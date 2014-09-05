Update: Missing Pro Wrestler Dean Ambrose Has Been Found On The Set Of A Movie

09.05.14 14 Comments

You may know actor Roger R. Cross from his role as Curtis Manning on ’24,’ as Travis Verta on ‘Continuum’ or for his appearance as OFFICER WHOMEVER in basically every TV show or movie requiring an average black cop made in the last 15 years. ‘Arrow,’ ‘The Dark Corner,’ ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ the David Hasselhoff ‘Nick Fury’ TV movie, whatever. His latest role is as DETECTIVE SOMEBODY in the upcoming WWE Studios film Lockdown.

You may know Dean Ambrose as a popular professional wrestler who was 1/3 of The Shield, started wrestling in jeans when the group broke up and recently had his head smashed into a stack of cinderblocks by Seth Rollins. Ambrose disappeared from WWE TV and was advertised as “significantly injured” and MISSING. Nobody’s seen him since, but he’s supposed to be starring in the upcoming WWE Studios film Lockdown.

You can see where this is going.

Does he?

Bonus points if:

1. Lockdown features Ambrose holding someone’s legs and wagging his tongue while Roger Cross comes off the top with a headbutt to the dick, or
2. Lockdown ends with Seth Rollins randomly showing up, shouting THERE YOU ARE and stomping Ambrose’s head through something else.

The Authority could not be reached for comment.

