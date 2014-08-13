Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 10/12/10 Season 3 Episode 6

Pre-show notes:

– This week’s episode of NXT season 3 is available here. It’s actually kinda worth watching this week!

– Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of NXT season 1, the Best and Worst of NXT season 2 and what we’ve done so far in the Best and Worst of season 3.

– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Aksana love America. Don’t let Aksana get immigrated. Share column!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 3, episode 6.