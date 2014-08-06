Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 10/5/10 Season 3 Episode 5

Pre-show notes:
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 3, episode 5. Sorry!
Best: Kaitlyn’s ProudFace when she uses the word “easel”
It’s sad that a random episode of a television show nobody cares about was Aksana’s Day In The Limelight, but whatever.
“Lucky Cannon should’ve shown up in a wig and played Jamie for the rest of the season.”
I would have watched the shit out of that. The best part would be nobody noticing the difference.
I remember the first Diva to be called up was Maxine, but she didn’t shake someone’s hand the right way so they sent her back to NXT to rot. Instead of rewriting the character, they just gave the manipulative seductress exploiting Teddy Long role (Maxine’s character) on Smack down to Aksana (who’s character is super strong Balki Bartokamus with a heart of coal).
When Aksana didn’t fit this role well, they just kept her slug crawling and shoe-dressing for 4 years until they let her go because she wasn’t a Total Diva or whatever.
When Max was sent to NXT forever, she gave up waiting and resigned.
Two promising Divas’ careers submarined because JBL or Fit or whomever thought Maxine had poor handshake etiquette. Just boggles the mind.
Man, THIS BUSINESS sure has a weird fetish for handshakes
I loved how Maxine already had a ready made catchphrase, even. It sucks shit that it had to go the way it did.
On the bright side, handshake etiquette means that I can continue pretending the Young Bucks and their particular brand of spot-filled no-selling doesn’t exist.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent probably not [pbs.twimg.com]
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent and this, too: [pbs.twimg.com]
seriously, those two are very talented and very lovely and deserve every good thing in the world, spot-filled matches aside.
@Themosayat I fail to see how them holding Coca Cola bottles in front of a toy WWE belt and shaking Booker’s hand in what could be a backstage setup ANYWHERE have any bearing on my continuing to pretend that they don’t exist.
They’re bland and the fact that selling is completely foreign to them makes their matches boring to me. I’m glad that you like them, but you’re a relatively recently minted wrestling fan, correct? Eventually, the flippy stuff will wear thin and you’ll expect a little (or a lot more).
Or you’ll dress up like Jeff Hardy and sit front row in the IMPACT zone.
@Carson
The Bucks have been dropping heavy hints that they’re signing to WWE soon. The most obvious was a tweet that read “Where will we go nxt?”.
I’m a Young Bucks fan as well (though the overuse if Superkicks does chide me), but I will say their no-selling is really more a product of the scenes they work at. If they sign to WWE they’ll likely be told to tone it down by a lot (they might lose matches to Slater-Gator).
I hope it says good things about me that I got a big smile looking at AJ’s talent (insert punk smiling gif here) and then a bigger smile imagining Mark Henry pulling off Shooting Star Press ‘ (hopefully being the man to defeat WWE Champion Heath Slater’s incedible 173-0 streak).
obligatory “I love and miss Punk :'( ” here.
It might just be her cute & muscley fembiceps, but i’m sad to see Jamie go.
I can’t believe I watched this version of NXT the first time round ,It only got really good when Lord Regal took over on commentary, your earning your money Brandon.
However kudos to Aksana on the push ups .
The only fault I found with A J was and is when she gets put in certain positions All I see are her ribs poking ourt
*Watches AJ stretch*
HNNNNNNNGH!