Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 10/12/10 Season 3 Episode 6

Pre-show notes:
– This week’s episode of NXT season 3 is available here. It’s actually kinda worth watching this week!
– Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of NXT season 1, the Best and Worst of NXT season 2 and what we’ve done so far in the Best and Worst of season 3.
– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Aksana love America. Don’t let Aksana get immigrated. Share column!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 3, episode 6.
I have not seen a single episode of NXT before it turned from competition show to cool youngster wrestling show, but I have seen the Kaitlyn/Maxine match, because I heard somewhere (probably here) how awful it was. HOOOOOO BOY, it was BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAD
They’re going to have a wedding in the middle of a wrestling ring? That sounds pretty boring and uneventful.
First of many in NXT!
I watched the video before reading and got them all except Edge. For some reason, I thought it was Orton’s old song. But I got LOD, probably because I was a WWF kid who loved LOD.
I’d be down for an hardcore Aksana gimmick. Have her be PG 13 New Jack.
Also, I’m guessing the WWE wanted everyone to forget MNM and Rodney Mack? Because that was their theme songs, not Melina and Teddy Long.
Ah, wrestling weddings. Has there ever been one that went as it was supposed to?
Savage and Liz. The reception on Coliseum Home Video is where things went bad.
I don’t know if it does this on the Hulu version (because I’m not sitting through 5,000 ads to test this out) but on WWE’s Youtube upload, the episodes started hovering around 50 minutes after going to .com, and every episode after this that went 50 minutes or more, there’s this weird popping noise, as small segments are for some bizarre reason sped up. You can notice it especially when music is playing.
Anyway, I also love Goldust talking with Aksana and having the correct her every other word (Aksana: “I spoke with Atternity.” Goldust: “Attorney, yes”), also I loved how he actually seemed like a shoot coach through the course of the show, like in this episode when their bit ends and he tells her about cranking AJ’s neck when she has her in a headlock.
Finally, I feel like after CM Punk’s episode on commentary, and being put on .com, Cole and Mathews tried super hard to imitate him, and pretend to be so cool and above it all.
“AJ, you seem to be really on the *mark”.” – Matt Striker, moments after Cole calls her “what a nerd” for actually knowing about the company she works for.
Classic NXT S3. :(
That was the most intolerable thing about this episode. AJ is a terrible nerd who needs to get a life because…she watches WWE programming and has a functional memory? Does Michael Cole think “remembering things” is pretentious uber-brain territory? I guess it would explain a lot.
are you questioning AJ’s nerd cred? or just in that promo?
Just the promo.
Pretty much nailed my thoughts when I was watching NXT 3 during the original airing. I knew Kaitlyn would win since she was the hot one though at least her dorkiness was sincere, I felt like Naomi should win since I liked her athleticism and her “Don’t you all wanna see wrestling?” talking point, and I liked AJ a lot but that nerd promo did seem way too pandery especially compared to her genuine knowledge of wrestling theme songs.
yeah, the story of my NXT S3 fandom as well. I was ultimately rooting for Naomi, although I would’ve accepted it if it was AJ (BECAUSE!) and didn’t mind that it ended up being Kaitlyn.
AJ’s first console is an Xbox? No wonder i’ve never quite liked her.
Prettu good chance AJ’s first console was an Xbox cause that’s the console that was out when her family could afford to live in a house.
Two things:
1. That challenge convinced me that Naomi could punch a hole through a brick wall. She should be the one fighting Lesnar for the title.
2. I’m confused, is this version of NXT a shoot? Did the other Divas really not know DX’s theme or were they just trying to tell the story that AJ is a totally accessible nerdy cute gamer fantasy? Cause she would’ve needed to dig deeper than Edge and Cena to get smarks behind her.
Keep in mind that the Divas division is the culture that created Cameron on Tough Enough saying her favorite match was Melina vs. Alicia Fox. When WWE contracts fitness models and hopeful actresses to be wrestlers because they’re pretty, that almost always comes with zero knowledge of what pro wrestling is or how it works. See also: The Bella Twins, who have taken 7 years to get as good as most of these NXT rookies.
AJ’s poor, dying air horn.