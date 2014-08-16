Vince McMahon And CM Punk Took The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Challenged Muppets

Of course he did it in a suit. Of course.

Yesterday, we brought you news of Triple H and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepting their ALS ice bucket challenges. Furthermore, Triple H ended up challenging his father-in-law, and today we’ve got the video of the chairman of the board throwing his hat into the ring. Spoiler alert: It’s kind of wonderful. Here’s the video, which I can only assume was done somewhere in Los Angeles since SummerSlam is tomorrow:

He brings a real gravitas to it, even when he’s got a plastic bucket on his head. Let’s run through his nominations:

Donald Trump – This one makes all the sense in the world. Remember WrestleMania 23 and the Battle of the Billionaires? Donald can’t resist charity stuff (or publicity), so of course he’ll do it.

Maria Menounos – Again, total no-brainer. Maria’s a big WWE fan, and even wrestled at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Kermit the Frog – Oh man, I’m looking forward to this one. He might need some help with the bucket, I think he’s been skipping arm day.

Also, SOUND THE ALARM BECAUSE CM PUNK AND AJ LEE DID SOMETHING (sorry, just getting that Google money). Punk took a well-earned vacation from playing laser tag with Chris Hardwick at Comic-Con to accept his challenge with the help of his fiancé, AJ Lee.

I award him points for a very strong set of nominations – CJ Wilson of the Anaheim Angels, Hayley Williams of the band Paramore, and Darryl Sutter, coach of the Los Angeles Kings. However, I take all of those points away for barely getting his head wet and having this filmed vertically. May God have mercy on his soul.