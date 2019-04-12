Wrestling Legend Vampiro Revealed He’s Been Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Disease

04.12.19 1 hour ago

YouTube

Veteran wrestler Vampiro, known for his work in WCW and CMLL and more recently with Lucha Underground and AAA, shared some concerning news about his health. In a Facebook post, the 51-year-old revealed that he was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Here’s how Vampiro shared the news:

Got some results from the doctor yesterday
Not the best of news

But in my heart I know it’s a fight I am gonna win

I am not worried about anything

I am worried about how I can give more back to everyone who needs support

I
Don’t give a f*ck about being sick , as me and my doctors have a plan! And I will be fine!

Alzheimer’s is bullshit. I am scared about potential Parkinson’s disease because it might f*ck up my PlayStation time

I have been beaten up for so long , this is an easy one

Also

Look at the news of the world

So much
Bullshit going down

Just do what’s right and be cool to everyone

Don’t get involved in the stupid shit

Not worth it

Be safe y’all and talk soon

Around The Web

TAGSAAAALZHEIMER'S DISEASELUCHA UNDERGROUNDVAMPIROWCW
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP