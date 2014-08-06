Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 10/5/10 Season 3 Episode 5

Pre-show notes:

– Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of NXT season 1, the Best and Worst of NXT season 2 and what we’ve done so far in the Best and Worst of season 3.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 3, episode 5. Sorry!