Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 11/23/10 Season 3 Episode 12

That Bella Twins kisses to D-Bry has Vince McMahon written all over it
I read “HE’S BORING, MAKE HIM A LOTHARIO DAMMIT” in Vince’s voice in my head, and it made me chuckle.
Although, that may be because lothario is just funny to say.
But can’t you just imagine him power walking by and growling it out as he does so?
The AJ elimination was what got me to stop watching NXT until this year. Total BS, and your words just about summed it up for me, Brandon.
You know how we all turned into mush after Bayley/Charlotte? Yeah. Kinda like that about the AJ elimination.
The good news is that everything turned out ok: AJ’s a three-time champ, has been a (relatively) important part of the show for quite some time, has been doing well even in this period where she’s not really at her best, and hopefully never has to do anything like this again.
True, true, but I’d give up at least one of those reigns if it meant we still had the Chickbusters running around.
You and me both, man…you and me both.
All of these recaps have reminded me how much I miss Kaitlyn, especially with how much better she got later in her career. Not that I needed that reminder, but still.
And also Jacob Novak who is best known for–wait where are you guys going i was just talking about jacob novak.
I legit didn’t (and still don’t) remember who he is
Until this article I hadn’t even thought about who the hell won the competition, and honestly? That’s because WWE trained me to never care. The contest winner, whether it be Tough Enough or NXT, NEVER ends up being the most successful member of their class. Kavall winning season 2 I guess fulfills the first one, but then he lasted like another month tops. Barret wasn’t a travesty, except for Daniel Bryan being RIGHT THERE. Winning any of these shows just makes you Maven.
wish i could edit, overlook my now nonsensical kaval statement
Never be Maven.
I was all behind on Naomi this season, and didn’t mind AJ, but I was extremely pissed that Kaitlyn wasn’t eliminated this episode.
I also love the announcers finally eating crow and admitting that, hey, some of these matches are good.
If only they made the show more about the wrestling and less about the other stupid shit.
“I was all behind on Naomi this season, and didn’t mind AJ, but I was extremely pissed that Kaitlyn wasn’t eliminated this episode.”
sums up my feelings on this 3-4 years ago
Extra best to AJ for her amazing facial expressions throughout the episode, especially her shock during the trivia contest when she answered Dickikis and Striker told her to keep it PG.
Begruding best to Cole for making me laugh by watching Kaitlyn roll down the ramp in her fat suit and quip “That’s how Tony Chimel enters every night”.
And Brandon, in terms of giving “boring guys” lothario gimmicks, never forget The Notorious Dean Malenko: [m.youtube.com]
Regardless of how stupid Double-Hoe-Seven was, that theme music was great, and it gave birth to Cesaro’s amazing first theme.
Sigh…I know people, including myself, probably overrate the hell out of him, but forget that, Dean Malenko was great! One of my favorites when I was a kid watching him bust ass in WCW.
C’est vrai.
I had the exact same look on my face as Primo did when I watched this back when it happened. Like everyone said it turned out fine, but I never watched NXT again after this. I keep hearing about how good Redemption was so I might check that out on Hulu, but damn this episode broke my heart. Seeing AJ try to be strong and keep her composure then break down and legitimately cry is absolutely soul crushing
I teared up during Aj’s elimination promo.
And I don’t mean when it originally happened, I mean now even though I know what happened to her.
I love Kaitlyn and all but AJ should have won NXT Season 3 but at least we got the Chickbusters on Smackdown a year after.
Wade Barrett mocking John Cena when Cena was leaving the building was gold.
Actually I’m kinda glad Kaitlyn won instead. Let’s be honest, AJ was insanely talented, charismatic and a hardcore WWE fan. She was gonna be in the WWE and have a great career whether she won or not. Kaitlyn on the other hand (at the time) was nothing but personality. If she hadn’t won the show, I don’t think we would have seen her around after things were over. SINCE she won, they put in the effort to train her and put actually focused on her development. If she had lost she could have easily just disappeared.
(That’s in retrospect of course. At the time I was 100% pissed AJ lost)
Man Matt Striker really is the dirt worst, isn’t he? Not just for “CENA’S FREE”, but for the clear disdain he has while presenting this show, with him ‘hitting on’ Kaitlyn and patronising AJ. Ugh.