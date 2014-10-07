UPROXX Live Q&A With Impact Wrestling’s Ethan Carter III

Ladies and gentlemen, EC3.
Starting at 12 noon today EST (Tuesday, if you’re getting here late), TNA Impact Wrestling star Ethan Carter III will be stopping by for a live, uncensored, 1% UPROXX Q&A. After this, he’s headed to Tokyo, Japan, for TNA’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view event and a match against the 452-pound former sumo wrestler and Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Ryota Hama. This may be your only opportunity to ask EC3 a question before a really big guy turns his spine into a stack of pebbles.
Anything goes, but I’d recommend keeping your questions civil and respectful to both Mr. Carter and his family. I don’t want to end up beaten (like Sting) or hurt (like Kurt Angle).
Today’s discussion is scheduled to begin at 12pm EST and will go for about an hour. Please begin your questions with “@EC3” to keep things organized. We’re taking questions a little early, and (in theory) they’ll be answered in the order they are submitted. Click on “See All Responses” or click on his name in the right side module to easily access all of his answers.
OK, HERE I AM AT NOON MOUNTAIN DAYLIGHT TIME, LET’S GET THIS STARTED!
A big, big thank you to EC3 for stopping by and answering questions. Be sure to watch him on Impact on Wednesdays nights, and at Bound For Glory on Sunday. Go follow him on stuff, because he’s rad. Let’s do it again sometime.
@EC3 who is your favorite wrestler from the 80’s?
Alright. I am leaving. Thanks y’all. See you never!
Unless it is every WED on IMPACT WRESTLING
on twitter @ethancartertna
on IG @therealec3
on the #RobbieEC3Experience on itunes
or at your local flea market by emailing bookec3@gmail.com
@EC3 To piggy back off of your Instagram yesterday with random brospeh bumping your squats, whats the craziest thing you’ve witness or been part of in a gym?
AHHH TO MUCH TO COUNT.
ANYONE WHO SINGS THEIR HEADPHONE MUSIC OUT LOUD DESERVES TO DIE A TRAITOR’S DEATH
and don’t bump a dude squatting, like for real. Who does that. No awareness.
Gyms are microcosm (is that the word) of how horrible society is.
@EC3 TNA has some amazing performers – is there anyone in particular that impressed you upon your joining the company/having a match with them?
Roode.
@EC3 Have you had that moment in your career where you just stopped, looked around, and said “I made it”? Or are you still striving to get to that point? If that makes sense?
Big fan too. Thanks!
Not yet and I never will. Have to stay motivated for more. Always.
@EC3 – What’s the best backstage story you can tell without anyone getting mad at you/in trouble?
@EC3 As we’ve established that you’re still in touch with Fandango, can you ask him what he did with his original dancer lady?
she’s with Poochie now
@EC3 Can you also text him a picture of us all having a great time together, and be like “Oh, so sorry you couldn’t be here Fandango!”?
@EC3 We’re almost out of questions. Are you going to go back and answer some of the lame ones?
@EC3 Being that you are the most fashionable member of the TNA roster, could you list some of your favorite programs so that even a pencil-neck geek like myself has a slightly (ever so slightly) better chance of appealing to the female gender?
@morganm43 I’d also suggest perusing the blog Put This On, which breaks down menswear pretty well.
Oh brands?
Hugo Boss.
Zegna.
some Klein.
It’s all about the fit man. Get a good tailor.
Crap, change “program” to “clothing brands”. My bad Mr. Carter.
@EC3 What has been your biggest accomplishment so far?
@EC3 Rank all of the Ethan Carters in order of most likely to break my heart.
@EC3 When are you getting a dang world title shot?
@EC3 If you could wrestle any US President from history, who would it be and why? Who would win?
Roosevelt is a top choice. Followed by Lincoln. Followed By Washington. Followed by Filmore (because WTF is F amirite?)
@EC3 Also, which Canadian Prime Minister would you wrestle, and how much Googling are you willing to do to provide a great answer?
I want to think Teddy Roosevelt so they can wrestle over who loves America more.
@EC3 Xbox or PS?
@EC3 Favorite energy drink?
Vegas Fuel
@EC3 How do you prepare for your matches?
@EC3 What inspired you to become a pro wrestler?
@EC3 Who were your favorite wrestlers growing up?
@EC3 Do you fear that when the violent uprising of the proletariat comes, you will be first amongst the wall as the bourgeoisie and their capitalist regime comes crumbling down, or will you just cross that bridge when you come to it?
@EC3 – Was it Snitsky’s fault?
@EC3 – What’s your favorite flavor of Dorito?
@EC3, why did you betray me and my fellow Brummies so viciously when you beat up and victimised poor innocent little Rockstar Spud?
@EC3 What’s the biggest difference between TNA creative and WWE creative?
Follow up question: What do you, Hov and Weezy get up to at the Carter family reunions?
@EC3 Rob in 3 words ?
Scum Bag. Only need 2.
Why are you so awesome?
because I have that word tattooed on my left butt cheek.
@EC3 Ever thought about coming out to Mano A Mano? (For all you peeps out there who do not know Mano A Mano is a Hall & Oates song.)
I just listened to “Trouble” on headphones and realized it namedrops “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. How easy/hard is it to keep up with newmoney jerks like them?
Yeah LIKE THE BIEBS I LOVE MY LIFE.
IT DOES?
Preferably I would have asked him about why he decided to have a lyric comparing him to Biebs.
@EC3 What are the chances of the Golden Gals getting signed to TNA? I think they’ve got the look to make big waves in the Knockouts division
I’m in love with all this.
They couldn’t even get booked in Shine.
And I think they died in a gasoline fire.
@EC3 – since you beat sting, do you plan on starting a little league team with all his leftover baseball bats?
wooden bats are hard for kids to use. Yes
@EC3 What’s your favorite Lake County dining establishment?
You know, I’ve always wondered about that place! I’ll give it a try next time I’m in town.
The Kirtland City Tavern. Ask for Mike or Mo.
thought on ILYASS quitting twitter ?
Don’t quit twitter. YOU ARE OVER. Suck on that Stroud.
@EC3- what would you say was a memorable moment for you in your wrestling career so far. Both in TNA and NXT.
This first year in TNA has been extremely memorable top to bottom for me. It was my first true opportunity to succeed.
@EC3 In terms of ratings, TNA has out – performed WWE in many countries around the world but has yet to do so in the US: what do you think TNA can do to try and bridge that popularity gap?
@EC3 Will you strive to learn the secrets of the various types of mists while in Japan?
@EC3 – since you have so much money do you ever drive by poor people and laugh at them?
@EC3 Which wrestler, in the grand history of wrestling, which you most like to have a match with if things like old age and death are not a factor?
Same concept, but which wrestler would you most like to team with?
Eddie, Rude, Perfect.
@EC3 Who has been your favorite opponent to work with so far?
@EC3 Who are your best friends in TNA?
@EC3 do you still occassionally read With Leather? or are you more of a With Spandex guy now?
I want Burnsy to write my obituary.
We are uberly competitive worldwide. I don’t think about trying to match that here as much as focus on putting out a consistent product weekly and let the chips fall where they may.
@EC3 Are you a defender of all middle-aged ladies just trying to do their jobs, or just the ones who are your aunt? Like, if you saw The Rock in the airport, would you smash him for being mean to Vickie Guerrero?
No, I’d be flattered he wanted to take a picture with me for Instagram.