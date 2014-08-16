Vince McMahon And CM Punk Took The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Challenged Muppets

Of course he did it in a suit. Of course.
Yesterday, we brought you news of Triple H and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepting their ALS ice bucket challenges. Furthermore, Triple H ended up challenging his father-in-law, and today we’ve got the video of the chairman of the board throwing his hat into the ring. Spoiler alert: It’s kind of wonderful. Here’s the video, which I can only assume was done somewhere in Los Angeles since SummerSlam is tomorrow:
He brings a real gravitas to it, even when he’s got a plastic bucket on his head. Let’s run through his nominations:
- Donald Trump – This one makes all the sense in the world. Remember WrestleMania 23 and the Battle of the Billionaires? Donald can’t resist charity stuff (or publicity), so of course he’ll do it.
- Maria Menounos – Again, total no-brainer. Maria’s a big WWE fan, and even wrestled at WrestleMania XXVIII.
- Kermit the Frog – Oh man, I’m looking forward to this one. He might need some help with the bucket, I think he’s been skipping arm day.
Also, SOUND THE ALARM BECAUSE CM PUNK AND AJ LEE DID SOMETHING (sorry, just getting that Google money). Punk took a well-earned vacation from playing laser tag with Chris Hardwick at Comic-Con to accept his challenge with the help of his fiancé, AJ Lee.
I award him points for a very strong set of nominations – CJ Wilson of the Anaheim Angels, Hayley Williams of the band Paramore, and Darryl Sutter, coach of the Los Angeles Kings. However, I take all of those points away for barely getting his head wet and having this filmed vertically. May God have mercy on his soul.
Sometimes it’s really hard to dislike Vince McMahon. Among all the 15-second Instagram videos, where people rush to get through the names of who they’re challenging, here’s Vince, taking over a minute to ham it up like the showman he is. I hope he owns that gym, though. Somebody’s got some mopping to do.
Bless that old perv for nominating Maria Menounos.
Gotta wonder (not really, this is a joke) if Triple H, when he challenged Vince, was thinking “Maybe the shock will give the old bastard a heart attack, and Steph and I can finally take over.”
Definitely owns that gym. Pretty sure it’s the gym at WWE Headquarters.
That makes the most sense. I saw Austin’s “I assume this is in Los Angeles” comment, and didn’t really think about it any further.
Yep. Totally the Titan Towers gym. I remember it from all the ICOPRO commercials.
Not to mention the neon WWE log being all over the place…
Fiancee? Pretty sure Punk and AJ are married now. You lose all the points you deducted from him.
Who’s CM Punk?
Some guy from the Nerdist or something, I dunno
Don’t know, but he looks a lot like Phil Brooks.
Phil Brooks, famed Talking Dead guest.
Vince was great here.
Is it really an Ice Bucket Challenge if there’s no ice in your bucket? Lookin’ at you Phillip.
Vince and HHH have proven once again that nobody is better at charity work than pro wrestlers.
For some reason I find it adorable that Vince would hate Kermit the Frog.