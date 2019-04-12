Veteran wrestler Vampiro, known for his work in WCW and CMLL and more recently with Lucha Underground and AAA, shared some concerning news about his health. In a Facebook post, the 51-year-old revealed that he was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Here’s how Vampiro shared the news:

Got some results from the doctor yesterday

Not the best of news

But in my heart I know it’s a fight I am gonna win

I am not worried about anything

I am worried about how I can give more back to everyone who needs support

I

Don’t give a f*ck about being sick , as me and my doctors have a plan! And I will be fine!

Alzheimer’s is bullshit. I am scared about potential Parkinson’s disease because it might f*ck up my PlayStation time

I have been beaten up for so long , this is an easy one

Also

Look at the news of the world

So much

Bullshit going down

Just do what’s right and be cool to everyone

Don’t get involved in the stupid shit

Not worth it

Be safe y’all and talk soon