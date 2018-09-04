Vince McMahon Couldn’t Believe His Eyes The First Time He Saw Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most dominant forces in WWE whenever he’s been an active member of the roster. He was the youngest WWE champion ever at age 25 in 2002, and 16 years later, he held the WWE Universal Championship for a record amount of time until his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last month.

In between those title reigns, he’s bounced in and out of WWE for pit stops in the NFL, Japan, and UFC, but every time he returns to WWE, it’s to be at the top of the bill. There’s good reason for that, as he’s one of the most physically imposing wrestlers on the roster. Not only does his size and stature make him seem like an unstoppable force, but it also puts him in the good graces of Vince McMahon.

On a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report, the legendary wrestling announcer recalled the recruitment of Lesnar to WWE by himself and Jerry Brisco. It included an anecdote about the first time McMahon laid eyes on Lesnar — Ross remembered bringing Lesnar to SummerSlam in 1999 and having Vince guffaw at the sight of the Beast Incarnate.

