use it to put everything else over, which isn’t working for me.
Well, and “heat” in the sense that people will hate Brock and pay to see him get his comeuppance? That doesn’t appear to be happening, people mostly like Brock still.
I have yet to hear a better suggestion for who beats Taker’s streak. After Lesnar, most likely are guys like Cena and Orton, which I would have started attacking people in the street over if it happened in 2014. Ideal main eventers? I dunno, Punk I guess? He’s the only one that would have pulled it off in 2014 without it staining him forever. I don’t know if people are like, fantasizing that it could have been Roman Reigns. But whatever, if you thought the streak should never break, you’re a hilarious mark.
Honestly, I think The Streak should have gone unbroken. They should have made this past Wrestlemania the last ‘Taker match by having him confirm his retirement, and that it would be his last match, in advance. That alone would have put buy rates through the roof. Then you can have the best match he’s capable of (maybe against Cena where you sell it as Cena can overcome just about any odds ever but OMG MAGGLE HE CAN’T OVERCOME THE STREAK!!!). And ‘Taker retires. And everybody comes out of a winner. Done.
It should’ve been Punk at 29 or 30. If they wanted to keep truckin’ another year or two, then this coming Mania or next, Cesaro is the guy with the skillset to rise above the moment and bend it to his will. After that, a healthy DBry could have done the job, since he’s already arguably bigger than the moment anyway. Beyond that though, barring an unexpected meteoric rise from within or a Shinsuke Nakamura-level guy making the leap to WWE *fully intact*, nobody has any business ending the streak, least of all Lesnar.
Even with the undermining earlier in his return, Brock doesn’t need the streak to look like “the strongest and most important person in the world”. He just simply needs to exist. The further removed from the hype of it actually happening, the more it becomes clear to me that having Lesnar be the one to end the streak was an unbelievably gigantic, pointless waste.
now i get why big dave wore blue, he was sad the undertaker’s streak got broken.
I hadnt thought about the idea that ending the Streak would do harm to a superstar trying to make himself in the business. But it makes sense. Also I didnt mind Lesnar winning. Just wish that Lesnar would be around more, not necessarily to wrestle but to keep his presence around, and be the MOAB for the authority.
Plus Im glad it wasnt Cena, because FUCK CENA.
I don’t buy it. I mean, there’s a very limited group of guys who’d be realistically worthy, but I feel like it wouldn’t be at all detrimental to anyone chill enough to keep the moment in perspective and have fun with it.
Lesnar, Batista and Taker are all part time bullshit. I don’t particularly care. There are important things going on in wrestling that don’t involve these guys.
I disagree. I think having it be Brock was a great idea. Not super flashy, but better for the long run. Copypasta from talking about it on Reddit (BTW, With Leather’s commenters were called ‘the best on the internet’ there not too long ago):
I honestly think it’s more of a strategic thing on the WWE’s part, so they can keep Lesnar as a “monster heel” outside the normal power rankings.
No matter how many times Brock loses, none of those will matter, because He Beat the Streak. They can refer to that, instead of the UFC stuff (which, by implication, paints ‘rasslin’ as fake) as a marker of Brock’s ‘legitimacy.’
The Streak break is the WWE’s way of pointing out that Lesnar is a Special Case, somewhat outside the mythos of the WWE, WITHOUT having to say “because he was the UFC heavyweight champion!”
Lesnar was already a “monster heel”, I don’t know how much was added by beating the streak.
At best, WWE traded in 20+ years of history (and Undertaker’s legacy) to make Brock Lesnar look a little more intimidating.
That’s a lot to invest in a part-time wrestler who may not even be there for the next WrestleMania.
Unfortunately, that’s all they had.
Personally, I would have handed it off to Punk the year before or done something with Wyatt.
It’s a lot to invest, but it was going to have to be invested somewhere. ‘Taker looked terrible, and I just cannot see him going one more, either.
I liked it because who do you think can give fans a better match now? Lesner + new comer or Undertaker + new comer? Undertaker’s matches have been running on the fumes of nostalgia for a while now.
You’re just a swallowing the shit that’s shoveled to you sort of fan aren’t you.
Vince and the WWE can be wrong you know, they’re not amazing like you think.
Of course they can be wrong. 9 out of 10 swings they take are godawful. But the swing of putting Brock Lesnar over the Undertaker isn’t one of them. The Mystique of the Undertaker has been on the downswing for YEARS, and I’d say there wasn’t much, if any of it left after the 2 matches with HHH.
Taker going over Brock would have made me roll my eyes. The guy just didn’t have it any more, and Lesnar was the best of a bad situation on short notice. It should have been Punk last year or Wyatt, after a long build up.
Way to miss the point by, like, 430246 miles.
That’s the part I love:
“Brock left the day after.”
Yeah, Dave, ’cause you stuck around for… 6 months? Fuck off.
Here’s how to make it all come together nicely for everyone involved and make everyone go home happy.
1. Lesnar beats Cena for the belt at SummerSlam.
2. Series of brilliant promos from Heyman about how the Beast Con Carne not only beat the streak, but took the belts from the unstoppable force that is John Cena.
3a. Reigns beats Lesnar at Survivor Series (or, more likely, earlier, since Lesnar’s a part-timer), but only after an absolutely brutal match so Lesnar doesn’t lose his monster luster.
3b. Rollins immediately cashes in on Reigns and wins the belt. Reigns doesn’t look any worse because he lost the title in a severely diminished state.
4. Undertaker beats Lesnar in a surprise match at Royal Rumble (or if Taker isn’t up to it, at least eliminates him in the Rumble itself before being eliminated himself by, I dunno, Cesaro).
5. Daniel Bryan is a surprise entrant in the Rumble and wins it, setting up a showdown with Rollins at WrestleMania.
6. Undertaker cuts a promo on Raw saying that, having exacted revenge on Lesnar, he’s met all the best and he’s beaten all the best, so it’s time to retire.
7. Lights go down. Spooky music. Lights go up, and Sting is in the ring with Taker. “There’s one you haven’t met, and one you haven’t beaten,” says Mr. Borden. Sting-Taker is set for WrestleMania, and now it means something again.
8. Sting-Taker is as much of a barnburner as two old men can have at WrestleMania, and everyone marks out and calls it the match of the century anyway.
9. Rollins-Bryan actually *is* the match of the century, going more than an hour and melting down YouTube for decades to come.
10. The Miz is needed back at his home planet and is never heard from again.
More like Lesnar gets DQ’d at Summerslam so that Rollins can cash in. Ambrose comes down and gets trashed by Lesnar follow by Reigns coming down and getting trashed by Lesnar. Rollins gets the pin on an unconscious Cena, ala Bryan at 2012 TLC. Then Bork is made to be the Ultima spell of the Authority. And he comes out every now and then to crush his opponent until, one day, there is one who can beat him……
But honestly Lesnar needs to win his next 3 or 4 matches to set up a “streak” of his own that someone can take down.
Bryan is rumored to be out a year, so, that probably won’t happen.
“But he’s right. It did suck. It sucked balls.”
I don’t know about you, but I like having my balls sucked.
How about this then: It was like having your balls sucked* by Mortal Kombat’s Mileena.
*mutilated
I don’t think breaking The Streak helped Brock at all. The feud had little chemistry or build, it just felt like “well, time to do this I guess”. Yes, he beat ‘Taker at WM and broke the unbreakable, killed the unkillable, but, due to an early match concussion, the match was just awful. Slow, sloppy, listless, dull, never clicked, whichever adjective you feel like using, it was, to me, a worthlessly bad match. All he really did was toss ‘Taker around and F5 him. It barely even felt like a match and it looked like what, in reality, it was: a mountain of a man beating an a middle aged soon to be retiree. And then Lesnar left the next day and didn’t return for over three and a half months. I’m sorry, but I can’t put aside the real parts of it (th e concussion, the poor match, the “meh: build up, etc) and jsut say “well, Lesnar’s a Beast”. I’m sorry, but I wanted a better match and a better feud.
And I think breaking The Streak and getting the “YOU RUINED MY UNDERTAKER HEART” would’ve done wonders for an up and coming new heel.
I disagree with Batista. I thought Lesnar was the perfect guy to beat the streak. I was doing victory laps when Bork won.
Beating Taker’s streak is something that might have been too much of a big burden for a young guy to lay claim to. That’s a lot of pressure and might have too much of a backlash if a young guy did it. Brock is a part-timer and is a former UFC heavyweight champion. He can handle the backlash because he’s Brock freaking Lesnar.
There’s no shame in the Undertaker losing at Wrestlemania to a former UFC heavyweight champion who is also one hell of a WWE wrestler.
You’re replying to yourself you moron. Keep patting yourself on the back for liking shit writing.
If I’ve gotta end the streak, rather than waste it on a part-timer who is already a mythogical manbeast without it, I’m gonna take the chance that my younger rising star can handle the burden and play it to his advantage. Every. Single. Time.
I was laughing maniacally at Brock winning. I was laughing at the crowds’ faces.
to me, since Punk didn’t win after that perfect build up and perfect match (and having the perfect ability to talk about it forever (like heyman is doing now with lesnar)), I stopped caring about the streak, and was actually happy it was over the next year by another heyman guy avenging punk!
taker could’ve retired after the last mania and just got HOF’ed here and it would’ve also been fine.
I dunno, I read the rest of the interview. He’s right about how Ambrose is better than Reigns, but that they’re pushing Reigns as the golden boy.
It did three things.
1.) It gave the company the monster heel and heel manager that the company has desperately needed for a long time.
2.) It solidified Brock Lesnar as a beast and it put Paul Heyman on a managerial level above all those before him.
3.) It pissed you off. And that is -exactly- why it worked.