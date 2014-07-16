UPROXX Live Q&A With WWE Hall Of Famer The Iron Sheik

Prepare to be made humble and have your backs broken, because With Spandex is proud to welcome WWE Hall of Famer, NWA Hall of Famer, former WWF Champion and reason Hulkamania exists, The Iron Sheik.
The Iron Sheik is one of the iconic professional wrestlers of the 1980s. He’s done it all all over the world, whether it’s ending the near six-year reign of World Wrestling Federation Champion Bob Backlund, teaming up with Nikolai Volkoff to win the WWF Tag Team Championships, winning a battle royal at a WrestleMania sixteen years later or simply camel clutching folks in animated form on Hulk Hogan’s Rock n’ Wrestling. Plus, he’s a movie star! Check out The Sheik here if you haven’t heard about it.
The other thing is … well, how do I put it? Iron Sheik has a way with words. You can expect things to get pretty raw in here, because I’m pretty sure Sheik calls waiters horrible things you wouldn’t call your worst enemy when he orders a glass of water. It’s gonna be fun. If you want more, you can check out the main man hosting a roast in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
I want let all my intelligent fans know I love them forever. You help the legend be the legend. I respect you and pleasure for me to I be talk to you again. God bless you and have good day
@shiek In your opinion, of these Opponents, who was tougher, and who was more fun/respectful to wrestle? Sting, Tommy Dreamer, Bob Backlund, Or Jim Duggan?
@Sheik: You got an erection while putting a Camel Clutch on the Hulk Hogan. What was up with that?
@Sheik Thank you for answering my last question! My Fantasy football team name is the GridIron Sheik, so I hope I have your blessing to destroy the other teams and make them humble in your honor.
@Sheik How much did the clubs weigh in your challenge? You are a shoot badass Sheiky baby!
@shiek What was your favorite part of being on Kenny vs Spenny?
@Sheik : Over the years, how many women took a ride on the Sheik’s mustache?
@shiek if UFC was as popular in the 70’s/80’s as it is now, would you have given it a try?
@Sheik : Has anyone shit themselves in the ring while you were in a match? How fast did you end the match?
If you could induct any of your peers to the hall of fame, and give the speech, who would it be?
@Sheik – Is this awesome, or what?
@Sheik — What are you most proud of in your life? What is your biggest regret?
Of all the wrestlers who have passed away before their time, who were you closest with? Which was most surprising(besides Ben%&t?
Who do you think is the best manager in wrestling history? How about currently?
Who are you still in contact with from your wrestling days, if anyone?
@Sheik — Sheiky Baby, you’ve done it all. If you could impart any one lesson to this generation of wrestlers, whether it be about something between the ropes or about life in general, what would it be?
@Sheik : What were your favorite cities to wrestle in and why? Which had the best ring rats?
@Sheik – And one more question, are you familiar with Chikara Pro Wrestling at all, and do you like any certain wrestlers in that promotion?
@Sheik – I loved your interview with the band Iron Chic, but I’d like to know if you listened to them and what are your thoughts on them?
i love u bubba i love the chic musican they iron sheik class
bubba I love they respect my name but if they ever get smart with me i break their fuckign neck worse than the bette midler
@Sheik, Do you think there are any heels in the pro wresting of today that get the same amount of heat you received? If so who?
the Dave Bautista or moolah or the cm punk. but nobody have the more heat like the legend
@Sheik: Over the years Americans have grown much more tolerant of homosexuals and their lifestyles. Gay marriage is legal in many states and don’t ask don’t tell is a thing of the past. Have you softened your stance in regards to homosexuals at all or are you still throwing around words like “faggot” left and right? Asking for a friend.
@Sheik – Any thoughts on Ed Farhat, aka “The Sheik?” Wondering if that “The Original Sheik” moniker ever made you mad.
ed farhat good man he alwats good to legend iron sheik. i love him and respeckt him forever bubba
@Sheik, FMK Russo, Cornette, Bischoff
what you talkin about bubbba
@Sheik
What is your opinion of Eric Bischoff?
he inteligent business man but he not iron sheik class
@Sheik – Do you ever watch Star Trek? If so, do you like Klingons?
@Sheik: If you could star in any movie and/or tv show from past, present, or future which would it be? And why?
the dr zivago is my movie i love i can be in it
Sheik, how about your thoughts on another sheik, Adnan Al Kaissey?
he another legend but still shooting wise i beat the fuck out of him
@Sheik: One more question for you. It says you were once a bodyguard for Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his family. Can you talk about that experience and were you still working for him during the time of his ouster from power?
I love the Shah he help me in my life. His family love me i love them.
@Sheik – If you were in your prime today, what current wrestler would you most like to have a match with? Also, what are your thoughts on Antonio Cesaro?
I’m pulling a Terry Funk. @Sheik What’s your favourite era of WWE/WWF? Do you think we could compare say the Hulkamania era with the current Cenamania era?
@Shiek What is your relationship like with Vince McMahon?
Kennedy Mcmahon greatest promoter in the world. He make Iron Sheik he make the Hulkamania. He love the legend. I love the family forever
@Sheik If you could put the Camel Clutch on any notable historical figure, who would it be and why?
@Sheik — In your title match with Hulk Hogan the first two things he does is hit your from behind then rake your eyes. What chance would he have had if he wasn’t a horrible, horrible cheater?
Who is the smelliest wrestler you ever met and did you let them know that they stunk?
OSama Bin LAden the Hitler and the Miley Cyrus
@Sheik Who did you enjoy training the most when you were working in Verne’s camps? Also, who did you enjoy training the least?
Sheik, what was the Junkyard Dog like away from the ring?
@Sheik Also, is Hannibal Buress really JYD’s nephew?
@Shiek Who did you most enjoy wrestling against in your career?
@Sheik – what do you think of Russev not only using your move, but changing the name from the Camel Clutch to the Accolade?
Who is your favorite wrestler to watch currently in WWE?
@Sheik Do you have a favorite comedic wrestler, or do you not care for that type of wrestling?
FUCK THE BRIAN BLAIR
@Sheik – What is the biggest difference in the business today versus the 80’s
respect to you bubba I love you for you know i am the real
@Sheik – How glad were you when wrestling was put back in the Olympics, and how important do you think amateur wrestling is to becoming a pro wrestler?
@sheik – Are you scared of bees? I’m scared of bees.
@Sheik – Mr. Sheik. Any tips on how to pull off the perfect Camel Clutch?
THE IRON SHEIK is in the house and answering your questions below. Or above. Ask him stuff! He’ll be around for the next hour or so, so make your questions count.
@Sheik — If you could come back to the WWE (or wrestling in general) in any capacity of your choosing, what would it be and why?