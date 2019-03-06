Here’s How Vince McMahon’s Wealth Stacks Up Against AEW’s Shahid Khan

WWE

For better or worse, a lot of wrestling fans love to talk about money: who has it, who’s worth it, and who’s capable of drawing it. Forbes is all about money too, and they’ve just put out their list of the world’s billionaires, ranked by who has more money than who. Daniel Bryan would hate this entire list, and to be fair it makes me a little uncomfortable too. But as long as it’s here and public for us to talk about, naturally we’re going to talk about how it relates to pro wrestling, especially since Wrestling Inc was nice enough to pull out the wrestling-related entries.