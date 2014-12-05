Using Chris Benoit’s Face Will Get You Banned From WWE 2K15

Hoo boy, this is gonna be one heck of a tightrope to walk. How about we get the obvious stuff out of the way right now and get to the story? Chris Benoit was a murderer, and nothing changes that. He was also one of the toughest and most accomplished technical wrestlers to ever step into a ring – nothing changes that, either. These two points exist simultaneously and run parallel to each other, because the reality we inhabit is complex, strange and often unfair. Have we covered the existential bases here? Good, now try your best not to call anyone Hitler in the comments section and we’ll move on to this weird news story.
So, do you remember the new face-mapping feature implemented in WWE 2K15? If you’re Photoshop-savvy, you can put just about anyone in the game… anyone, that is, except Chris Benoit. Via Reddit, we’re just now learning that using Benoit’s face and sharing your new, custom Rabid Wolverine is a ban-worthy offense. Here’s the tweet exchange between a banned gamer and Marcus Stephenson, 2K Games’ community manager for WWE 2K15.
If you check out the whole conversation, there’s a bit more to learn. There seem to be quite a lot of Benoit community creations, and they’re all subject to deletion/bans at this point. “How do you think that’s OK?” asks Stephenson.
Is anyone okay in this situation? I’ll try and remember everything I can from my semester of Media Law And Ethics, but that was at least a year and a half ago. So, if you buy a copy of WWE 2K15, it is YOUR property and you can do with it as you like. But the way I understand it, the moment you decide to play online or upload shareable content, you enter into an agreement with 2K Games. It’s sort of like the iTunes terms and conditions in the sense that people just click “OK” so they can get to the good stuff, I suppose. But how specific are the terms in this case? Is there an explicit “Thou shalt not face-map Chris Benoit” clause, or does this fall under a more general blanket of “offensive content?” If that’s the case, who gets to decide what’s offensive? And why is this just now an issue when people have been creating Chris Benoit characters on WWE video games for years? In the meantime, the Reddit community is pointing out just how disconnected this feels, citing facts such as…
- You can totally have your custom wrestler introduced as “The Rabid Wolverine”
- Benoit’s matches are still on the WWE Network, although you can’t search for his name
- “I’ve seen face uploads of Hitler [in the game]. Chris Benoit is literally worse than Hitler.”
Ugh, what did I just say about calling people Hitler?
Tricky situation. They’d obviously have a problem with someone recreating Benoit in a game, but there’s no way that they’d ever come right out and put that in writing beforehand.
Also I don’t agree with people being banned for breaking an unwritten rule. If someone creates Chris Benoit, delete the creation, explain why that happened and warn them. A ban should only be an option for repeat offenders.
If they don’t want people creating Benoit, they probably shouldn’t have programmed all his signature moves into the game, either. I know other people use the crossface and the triple german suplex, but it’s not hard to argue that they’re most closely associated with one specific guy in the WWE.
Not anymore though. Like you said, other wrestlers use those moves too, so they can’t remove them.
Agree w/ Cortez. Remember how after the incident, suddenly HHH & HBK started using the Crossface in their matches. And, to this day, I am still baffled why. Either they were trying to “save the move”, by disassociating it from only Benoit, or it was some weird silent tribute to him. I strongly guess the prior.
Didnt Scott Hall and Jimmy Snuka both kill someone? Does it apply to them?
I think its because the WWE did that whole tribute show about an hour before they found out what he did. Hall and Snuka don’t have that air of embarrassment for the WWE.
Scott Hall’s was in self defense and the guilt pretty much ruined his life. So I’d cut him a little slack on that one.
In Hall’s case it was self defense, not really the same.
Oh ok. I actually didnt have all the fa ts so my question was a stacked one. Lol
Hey… that’s me….
Wanted to let everyone know that Marcus Stephenson and I talked and we worked this out. He pretty much said they won’t be banning people anymore for it (unless it’s really offensive) but will be removing them when they pop up. I am also being un-banned.
I really didn’t think this thing would blow up like this but glad people see my point that there should be something in the policies regarding Benoit.
Like I said earlier, I don’t agree with people being banned for breaking an unwritten rule. Seems like a slippery slope.
Oh I made that point, and I agree. I got to have my say and he told me their reasoning behind it. All is good for now, I’m being un-banned and can go back to not being able to play with friends because matchmaking is no existent in this thing…
@welcome to battledome eh?! Drew rules. he still does. he’s the EVOLVE champion currently, and he still works his butt off. listen to one of his post-show promos. he puts over the whole company like no other.
Can I make a New Jack or Verne Cagne?
Only if the game also allows you to do this:
Holy shit, what match is that GIF of?
Death
I think it’s from New Jack/ Vic Grimes
Also, it was an XPW match, not ECW. Grimes hit the top rope with his feet so hard it broke his ankle.
All the stupid ass shit New Jack did still blows my mind on a daily basis. Like who ever worked with him and thought, “Yeah New Jack, with his track record, throwing me from twenty to thirty feet up? Sounds like a good fucking idea to me!”
New Jack has four justifiable homicides on his record how is that even possibly legal?
@Ox baker They’ve even featured him in an WWE.com article a year ago or something, like “*random number* of superstars you’ve never seen in WWE!”
Hell, they’ve even put him on the front of the first image in the article.
That picture of him looks like a character from Regular Show. Great, now I have to ban my kids from watching that.
Yeah, but can I make Daniel Benoit?
Too much. Make tasteless jokes about Chris Benoit, but let’s leave the child that he murdered out of this.
Only because they are never funny to begin with. A tasteless joke is a tasteless joke.
@BB/@Cortez – dead baby jokes, on the other hand, are always in good taste. I can’t see where you’d mix those two up, BB.
I’d make a zombie version of Woman, but then I’d have to make a Kevin Sullivan and fuck that shit.
I suspect the issue is EULAs. In most larger games, you’re not actually purchasing the game itself; you’re purchasing a license to play it and use it in ways the company intended for it to be used. The company that owns the game also has the right to revoke that license if you’re not using it in the way they like. There’s a lot of copyright mumbo jumbo related to this, but needless to say, a massive portion of the consumer base for video games is under a contract that they don’t realize they have.
There are disputes that they’re “contracts of adhesion”–that is, the customer often agrees to the EULA AFTER buying the game and therefore wasn’t aware of the terms when signing up. However, legal issues on these matters tend to side with companies as a matter of course, and even if it made it that far, I have my doubts the Roberts court would do anything except uphold EULAs.
tl;dr version: you don’t actually “own” software in the way you “own” other pieces of property. If I buy a paper plate, I’m free to draw on it and make a paper plate mask. If I buy a piece of software, I’m not free to do what I want with it.
That’s my “I’m not actually a legal scholar or anything but I’ve read about this a few times and think I have the gist of it” post anyway; more knowledgeable people will probably (hopefully!) come along to correct me.
yeah, but have we figured out if there is a “NO Benoit” clause in that agreement?
The EULA almost certainly contains a clause related to creating objectionable content with the game’s tools, and they appear to be placing Benoit under the purview of that.
I think it’s important to talk about the ramifications of WWE talking out of both sides of its mouth about Benoit (he’s on the Network, oh but we don’t plug him or talk about him or let you search for him, but oh here’s all of his biggest moments as a wrestler anyway). A search for something as specific as a “Benoit clause” is pointless, though. It’s like searching the EULA for a clause that specifically talks about penises. “Oh, it doesn’t specifically mention testicles, so I’m good, right?” These rules are broad on purpose.
One of the greatest wrestlers ever. His iron man match was sick.
And a murderer, don’t forget that part.
One is not exclusive to the other.
THANK YOU for being the first comment with the Godwinning and the Hitlering …
I was at MITB 2014 this year and there were a couple of guys with Benoit shirts they had got somewhere. One of them said Team Benoit… Pillows 2 Faces. So yeah…. I can see where they are coming form in not wanting the Benoit images in the game cause people like that exist.
However, why the other stuff like his moveset and Rabid Wolverine being in there makes you wonder. eh, whatever. First world issues, and all that.
In the case of his moves, there are other people that use his moves.
Chris did terrible things at the end of his life.
However, I’d be willing to bet a lot of money that he needed medical assistance for a long, long time before things got to that point. I assume we don’t have the medical technology to really know what questions to ask, much less how to solve the problem if it had been identified.
As such, I have a tough time fully vilifying the guy, and I don’t blame WWE for being reluctant to write him out of existence, while still feeling like they have to protect the company from legal issues that might arise if they actively promoted him. Particularly if there is anyone in a position of authority who is aware of specific damage he did to himself while working, I could see them being unwilling to write him off completely.
I feel the same way. Obviously what Chris did was awful, but the fact that it was clearly the result of some deep-seeded psychological issues combined with perpetual physical illness makes it hard for me to not view him as something of a victim as well. I’m mostly just sad about the entire situation rather than mad at Benoit himself.
But I can still have my Ted Bundy vs King Kong Bundy dream match, right?
Chris Benoit murdered his family and killed himself but I feel sorry for him, he wasn’t a psychopath killing with no remorse, he was brain damaged from concussions and steroid abuse, in part because of his loyalty to the WWE and work ethic.
I can understand why the WWE would not want him in game but erasing him from history completely just increases the chance of a repeat scenario. His story should be a lesson to sportsmen who may be tempted to use performance enhancing drugs or take risks with head injuries.
I’ve rarely watched wrestling since his passing which kind of took the fun out of it.
I think the sudden loss of his best friend a short time before that also goes unnoticed.
Benoit will always be my favorite wrestler of all time, what he did on the last day of his life is terrible, but doesn’t change that..
I also learnt a glitch which you can make intergender matches. But if WWE sees you playing them, you’ll be banned.