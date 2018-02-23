Velveteen Dream Is ‘Beyond Irritated’ At The Influx Of New NXT Signees

Make no bones about it: 2017 was the year of Velveteen Dream. The Artist Formerly Known As Patrick Clark broke out in a huge way, winning over thousands (including the grouchy neckbeard writing this here story) and even landing an NXT Year-End Award for Best Feud, honoring his storyline with Aleister Black. Not bad for a guy who got eliminated from Tough Enough back in 2015.

Now that Dream has established himself in the land of yellow ropes, it seems he’s getting a bit perturbed by the influx of notable names from independent wrestling taking up roster spots. Dream took to Twitter to deliver a rather pointed critique:

The full text, just in case the tweet gets deleted (as Dream is known to wipe his Twitter page from time to time):