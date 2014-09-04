Vince Russo Wrote An Open Letter Chastising WWE For The Bellas Storyline. Yes, That Vince Russo.

“Shouldn’t they be kissing? TRY HARDER WWE.”
So, this Bellas storyline has been…not great. I’ll admit I have kind of a sick fascination with bad girl NIKKI Bella, but objectively the dissolution of the Bellas has been terrible, terrible stuff. Hell, with all its lengthy, pointless talky segments, massive lapses in logic and emphasis on women hollering BITCH in each other’s faces, you’d think Vince Russo was back writing for the company. Thankfully that’s not the case, and in fact Russo has spent the last few days ranting about the storyline to anyone who will listen.
Here’s what Russo had to say about the storyline on a recent video podcast…
“When they first started doing those backstage segments tonight, my first thought is, ‘good!’ They’re protecting Nikki Bella. They know she’s not a good actress. They’re putting her in a pre-taped situation where, if it’s bad, they can shut it down and do it over again. Then what do they do? They put her out there in the ring, in front of the people, on a live show where there is no net, no protection, and she’s not a good actress. Something like that makes absolutely no sense!
Look at the time we spent on that in-ring segment and at the end of the segment all we got was a shove. If the idea of that segment was for Stephanie McMahon to give Nikki Bella a Diva’s title shot, well then when she’s in the back with Triple H, call Nikki into the office and do your business back there in 30 seconds. It doesn’t warrant a 12-minute in-ring segment where nothing happened and you made your Divas Champion Paige, the most valuable person in that ring, a supporting actress in the background. There was no point to that. At the end of the day, it was a waste of time!”
That was Vince Russo criticizing WWE for allowing a talking segment to go over 12-minutes and devaluing their championships. Yuuup. Although, to be fair, it seems like his biggest issue was that the segment ended in a mere shove instead of everybody simultaneously hair-tossing everybody else into a kiddie pool full of pudding.
Russo followed up his critique with an open letter to Vince, Stephanie and Triple H. You can read the full thing, in all it’s un-self-aware glory right here. A few choice excerpts…
“The question I have to ask is: ‘Is what we see every Monday Night honestly and truly your best effort?’ I just know that having worked with all three of you in the past, I don’t think any of us would have been satisfied, or even ALLOWED last night’s show to air in its final form. Are we seriously not better than that? What happened to our mantra during the Attitude Era when this week’s show was going to be better than last weeks? Remember that, Vince?”
“I mean, there were multiple Mark Henry segments on the show and he wasn’t having sex with an old woman in even one of them! How’d that slip by quality control?!”
“Right now, you have an UNBELIEVABLE talent roster, up and down from first match to main event, but the writing and producing of the show is just not serving them justice. You have to know that. What happened to the work ethic and the commitment that we all shared during the Attitude Era? What happened to that passion, when we literally used to leave our own BLOOD, SWEAT and TEARS on the script that we wrote. If something didn’t exceed our expectations we were sick over it for days—I know I was.”
I’m pretty sure those weren’t the most common fluids found on an Attitude Era script.
“Vince, Stephanie, Triple H, YES we will always be here no matter what. We support you, and we support the WWE, but the truth is…we deserve better. And, deep down inside I know that you know that.
With 1,000% sincerity.
Peace,
Your Former Head Writer”
“And future? Please? Please, please, please?”
“Vince Russo”
[Clap, clap, clap]. Never change, buddy.
I know it’s easy to bag on Russo for the dozens of stupid things he’s done. but credit where credit’s due: he’s mostly right.
Well the guy is a master at revisionism.
He is, but Vince Russo criticizing the Bellas storyline is like Larry Flynt calling out the Jennifer Lawrence nudes hacker.
In that hypothetical, Larry Flynt being a dirtbag still wouldn’t make him wrong.
@MachoBeard just incredibly self-unaware.
Maybe it will lead to introspection and a realization he did a lot of the same things, but probably not. Yeah, everything he has said is almost 100% right. but the chances anyone takes it seriously because it was Vince freakin Russo?
Yeah, he has some decent points but we all would have been less likely to make wanking motions with our hands while reading if he had simply added to any of his comments “don’t make the same mistakes I did” or “now, we all know I’ve been guilty of some of these sins in the past”.
Have some goddamn self-awareness, Russo.
Pure Russo. Unintentional comedy at it’s finest.
“I didn’t see one pole on that whole episode of Raw!”
When Matt Hardy and Vince Russo are making valid criticisms of your product, it might be time to take a better look at what you’re putting out there every week.
I got my brother back into wrestling at Rumble time with a sell of CM Punk! Daniel Bryan! The Shield! Batista is coming back! Just 9 months later all of those things are gone to one degree or another and I’m starting to be embarrassed that I vouched for this company so hard. I came back myself in 2012 and I was ALL IN, consuming everything WWE put out. Then slowly I cut out Main Event. Then I cut out Smackdown. The only logical next step is to stop watching Raw.
I feel like with a network subscription, you don’t even need to watch the current product. I’m still getting hours upon hours of entertainment from the good old days 6 or 7 months post-launch. It will never stop giving. Even the old bad stuff is at least entertaininly bad. 20 years later I can still laugh hysterically at super serious Michael Buffer hailing Kevin Sullivan as from “The Iron Gates of Fate” with a straight face. In 2034, am I going to be clamoring to relive the Bellas feud? Not likely.
Seriously, when Vince Russo is bagging on your show and he’s actually right, you know you’ve fallen very very low.
Maybe it’s a stealth campaign to keep the network subscribers? Everything new stinks, but for only $9.99 you can go watch Nitro from 1995.
Main Event is fun though!
Same interview he reitirates his “wrestling doesn’t draw (- Disco Inferno)” talking point, so maybe we don’t give Russo too much credit for pointing out the obvious (even the pleebs who make up the majority of WWE’s audience recognize Bella V Bella as being Jerry Springer level garbage).
If Russo had been booking this
-Nikki would have turned because she’s in a torrid love affair with Steph, that HHH has no problem with
-Nikki and Brie’s match would end with the return of Daniel Bryan, who promptly turns on Brie, because it turns out, he loves twin magic
-Nikki would then turn on them all anyway, since the whole point was to bring her closer to her sister and THEY WERE IN ON IT ALL ALONG
That still would have been better than what we got Monday.
Also Jerry Springer wins the Divas title
And AJ and Paige would have thrown some actual pipebombs into Creative’s room.
Actually if Vince was booking today it’d look something like this [www.youtube.com]
@Johnny Slider actually that might not be a bad idea. Helps the budget cut issue.
Though it would also be solved by Paige walking backstage and saying she’s got a solution, cocks a 9, and screams “RAMPAIGE”
@Dave O “and that’s BEST FOR BUSINESS”
*DX music plays*
*HHH does dx chop*
*women do DX taunt*
*HHH straddles bazooka*
*Bazooka shoots fireworks*
*fireworks turn intoJesus*
/rapture
I view this like I view the Hardy comments, whereby, it is easy to pick up on the low hanging fruit to get yourself more over with the smart marks who agree with it. Though it’s funnier coming from the guy who was a big factor in killing WCW cause of awful booking.
Well done Vince Russo, he’s totally right here, about everything, like I said before I like the WWE and like I said in the Raw script article when I criticize people/things I like to do it the nice way unless I’m in character/heel mode but the main shows haven’t been good lately.
When NXT is the better show you know there’s a problem, WWE just need to put in more effort into shows like Raw and Smackdown, only time they really put effort into Raw is when their in places like Chicago, Philly, Brooklyn etc or post PPV Raws especially post Wrestlemania Raws.
Calling it, if Russo stays unemployed long enough and keeps providing opines on the current state of WWE by saying the most obvious things in the world (“the bella twins angle is not good”), smarks the world over will start clamoring for his return.
I bet 12 Rochefort 10’s that ain’t happening.
It feels like this story should have been so easy, and while not great, at least passable. It’s a simple sibling rivalry, that’s all they needed. Nikki’s jealous of Brie because of her marriage and how people seem to like her better, and how she’s never teased because she got plastic surgery to attract Super God Man, and how she just kinda did nothing while Nikki kept getting her ass kicked by every other Diva. Again, not great, but simple. It could’ve given us a slightly larger look into the distinctive personalities of the twins as well.
Instead, we have them overacting, screaming threats, making no logical sense, and being so unable to anchor this down that WWE has to drag in poor AJ and Paige from “Will They or Won’t They” Land to put a Band-Aid on it. Poor AJ has to be very careful with what she says (lest she awakens the wrath of the Bellas not being able to distinguish kayfabe from reality again) and poor Paige has to sit there and say things like “Umm…I’m the bloody Divas Champion” and have no one really care.
My biggest fear was that Paige and AJ were gonna be put on the backburner because WWE thinks this is the most important thing in the world. Sure enough…
At least Punk and AJ’s podcast when she rightfully quits should be pretty entertaining.
I would be fairly shocked if Nikki doesn’t win the Divas belt and NoC.
I said this before. I think it is a good story, the problem is the Bellas are the worst people to funnel it through. They can’t act, so when Brie is supposed to sell how heartbreaking it is that her sister is throwing her under the bus in such a fashion, by crying, she instead makes a face that looks like someone smeared make-up on a pancake.
The only way this inevitable fatal four way has a positive end is if Nikki gets so lost in beating Brie’s ass during the match, she misses the finish between AJ and Paige. We then split these stories back up for a sibling grudge match and another AJ and Paige match because unless Emma gets out of the dog house or Charlotte comes up talking about how she only wishes she took the NXT Women’s title off of Paige instead of winning it in a tournament that didn’t include Paige (which is totally the direction things should go), no one else has the talent to get in there with Paige and put on a passable Divas match. Except maybe NXT work boots Nattie.
Oh Nikki’s winning the title. And here’s how it’s gonna go:
We’re gonna get 10 minutes of awkward wrestling from Nikki and Brie (with a few knockouts of AJ and Paige), BRIE MODE, a near pinfall by Paige on Brie broken up by AJ, 30 seconds of them fighting, then while they’re busy, Nikki will sneak in, throw Brie out and induce Twin Magic, Paige goes to pin “Brie” and gets Rack’d and pinned.
Proceed to bash head against wall repeatedly.
If there is even talk of bringing back Russo by anyone in charge at the WWE , Lesnar needs to break into that meeting and just F5 everyone.EVERYONE!!!!
Momma Bella on a forklift match?
I think Vince Russo should return, I mean who wouldn’t want to see Bray Wyatt turn heel by eating a Chickeneck Bone instead of Sister Abigail’ing it.
Russo’s nervous breakdown is on display for all the world to see. PYRO AND BALLYHOO!
Granted, he’s not wrong here, per se, but dude’s been squawking a lot more lately than I can ever remember.
“Let me tell ya sumthin bro… (wanking motions continue)… Spaldings to the wall”
It’s really a sad day when Russo and Hardy are right. As terrible as Russo has been in the past, he’d be an upgrade at this point. Hell, a room full of drunken monkeys with computers would be an upgrade to what they’ve got now. You’d think some of the writers would have internet access and might look at some of the ideas that the fan community come up with and plagiarize. Some of the commenters here come up with some really good ideas that could/should be used.
Sadly, he’s right. Surprisingly, he didn’t ask why Stephanie didn’t turn on Nikki and we find out it was Brie behind it all along! Or something equally swervey and stupid.
He’s on point, but it sort of is really obvious that he’s almost asking for his old job back. The reminder of his past occupation at the end, and of course the fact that this resembles his own letter to Linda McMahon all those years ago, make that pretty clear. On that note, what sort of show would we see if he were to work under the hand of Vince McMahon and his pal Kevin Dunn (who, according to Jim Cornette, hates wrestling), something which he’s already had experience with, but now with the added card of Triple H and a far more powerful Stephanie McMahon?
Speaking of Kevin Dunn, I hope when Vince dies (because he will not retire) and no longer controls the company, HHH drops Dunn out of the company with swiftness for not loving THIS BUSINESS!
@Axiel and THEN after firing Dunn (and as a memorial to Vince) they make Zack Ryder or someone change their name to KYLE DUNNE or something and humiliate them for the rest of time.
To be honest, along with his recent AMA, it’s hard to be critical of Current Times Vince Russo. Yeah he did a lot of stupid shit in the past that we could go on for ages about, but he does genuinely know what the fuck he’s doing.
And if you didn’t read his AMA, go read it. It’s really interesting look into his mind.
The bulk of the Attitude Era doesn’t hold up well (some of the Austin stuff excluded).
also, I’d argue that tHat the mid card titles meant anything, I thought that was the beginning of them being devalued.
Russo seems to be a guy who had a great idea and keeps going to that well and can’t innovate. I don’t want to see another warmed over attitude era.
Russo reminds me of the Dallas Cowboys of the 90s who want things like the good old days. Sorry the Attitude Era wouldn’t work today. Watching the Monday Night Wars Episode on DX makes me love heel HHH more. Love that Hunter never said her name and she wasn’t given her due being a vital member of DX. I know she did bad porn with a vagina that looks like Homer Simpson’s mouth, be at least acknowledge her by name.
As for Russo, he’s right about the segment, but I see the trash E! and VH1 throw out there. I think they were trying to appeal to that crowd. It failed, but I can’t knock the attempt.
Who else read the excerpt in their head with a New York accent?