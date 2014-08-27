Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 10/26/10 Season 3 Episode 8

Pre-show notes:
– If you’re feeling the Halloween spirit (in late August), watch this week’s season 3 episode of NXT here. You can also watch it for free on WWE’s YouTube page.
– Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of NXT season 1, the Best and Worst of NXT season 2 and what we’ve done so far in the Best and Worst of season 3.
– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Share the column for bonus Redemption Points.
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 3, episode 8.
The Cole line would be better if he knew his processed meat products.
[www.underwoodspreads.com]
The mixed tag, IIRC, was great and featured Aksana throwing nasty flying clotheslines in her devil ensemble while her overdone mascara flowed down like Warrior fave paint.
Maryse almost winning MITB was my favorite Maryse moment. She really conveyed the avarice of swiping the briefcase instead of helping Ted Jr. effectively. She truly was gifted at expressions and mannerisms. Also loved her failed twin magic with Jillian Hall.
I mentioned this before, but I think Cole and Mathews thought “Wow, that CM Punk guy was super cool on commentary, maybe we should ape him”, and completely fucked it up.
Kaitlyn as Vickie Guerrero and Naomi as a hamburger helper hand?!
[gifsforum.com]
This is the NXT Season 3 episode I remember watching the most.
Tamina should have sold AJ’s fan attack by going over the top rope in that battle royale.
“nothing will ever top her dressing as Kitana from ‘Mortal Kombat’ and trying to do a fan lift in the middle of a battle royal.”
I……I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a love quite like this before…..
It is the greatest thing ever. It’s when I jumped aboard the “AJ is amazing” train.
She used to be entertaining prior to the GM stint.
Because I saw them while I was out today, and in keeping with the theme of this episode I can’t help but wonder what is more likely for this years Halloween Smackdown episode;
Hornswaggle and Torito will dress as Anna and Elsa or Damien Sandow dresses as Sandowlsa
Oh Maryse. Giving men everywhere hope that a guy like Miz can end up with a gal like Maryse.
They’re not “those things”, Josh Matthews, they are sais! God, you’re the worst.
Man I watched the amazing AJ fan lift video, but then I made the mistake of reading through the comments on the Youtube video. I always love when the 12 year olds start complaining about PG and demand the Attitude Era back
I used to love AJ and then at some point started to hate her (about when WWE decided she was the new Lita/ Trish Stratus) that Kitana vid made me love her again.
You guys, I was at this show. It’s all coming back to me like a bad dream. I paid a whopping $60 to sit front row camera side for this and a terrible Smackdown where Kane had a funeral and Edge did things and Daniel Bryan did a dive right in front of me. It was more enjoyable in person than this article makes it seem, because I was drunk the whole time.
Cesaro lives at The Miz’s house? Like what, in the poolhouse?
Anyway, the worst part about Kaitlyn quitting is that she had willed herself into becoming a decent pro wrestler in her last year. The second worst part though is that we never got to see her adopt a Sandowian like gimmick of dressing up every week. Vickie-lyn, Kait-J, cosplaying as that shark Brock Lesnar F-5’d, Kaitlyn could get it wearing Lisa’s potato sack.
that has always been my favourite Kaitlyn photo ever.