Update: Missing Pro Wrestler Dean Ambrose Has Been Found On The Set Of A Movie

You may know actor Roger R. Cross from his role as Curtis Manning on ’24,’ as Travis Verta on ‘Continuum’ or for his appearance as OFFICER WHOMEVER in basically every TV show or movie requiring an average black cop made in the last 15 years. ‘Arrow,’ ‘The Dark Corner,’ ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ the David Hasselhoff ‘Nick Fury’ TV movie, whatever. His latest role is as DETECTIVE SOMEBODY in the upcoming WWE Studios film Lockdown.
You may know Dean Ambrose as a popular professional wrestler who was 1/3 of The Shield, started wrestling in jeans when the group broke up and recently had his head smashed into a stack of cinderblocks by Seth Rollins. Ambrose disappeared from WWE TV and was advertised as “significantly injured” and MISSING. Nobody’s seen him since, but he’s supposed to be starring in the upcoming WWE Studios film Lockdown.
You can see where this is going.
Does he?
Bonus points if:
1. Lockdown features Ambrose holding someone’s legs and wagging his tongue while Roger Cross comes off the top with a headbutt to the dick, or
2. Lockdown ends with Seth Rollins randomly showing up, shouting THERE YOU ARE and stomping Ambrose’s head through something else.
The Authority could not be reached for comment.
“Lockdown ends with Seth Rollins randomly showing up, shouting THERE YOU ARE and stomping Ambrose’s head through something else.”
Please let this be the ending.
Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. And Yes.
If number 1 happens then they’ve got to have it all and have Ambroses’ (Ambrose’s?) character show off him being a protagonist by randomly grabbing a female throw her through a table then spend a monologue saying how much he likes abusing women whilst stopping every 5 seconds just to ask Do You Know Who I Am? Like he’s amnesiac.
I would watch a rebooted Pink Panther series with Rollins as Clouseau and Ambrose playing the Cato part.
This would be relevant to my interests.
I would love to see him turn into an Oscar winning actor, then take a head shot from a cinder block and then suddenly show up as a wrestler again.
Reader: “The academy award goes to… Jonathan Good!”
*Jonathan Good goes up to accept his award, before he makes it up the stairs, John Goodman attacks him from behind*
Host Billy Crystal: “What’s the meaning of this!?”
*John Goodman drags Jonathan Good to something on the side of the stage covered in satin, which is revealed to be some cinder blocks by… The Demon Kane!?*
*PILEDRIVER!!!*
(***) NPH musical number
To think that just a few years ago this guy was in a Tournament of Death getting dinner plates smashed over his head in a field.
I’m still very much looking forward to the Raw after Ambros is done filming his movie and he jumps out of Lawler’s bottle of Diet Mt. Dew he’d been hiding in and attacks Rollins.
since he’s been off monday night raw, it has been TERRIBLE. and he’s the only reason i WATCH monday night raw anymore.
i am a masochist. but dammit. counting down the days until he’s back on tv. sneak attacks on rollins give me unexpected joy. aside from the obvious things.
also, told my husband i am buying this movie when it’s out on dvd and he gave me a stinkface. (same husband that bought me his indies DVD retrospective as a wedding anniversary gift. no lie. he ended up with a wyatt family shirt and me making him dinner. i love my husband.)
Wait, your husband rubbed his butt in your face for that? That’s love. That’s gangsta love.
My hope for Ambrose’s WWE return is that when the Bellas are having Part Infinity of their Growing Up Bella discussion, Dean appears and, without a word, just starts lobbing chairs into the ring.
Brie (sobbing): Dean, how can you do this?
Nikki: I wish you died — when your head hit the CINDER BLOCKS!
The “Wazzup?” headbut to the groin the Dudley’s always did was the most hilarious thing in the world sheerly due to the fact it was so dated when they started doing it and just got worse. I really wish they had kept updating it to be just a few years behind some popular catchphrase. Buh Buh holding the dude by the legs and yelling, VERY NIIIIIIICE or YEAH BABY YEAH or GOD! IDIOT!
Wouldn’t it be a better movie if the entire thing was inside a steel cage? #Lockdown