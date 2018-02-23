Velveteen Dream Is ‘Beyond Irritated’ At The Influx Of New NXT Signees

#WWE NXT
02.23.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments

Make no bones about it: 2017 was the year of Velveteen Dream. The Artist Formerly Known As Patrick Clark broke out in a huge way, winning over thousands (including the grouchy neckbeard writing this here story) and even landing an NXT Year-End Award for Best Feud, honoring his storyline with Aleister Black. Not bad for a guy who got eliminated from Tough Enough back in 2015.

Now that Dream has established himself in the land of yellow ropes, it seems he’s getting a bit perturbed by the influx of notable names from independent wrestling taking up roster spots. Dream took to Twitter to deliver a rather pointed critique:

The full text, just in case the tweet gets deleted (as Dream is known to wipe his Twitter page from time to time):

If I can shoot for a minute…

I’m beyond irritated by the indy guys coming into NXT, taking up spots, living out their dreams, pretending to be actual talent. Or as WE put it “Superstars.”

I’m homegrown talent and I breed success on my own terms. Reactions prove it. Facts are facts.

If anyone under contract has issue with it “The Dream” is easy to find.

#FabeThat

