Vintage Best And Worst: WCW Monday Nitro 9/11/95

Pre-show notes:

– This is actually the second episode of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on September 11, 1995, but it’s the first one uploaded to WWE Network. You can watch it here. They’re supposed to be adding “more than 100 hours” of Nitro to the network next week, so when they add episode 1, I’ll pop back and just do them out of order. What you need to know about episode 1: Lex Luger showed up when he wasn’t supposed to, and they convinced Jushin Liger to wrestle in a mall.

– A brief note about WCW and Monday Nitro: They are my jam.

A slightly longer note about WCW and Monday Nitro: As the Best and Worst of Raw guy, it’s sometimes assumed that I’m a “WWE guy.” I only like what WWE does, am a WWE apologist and hate other, competing companies. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. I grew up in southern Virginia, aka “Horsemen Country,” and was raised on a steady diet of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, the NWA, WCW and basically TBS’s entire daily lineup. I only got to watch WWF when Saturday Night’s Main-Event was on. I wasn’t a Hulkamaniac or a Little Warrior or whatever … I was a Little Stinger, and whatever you’d call the child fans of Steiner Brothers. Minor Brothers?

Anyway, what I’m getting at is that WCW is my true wheelhouse, and I’ll do my best to write objectively about Nitro while remembering what it was like to be an awkward 15-year old boy watching Nitro by himself and getting into arguments with my friends about which Nitro Girl was best. No, it wasn’t Spice. Shut up, it wasn’t Spice.

– One final, important note: It’s WCW “Monday Nitro.” Monday night + nitro = Monday Nitro. That’s the joke. If you call it “Monday Night Nitro,” I hate your guts and will fight you in real life.

