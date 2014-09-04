Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 11/2/10 Season 3 Episode 9

#Dolph Ziggler #Dusty Rhodes #WWE NXT #Vintage Best And Worst #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.04.14 27 Comments
Goldust Aksana marriage NXT season 3

Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this episode on Hulu here or for free on WWE’s YouTube channel. Or you can just watch the clips, whatever, I’m just here to entertainment you.

– Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of NXT season 1, the Best and Worst of NXT season 2 and what we’ve done so far in the Best and Worst of season 3.

– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Shares and things are appreciated. We need a huge audience before season 4 hits and everyone abandons ship:

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 3, episode 9.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dolph Ziggler#Dusty Rhodes#WWE NXT#Vintage Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSAJ LEEAKSANABEST AND WORST OF NXTCODY RHODESDOLPH ZIGGLERDUSTY RHODESGOLDUSTHORNSWOGGLEJOSH MATHEWSKAITLYNMATT STRIKERMAXINEMICHAEL COLEMillion Dollar ManNAOMINXTNXT SEASON 3TED DIBIASETHE BELLA TWINSVICKIE GUERREROVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWEWWE NXT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP