Update: David Otunga Is Still Alive, Still Employed By WWE And Trying To Win A Singles Title

We’ve got a post about John Laurinaitis at the top of the page, so why not an update on David Otunga?
When we last left Otunga, he was an NXT rookie turned Nexus member turned pro wrestling lawyer, married to Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson and posing at every available opportunity. He was never very good in the ring, though, so after a run alongside Raw General Manager Big Johnny, Otunga disappeared from our screens. He’ll pop up every now and then, but we never know what’s going on. Is he still a wrestler? Did they fire him? The guy’s been on General Hospital more than Raw this year.
Thanks to an interview with the appropriately-named Always A-List, we have our answers. Yes, he’s still a wrestler. Yes, he’s still employed, and yes, he’s gonna show up any day now and wreck Brock Lesnar. YES THIS WILL ALL HAPPEN.
Your last appearance on WWE was during the pay-per-view The Royal Rumble. Are you done with professional wrestling? Have you hung up your trunks?
No not yet. I’m still with them. I’m focusing on some other stuff, but I’m looking to get back there. I’d like to win a singles title. But you haven’t seen the last of me.
When you return to WWE, who do you want to work with? Any particular wrestling star you want to contend with?
Whoever is the champion at that time. Whoever is in the main event is where I want to be.
The interview is mostly about him being married and doing stand-up comedy, so that should tell you how close this is to becoming a reality. Still though, what happens first? Jennifer Hudson wins another Oscar, or David Otunga returns and wins a singles title?
Here are a few important memories of the A-Lister while you think it over.
I do not get how WWE contracts work sometimes. He’s employed, technically…but goes off and does all these other things with seemingly no connection to WWE. Doesn’t wrestle. Doesn’t show up on TV. Does he have to check in? It’s just weird.
I think, and someone correct me if I’m wrong, he works for their legal department too and since they’re not drowning in lawsuits, he has some leeway to try different things.
Also they keep him on a payroll in case they ever want Jennifer Hudson to sing at Wrestlemania or something
The last I remember seeing was that he’s actually working in legal now, so his performer’s contract is probably either gone or somehow suspended.
Takes a special type to look like a geek with a body made for Muscle and Fitness. Carrot Top still wins that category, though.
I miss David Otunga and his coffee mug.
[33.media.tumblr.com]
Now that the CM Punk legal battle is over and Otunga’s litigation skills are no longer needed at corporate, he can return to the ring.
He’s only being kept around because of who his wife is and the hope she might one day agree to appear on WWE TV, even though she’s about as big a ‘draw’ as Seth Green at this point
He’s probably in the dog house for letting Punk walk away with a settlement that gave him “everything he wanted and more”.
Difference being, Otunga won’t get a title shot because he’s a horrible wrestler, Jennifer Hudson won’t get an Oscar because Hollywood is sexist/racist. (Not that WWE isn’t! But that’s not what’s keeping Otunga down.)
she’s already got one she didn’t deserve…also what ^ he said, dipshit.
That’s okay Otunga…stay away. Love that 2nd gif though.
Oh god.. I forgot about that group selfie.. so glorious..