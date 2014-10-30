UPROXX Live Q&A With Impact Wrestling’s Rockstar Spud

You read our live Q&A Ethan Carter III. Now it’s time to hear the other side of the story.
@Spud Any realistic chance for an appearance in Germany anytime soon? Not limited to TNA , but possibly an independent fed like wXw (16 Carat Gold tourney comes to mind)? Much respect for your work mate. Its splendid.
@Spud I think you can take EC3 , overconfidence will be his downfall , and I’m sure you would take any chance you get to win .
@Spud – last question: How is it that no one in TNA has ever suspected their most private backstage conversations will eventually end up on TV? It keeps happening. When do you know when you can speak; as a Brit, are you not worried about such Orwellian issues?
@@RockstarSpud – Thanks, and thank for being a good sport.
Those sneaky cameramen are always around the corner somewhere…We never know till its too late and they pull the journalistic integrity card on us!
Right guys I must dash….My hour is sadly up!
Just want to say thank you for having me its been a real pleasure answering your questions
You’re all awesome. Without you guys there is no pro wrestling industry so thanks for your support.
@Spud – I know you don’t like EC3, but can you at least agree it’s pretty shitty for Eric Young to insult him according to his sexuality? Maybe tell him to stop that?
Id talk to EY on that one
@Spud – Because there are more progressive things with which to insult EC3
If it bother’s EC3 then why should anyone EVER have to stop?
@Spud: So, since Ethan decided to be a giant JERK and end your friendship, is there anyone in TNA who you think you’d be best friends with now?
If Eric Young accepted me as a friend it would be awesome. He is a really kind bloke and didnt have to do what he did for me
@Spud – Best and Worst Travel Partner in the TNA locker room? And why?
Best EC3
Worst EC3
@Spud – Did you ever find Willow just staring at one of your suits for hours at a time?
Thankfully…NO…Im still looking
@Spud – lsat question from me, and thank you again for stopping by and answering all our questions, even if EC3 showed up and made it awkward.
If someone asks why they should be watching Impact on Wednesdays, what should you tell them? How do you change their minds and make them see the good stuff the company’s doing?
2hrs of the BEST matches, performers, ladies, entertainment that you can get FREE on television every week…Plus there’s me :D
@Spud — Now that you have “amicably” split from Mr. Carter, do you have any plans for TNA? Any for championship gold?
@Spud — You go, Spud! I’ll be with you! (Not really with you, but cheering you.) #ImWithSpud
I want to be the World Heavyweight Champion one day
@Spud which wrestler from any time period would you want to be your tag team partner ? Or opponent ? Thanks for doing this
I always wanted to team with EC3…Now he is the only person I wish to have as an opponent
@Spud – Is Magnus not piping in as well because he thinks computers and their cameras have the ability to steal your soul?
I have no idea what you’re talking about
@Spud – What do you think about Tyrus? EC3 thinks he’s very good but he needs a bodyguard…
I love all pro wrestling. Tyrus is big…Really big. He probably has a shorter sense of tolerance than me
@Spud – followup question, does this pairing mean you retroactively hate NXT season 4?
@Spud – I don’t have much to say, just wanted to thank you for being so nice at Trios and you were a better friend than EC3 deserved. I’m rooting for you.
That’s very nice of you to say thank you :)
@Spud – We all know that EC3 believes that not only can he wrestle, but that he thinks he is very good. What are your thoughts on his wrestling abilities?
I think his early matches against Norv Fernum and Dewey Barnes were without help
Has he won a match on his own yet?
@Spud – Who’s your favorite Knockout? Your answer must be phrased in the form of “Hot Mess.”
I dont have a favorite they’re all equally beautiful
@Spud – EC3 eats his own boogers and still needs a night light. That is all.
One of the above is true
@Spud – Someone asked about Premier League, so I’ll change sports: Do you like rugby?
Hooray! I don’t know anything about rugby league
Big fan of Rugby Union
@Spud – Since it’s election Season in the U.S. – What would your campaign slogan and official song be if you ran for office?
Green Jelly – Little Pig
“Im here to f*ck sh*t up!”
@Spud – Thanks for all the answers! What’s your favourite movie?
Teen Wolf
@Spud – 1st thank you for doing this. I know Danielle’s jumping up & down about this…2nd MY QUESTION IS: Who or What inspired you to be a wrestler?
I dont know why I do this I just know that I HAVE TO!
@Spud – this is the most important question you can ask anyone. Spice Girl power rankings. 1 through 5. Go.
@Spud I’ve gotta know the reasoning for Posh ranking higher than Ginger.
1. Posh
2. Ginger
3. Baby
4. Scary
5. Sporty
@Spud – If you could compare your relationship with EC3 to any British Band, what would it be? Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis? Johnny Rotten & Sid of the Sex Pistols?
Robbie & Gary from Take That
@Spud – What’s your all time favorite wrestling PPV ever? Ignoring EC3 and his weird intrusions for a minute. I want to know what you excitedly show to friends when the topic of wrestling comes up.
My fave PPV ever was Summerslam 1990
Im going to be in the ring with JB on Wednesday’s TV. I do hope you’ll listen up as Ive got something I want you to hear…
@Spud With how quickly EC3 goes through relationships with others, would it be fair to say that he’s the Taylor Swift of the wrestling world?
I knew you were Trouble Trouble Trouble Trouble Trouble Trouble Trouble when you walked in.
Yea
@Spud – Who in TNA would you like to wrestle that you haven’t gotten a chance to? What about outside of TNA?
@Spud – pro tip: nobody expects getting a face full of fireball at the start of a match!
I would like to ‘fight’ EC3. Outside of TNA I would like to ‘fight’ EC3
@Spud – Did you enjoy the rock candy I gave to you at Trios? Most people say they like it, and I just wanted to know if someone that probably had Blackpool rock as a kid thought it was decent or not
PS – if you come to King of Trios 2015, there is a strong chance you will get bowtie rock candy
It was good Blackpool rock trust me!
@Spud – What is your favorite place to get a burger in America? This is very important.
Gourmet Burger Co
Just a heads up everyone….”COOL ETHAN” is a piece of sh*t!
Many thanks
@Spud – What is the BEST and WORST thing about being in America compared to England?
Best is the weather, the people, the way you can rent an apartment without over the top paperwork, cool cars, cheap gas
Worst is expensive healthcare, people in Waffle House being negative like most British people….Oh and EC3
@Spud It was probably your fault that Ethan Carter III’s wonderful aunt was stalked and assaulted but Bully Ray. I guess this is a statement, isn’t it?
Yes that is a statement
@Spud – What challenges do you face as a British wrestler working largely in America these days?
(I assume that’s true given what I’ve seen of your bookings lately, but if I’m wrong, I apologize!)
No challenges at all. I love wrestling!
@Spud – With how callously Ethan Carter III treats his supposed friends and employees, do you feel that a true uprising of the proletariat that ends with the bourgeoisie being put against the wall is the only real way for people like EC3 to get their proper comeuppance?
You like to use big words…I like big words
@Spud after failing Ethan Carter III so horribly and terribly, resulting in your termination, how do you keep living your life? How is that even possible?
So, the POG thing, then?
Its very simple, now I actually realize I have a life to live
@MachoBeard a fair question. I imagine he finds solace in continuing to refurbish his POG collection. I imagine that is what losers with no friends do. I wouldn’t know. I have many friends and muscles and my muscles are my friends too, so yes, in fact I am Cool Ethan,
@Spud – Any embarrassing stories about Ethan Carter III you’d like to give to the world?
Several…Mostly from stealing Coke cans
Great EC3 moment or Greatest EC3 moment: Firing you? Discuss.
Oh look everyone a real life ONLINE TROLL
@Spud – Ever heard of 70s New Wave sensation Wreckless Eric? You remind me a lot of him. If you haven’t, you should look into him for good music, and suit ideas.
Never heard of him, if I remember I’ll look him up
@Spud – Since Lashley is doing well in Bellator, have you had any thoughts about becoming a flyweight mixed martial artist?
Yes and then when I mention it everyone laughs
@Spud – 6-sided or 4-sided; which ring allows you more freedom to be creative with your match designs?
@@RockstarSpud – follow-up: How does ECIII find the (in)capability to wrestle within a glass case of emotion?
I like both. You’re only as creative as your own mind
@Spud – How do you feel having all these fans around the world? Do you think you’re underrated with your current gimmick?
Its very flattering to have so many people appreciate me. When you say ‘gimmick’ you completely misunderstand the person you see on screen, its the closest thing to the real person you’ll ever see
Im from Great Barr in Birmingham
I support neither, I support Everton FC after my father
I trained at various schools until I found the best teaching with Barry Charalambous at SAS Wrestling academy that also helped train myself, Dave Mastiff, Bubblegum, El Ligero, Sha Samuels, Terry Frazier and other top UK names
I dont see myself as a bright spot. This industry is full of amazing people. The real talented people are the ones you never see out in front of the crowd who make us look like stars
I have not heard from Dixie since she was put through the table…But I have tried to get in touch but to no avail. I joined with EC3 in order to back up my friend in his quest for revenge. I never once thought I would be part of the accused.
I dont know who Thomas Dolby is. Is the the guy that made sound in cinemas? Dolby Surround Sound?
Jokers Wild 2 was one of the best nights of my life. I performed infront of my hometown in the biggest area in my hometown where I grew up working over the road from for 12 years in the bank. It was incredible, nothing could dampen that moment not even Bully putting Dixie through a table
@Spud Thomas Dolby’s the dude who sang “She Blinded Me With Science”. Ah I know a girl who supports Everton. Thank you intensely for answering my questions.
@Spud – my favourite Spud suit is the black one with neon paint splatter. My other favourite is all of them. What’s yours?
The best are yet to come ;)
@Spud – Do you think friendship is important in pro wrestling? So much of wrestling is about people betraying each other and turning their backs and attacking everyone. Is there a true place for decent interpersonal relationships in the sport?
@Ethan Carter III That’s cold blooded, dude.
I’ll take this one Brandon.
No.
I believe there is but human beings are becoming more and more less tolerable even in life in general. I know my real friends and I’ll stick by them forever
@Spud – When Max goes into the Chunnel with the NOC list, the signal is lost and they can’t download the file. Have British Rail resolved that problem, and is Mission:Impossible now closer to being a documentary than ever before?
@Beerguyrob @@RockstarSpud again, F__K THAT. Mission Impossible 2 had way more doves than 1 and GHOST PROTOCOL had the most Tom Cruise running in movie history. Idiot.
British Rail work tirelessly everyday to support you in your journey on their rail network. Mission Impossible is now even closer to becoming a documentary the less sucessful all sequels have become
@Spud Not entirely sure how many questions we can answer so I’m going to ask all of mine now, OK First things first, where exactly in Birmingham are you from? (I’m from Sutton Coldfield)
@Spud Which one do you prefer, Aston Villa or Birmingham City? (Or neither if you support the real Kings Of Birmingham, Romulus)
@Spud Where did you train to become a wrestler?
@Spud How does it feel being one of the only few bright spots in wrestling today? (You’re basically A Better Heath Slater, just like him a rockstar but with a far far better accent. It’s the accent of Kings, I should know, my Mother’s maiden name is King.)
@Spud Before the betrayal caused by your former best friend, EC3, just how was Dixie coping after That Incident?
@Spud Do you like Thomas Dolby? If Yes, what’s your favourite song of his?
@Spud, One final question, how does it feel knowing that the person you teamed up with in Jokers’ Wild 2 would be the Disgusting Inhumane Thing that would put our (read: With Spandex and your crew’s) Dear Dixie through a table?
@Spud – What is your favorite finisher, and why?
Honestly whatever gets the win…I dont do moves
@Spud – Who has been the biggest influence on your career, both in British wrestling, and wrestling as a whole?
Biggest British influences include Jody Fleisch, Jonny Storm & Steve Knight. In wrestling Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Hardys, Team 3D, Rey Mysterio, HBK
@Spud – were you a fan of the movie Toy Story? Because if you ever get married, you should start a “I’M A MARRIED SPUD! I’M A MARRIED SPUD! I’M A MARRIED SPUD!” chant.
That made me laugh…I loved Toy Story