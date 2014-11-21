Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 1/18/11 Season 4 Episode 7

Pre-show notes:
originally aired on January 18, 2011.
“STEVE BLACKMAN’S NOT EVEN A REAL PERSON!” remains one of my favorite lines ever. This was a glorious time for poor Dolph.
God, I know everyone “knows” now that Fandango was a bad gimmick, but watching his titantron again makes me wish WWE took him seriously. I want Dolph to win back the IC Belt after Harper’s had a good run and make it the belt that serious contenders fight for, but also amazing weirdos like Fandango. I want this deranged dancer and Dolph to have an IC Title First Blood Barbed Wire match.
I would’ve love to have seen Fandango as IC Champ over a year ago when he had a lot of momentum from beating Chris Jericho at WM29 but the dreaded concussion put a stop to it.
and make the US belt the HOSS DIVISION’s belt, for guys like Rusev, Big E, Cesaro, Barret and Harper in the future maybe, while the IC belt being the smaller hard workers belt, for your Damien Sandows and Fandangoes. that’d be such an enjoyable concept. (as much as I’d still want WWE to stop doing rematches after rematches between these dudes and in the tag and divas division as well and actually build interesting storylines for them as well)
Once enemies, always enemies. TYRUS IS A FAKE FRIEND AND I WILL GO TO THE GRAVE BELIEVING IT GODDAMNIT
I haven’t been keeping up with your reviews the past couple of months so forgive me if I’m too lazy to go and check out the reason you believe in this weird theory… but.. w-wha? huh?!
Brodus Clay (now known as Tyrus) is Ethan Carter III’s (Derrick Bateman’s non-shitty cousin) running buddy now, at the expense of Rockstar Spud. Spud/EC3 is Danielle’s One True Pairing.
I’m out of the loop, legit shocked that Brodus Clay is in TNA now.
Why would you be shocked that TNA signs shitty wrestlers that failed in WWE? YOU are legit shocking.
So uh, what was the deal about Striker saying to Connor, “I’ll see you at the hotel later”?
I’ll assume it sparked a golden age of fan fic?
Nearly as confusing as the WWE’s letting Bateman get away is that Broadus Clay remained with the company after this stuff. Me personally- I’d be evaluating everything I ever did that ended up with a guy with his particular set of non-skills on my TV show.
big man, former bodyguard to someone famous the WWE could possibly use as a guest host, and grandson of a former wrestling legend.
Ummmm, so was I the only one who watched that “Press Your Luck” video for waaaay more than i should have.
I didn’t, since I already knew the story.
Afterwards they added like 10 more patterns to make it more seemingly random, and never re-played the episode for some period of time.
Correction, 32 new patterns.
(Don’t) FOLLOW THE CHEESE
The screen-grabs on page 1 are adorable!
I wonder if some NXT wrestler used cheese during a match against The Ascension, would Connor revert to his early rat form.
Ricardo tripping over the ropes on his way in in that match was my first time seeing someone do this in wrestling. and in addition to him announcing himself before the match (and how much that whole announcing gimmick for him was fresh, brought heat and was clever), that all had me laughing my fucking ass off all match long and rooting for him to win! that awkward splash to finish the match got such a POP from me back then, and Ricardo then tripping and falling when trying to pose on the second rope made him my favourite for about the whole next year to follow. his appearance in the Rumble a year later was one of my favourite things that whole year.
Hooking up Team Bry-Bri and introducing his cousin Ethan to Tyrus, Derrick Bateman foreshadows like Eiichiro Oda.