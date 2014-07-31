Vintage Best And Worst: WCW Starrcade 1996

Hi, folks.
– I’m back with WCW’s biggest pay-per-view of 1996 and it’s a doozy. If you can, like, share and tell your mom about these things I’m writing.
– Remember to follow me on Twitter so you can hear my ramblings about the finer things in life.
– As for my Network viewing, I finished WCW and went back to 1998 WWF. Man, the Attitude era ages horribly. But it’s fascinating to watch in contrast to the end of WCW because you can see what Russo was trying to do in WCW and how he fell short.
Anyway, on to the goods.
This really wasn’t around the time of boy bands. NSync and Backstreet Boys didn’t really get huge until late 97, early 98. TRL wasn’t even a thing until the fall of 1998. So Piper’s hair is even MORE inexcusable.
It’s weird how all encompassing the TRL/Boy Band movement was when it lasted way shorter than anyone remembers. Hell, Bieber’s already stretched his relevance out far longer than any boy band of that era did (sans Timberlake, natch)
CCCRRRUUUIIISSSEEERRRWWWEEEIIIGGGHHHTTTSSS!!!
Dean Malenko is my jam. He had that thing going where every move served its purpose and he never wasted movement doing ‘ranas or tilt a whirls, and that made his matches very believable. Now, Cesaro serves that role, and I wish that we could have seen a match between the two.
I think that this quality is rarer than it should be, and I enjoy matches that seem real better than something like a Mysterio vs Liger.
Hell yeah, Dean Malenko was the secret best wrestler in WCW for a loooong ass time. You’re completely on point about how purposeful his wrestling was, the man was a true master of his craft.
And my goodness a Malenko vs Cesaro match is a dream match everyone should desire.
Yes to all of this, except the “secret” bit because it was super clear :)
You are spot on on the real difference between WWF/E and WCW. Vince learned from his mistakes, or sometimes just lucked into them benefiting in the long run, WCW never really did and it’s what killed them. Russo also had a big hand in that, which is pretty ironic considering the news this week.
As someone who watched WCW back then, I admit, I didn’t pay attention to the cruiserweights like I should have. Thankfully David lets me off the hook here– it’s WCW’s fault just throwing them out there without storylines or even context.
I was (and remain) a huge DDP mark. His transformation from jobber to, at times, the most over guy in the company wouldn’t have happened had he not been buds with Hall and Nash, but it was still something to behold. Sure wish Vince would learn THAT lesson and give the performers who work their asses off their due.
Also props to David for the extremely gratuitous placement of the Steph dancing GIF. That sight will never not be wonderful…
WTF? That was supposed to be in response to Keith down below. Anyway, the Cruiserweights were one of the reasons Nitro did well in the ratings. Even without the story, they got viewers.
My comments are showing up weird. I’ve been Uproxxed.
I stand by my assertion that Sting is more of a product of the heels he was around. Flair, Vader, the Dangerous Alliance, and then the NWO (with the added bonus that for the majority of the NWO’s build, he wasn’t caught up in the majority of the stupid swerves and turns). Page did more with his actual work (on both mic and in-ring) than Sting.
Sting didn’t wrestle or talk for a year, so I think you’re probably right.
I mean……is it me, or is Steph’s cool mom dancing the hottest thing ever? I don’t know why
It’s the enthusiasm. Contrast that with the Bellas’ dead-eyed “look how sexy we are” twirl.
It is not just you, friend. I kinda want Stephanie to boss me around wearing a pants suit.
@DoctorCAW
It’s like you are in my head man, and it’s freaking me out.
I would choose Steph in a suit over every other WWE Diva all at once.
Can anyone explain to me when and why Rey Misterio Jr became Rey Mysterio Jr? I know he dropped the Jr when he joined the WWE, but what prompted the changing of the “i” to its only sometimes-vowel cousin?
Does the Jr even matter when Rey Misterio Sr is his Uncle?
And thanks to that pic with Miss Elizabeth in the background, I now vividly remember how well she filled out an NWO T-shirt.
Rewatching this era, I’m mostly flustered about how much I hate Piper. He has the worst promos, the worst jokes and just looks like the biggest douchebag out there. And he keeps coming back for no reason!
Roddy Piper would’ve rather been shot than do a clean job. All the way back to the 80’s, man.
HHH almost made the WCW mistake of having Piper beat Hogan clean while a white hot Sting was a mute by having Batista/Orton as the original WM30 main event.
This was a great PPV ruined by a crappy match and feud that WCW fans didn’t care about.
I was confused about piper not taking home the belt.