Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 10/19/10 Season 3 Episode 7

Pre-show notes:
It's Kaitlyn vs. Maxine week!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 3, episode 7.
I’m gonna be honest, when I saw CHUBBY CHECKER I thought it was a dance contest and they were dancing to the Twist.
You forgot to mention they gave Alicia and Vickie live mics, so the match also ended up being 5 minutes of Alicia Fox telling Maxine “Get on you feet”, even when she’s standing completely vertical, and 5 minute of Vickie Guerrero wishing she was doing anything else at this moment.
Also, “Future Fox”. That should be Cameron’s gimmick.
This also makes m mad they never gave Goldust one of these mics, since he seemed to be the only one actually playing fake coach.
I actually didn’t totally notice how bad Kait v Max was when I first watched it because of Alicia and Vickie’s sweater-based commentary.
I must have seen more awful indy shows than you, Brandon, because I didn’t think the match was THAT bad (I watched with the sound off, though).
Is it just me or did Maxine look absolutely terrified at the start of the match?
Cody and the glitter was disturbing Brandon, DISTURBING!
“DADAIST NIGHTMARE” is very apt.
Forgot about Stand Up For WWE. What garbage that was. WWE is still making us mad to this day but, I already feel like we are miles away from some of the hot trash that was going on around 3-4 years ago.
Maryse’s failed attempt at twin magic with Jillian Hall was amusing, though.
While NXT Season 3’s Kaitlyn/Maxine match was awful, their NXT Redemption matches were much better.
“I believe that WWE is modern theater and the best all-around value in entertainment for myself and my family. I’d also like to take a moment to say Lana is a fake bitch from Florida named CJ Perry and I want to suck her pussyhole.”
I cannot tell you the looks that I garnered after trying to stifle my laughter at this. I can literally picture a member of the WWE universe typing this with a serious face. Home run, Brandon. Bravo.
Oh come on. I get that it’s a joke and everything, but…
Okay, remember a few months ago on the regular NXT report, when Mr NXT showed up, and Brandon kept mocking Alex Riley because he kept insisting he wasn’t gay? When someone said Mr NXT looked familiar due to the body type, and Riley kept saying stuff like “WHY WOULD I FOCUS ON HIS BODY?!”, even though Brandon brought up the good point that Riley’s job would have him be around half naked people all day and it wouldn’t be farfetched that he gain some familiarity with peoples’ physiques?
In this situation, Naomi fairly quickly and correctly guesses at a photo of Cody Rhodes’ body, and Brandon immediately implies they’ve slept together. It’s not that Naomi probably is a fan of WWE and maybe hangs around these dudes, it’s that they’ve slept together cause Cody’s wife is also black and in WWE.
But okay, sure, maybe Naomi and Cody slept together.
Cody also dated Angelina Love so I’m not sure he has “type”
I would say there’s a difference, mate. Being weirded out by midsections and Riley swearing to God he’s not gay is just weird. Naomi being able to identify a midsection with absolutely zero defining characteristics is pretty incredible. I mean it’s not like he’s got tattoos or a birthmark or ANYTHING. If someone had told me that was Orton, I would’ve believed ’em. Only person that couldn’t have been in my mind is Sheamus.
That Maxine vs Kaythlin match was terrible, but the worst match i’ve ever seen still remains Jerry The King Lawler vs Michael Cole at Wrestlemania.
It’s terrible and all but that “suck her pussyhole” thing from Monday still makes me chuckle
I have to admit that I kind of loved the “Who’s That Body” thing, not because it was good or worthwhile, but because Kaitlyn, AJ and Strike all immediately realized how stupid it was and kept fucking with it. And Striker not being able to make it through because nobody is paying any attention to the rules and Cole keeps burying everything is probably the most likable he’s ever been.
The limbo challenge shows the huge difference in how the better of the girls understand how to entertain and Cole doesn’t. Look at AJ, Kaitlyn, and Maxine during the challenge. They know it sucks, but they don’t pout and shit on it like Cole does. They try to have fun with it, so the audience can too. Kaitlyn does push-ups with AJ on her back, AJ calls back to it by failing to do push-ups with Kaitlyn on her back, Maxine smiles and jokingly points out to the referees that Aksana immediately disobeyed the rule Striker laid down, Kaitlyn pushes Maxine to attempt to make her fail. Fun in the asylum, and the reason AJ schools the announce team everytime she’s on the mic.
Maxine was right person, wrong time as far as I’m concerned. Ridiculously pretty, but just didn’t have the wrestling chops to go anywhere. I wonder if she would have improved at the current Performance Center as opposed to what they had back then?
The same logic goes to Kaitlyn, actually, but she at least powered on and made a perfectly okay stab for a while before realizing that maybe wrestling was not the right career choice.
As for Stand Up For WWE, it mostly just tells you that WWE as a company is so completely out of touch about what people think. WWE’s most profitable period was an era of sex and violence. The era at the time was infinite John Cena and stupid children stuff. No matter what you do, you’ll be considered wrestling. Big strokes won’t fix your image, general, slow and solid improvement and word of mouth will. So of course they do the first option far more than the latter!
That limbo was hardly fair for Kaitlyin, her tits are gonna hit the bar way before AJ’s or another similarly chested girl.