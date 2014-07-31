Vintage Best And Worst: WCW Starrcade 1996

Hi, folks.

– As for my Network viewing, I finished WCW and went back to 1998 WWF. Man, the Attitude era ages horribly. But it’s fascinating to watch in contrast to the end of WCW because you can see what Russo was trying to do in WCW and how he fell short.

Anyway, on to the goods.