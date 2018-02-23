Velveteen Dream Is ‘Beyond Irritated’ At The Influx Of New NXT Signees

Make no bones about it: 2017 was the year of Velveteen Dream. The Artist Formerly Known As Patrick Clark broke out in a huge way, winning over thousands (including the grouchy neckbeard writing this here story) and even landing an NXT Year-End Award for Best Feud, honoring his storyline with Aleister Black. Not bad for a guy who got eliminated from Tough Enough back in 2015.
Now that Dream has established himself in the land of yellow ropes, it seems he’s getting a bit perturbed by the influx of notable names from independent wrestling taking up roster spots. Dream took to Twitter to deliver a rather pointed critique:
The full text, just in case the tweet gets deleted (as Dream is known to wipe his Twitter page from time to time):
If I can shoot for a minute…
I’m beyond irritated by the indy guys coming into NXT, taking up spots, living out their dreams, pretending to be actual talent. Or as WE put it “Superstars.”
I’m homegrown talent and I breed success on my own terms. Reactions prove it. Facts are facts.
If anyone under contract has issue with it “The Dream” is easy to find.
#FabeThat
He should start a team with Baron Corbin
Go back to Paisley Park!
It’s almost like the former MCW tag champion (with Lio Rush!) is working an angle based on his arrogant character or something.
Although, in the case of his current story, it does flag up a problem with anti-indie NXT heels, in that there’s just as many pushed heels from the indies so it looks weird that he’s not complaining about them taking his spot. Dream hates that Dunne vs Bate won the award over his match, so he’s going after… Bate? OK then.
I hope the angle is Dream going after all pushed indie guys sorta like Orton’s legend killer gimmick except its just indie guys, ‘Indie killer’ or whatever
and most of the praise he gets are for his matches against Black, Gargano and Ohno
Eliminated from Tough Enough > Winning Tough Enough
Sign me up for the Dream/Candice Lerae feud that I never knew I wanted until this very moment!!!!
“If I can shoot here for a minute” should be “let me work my Twitter followers for a minute”
It’s a work, you marks.
So this is definitely setting up for VD vs Ricochet at Takeover right
Only if they want a TV-MA rating
Uproxx getting worked into a shoot