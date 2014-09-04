Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 11/2/10 Season 3 Episode 9

Pre-show notes:
If nothing else, that Eden pic and this writeup. Awesome.
You think Cody Rhodes ever tires of the constant high fives?
“Every kiss should come with a tiny bit of madness.”
Quietly one of the realest things that’s ever been on this site.
This is the one I’ve been waiting for, the one that represents my “ironic” love of NXT S3 more than any other. No wrestling, embarrassing contests, stupid soap opera stories, I think I described NXT S3 but i might have described RAW anyway.
* Real Talk: Dashing Cody Rhodes is the best Cody Rhodes character
* I wish JR was there to yell “SPEAR!” when AJ tackled Cody Rhodes
* Dusty Rhodes is still the swavest dude
* Why are Vickie and The Shield the only people in WWE history who’ve ever ran to the back after seeing a backstage segment on the Titantron? Was she their higher power?
* I like that Kaitlyn didn’t accidentaly shove cake at Vickie’s face, she full on plowed her with it.
* Rhodes wedding with DiBiase intrusions? This would be awesome if Ted Jr. had any charisma.
* Nooooo, Maxine! Why do I have to live her loss again?!
nah… Crazy, masked Cody Rhodes totally is.
and I totally know how you’re feeling about Maxine :(
Rejoice! Maxine will be the new AAA show for El Rey network!
Yay!
Huzzah! Going to the first set of tapings this weekend.
I’ll be there too. As I said to some friends earlier, I hope it’s more Chikara than Wrestling Society X but in all actuality it’s just going to be AAA isn’t it.
To be fair, Naomi and Eden/Brandi Rhodes are not comparable, at least to me. That isn’t to say Naomi isn’t pretty but that Eden is an absolute bombshell.
God, NXT season 3…this one is rough. More than I recall from the rare times i saw anything about it or watched bits and pieces. That was rare for a reason, I suppose.
I wasn’t comparing them. I wouldn’t compare Brandi with ANYBODY. I was just saying Cody’s not gonna look at a lady with a big butt and say “nope” exclusively because of said butt.
Cody is all over the map- he’s been rumored to have dated- Angelina Love, Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, and Layla
I don’t know man. I think that eden pic was all angles, Naomi got Dat booty so big it’s gotta stink going on. Especially during these nxt s3 days
“Hornswoggle’s flailing his arms ” I thought he was doing a Randy Orton pose, like we all do when making out
well, I’m certainly going to try to now
+1
Though, I thought Randy only made out with unconscious women.
Nikki: We were backstage with Dusty Rhodes. After we got caught by Primo and AJ, Brie brought out a polka dot outfit and made me change into it. Then she put a tiara on my head and told Dusty that I was his new precious Sapphire. I’ve never told anyone that before…
still better than sharing a hot tub with Johnny Ace
Dashing Cody Rhodes was absolutely GOLD!
Ah the first ever NXT wedding Goldust and Aksana, I’ll take my word back when I said that the Halloween NXT was the memorable episode and give that award to this episode instead. I liked Goldust’s feud with Ted DiBiase Jr.
Maxine is tremendous, her work with Derrick Bateman and Johnny Curtis on NXT Redemption was top notch, unfortunately only a very few people were watching that show including myself.
Surely Goldust could’ve had the wedding annulled, if Aksana was going to be that way.
I always loved how paradoxical it was for Vickie to see Dolph and Kaitlyn on the Titantron when AJ and Primo purported to be alone and in private.
Right? One bit only works if the camera doesn’t exist and it’s just “magical window into the backstage” that it sort of usually is, and the other bit only works if it’s “while we’re backstage people are filming us.” It takes the fundamental nature of the show and smashes it against it’s own fourth wall.
So far, my favorite part of the whole season is Dashing Cody Rhodes during that entire kissing contest. Specifically all the prep work he did before kissing each girl, all leading up to him pulling a goddamn NAIL FILE on AJ and just lightly rubbing it across her nails. Standing ovation.
How amazing would a Dashing Cody Rhodes/Tyler Breeze tag team or feud be? I miss that Cody so much, even though he’s been pretty killer in almost everything else he’s done.
The logic of using the nail file on AJ is fantastic as well. She’s the “geeky” one who’s never kissed a boy, of course her nails wouldn’t be perfectly filed. I choose to believe that’s what Cody was going for and clap for that magnificent SOB.
Kelly Kelly contains potassium benzoate.
Can I go now?
I love how Dashing Cody Rhodes was only around for like 2 sentences in this article and yet everyone notices and loves him. I miss Cody. I also miss sexy ass Kaitlyn.