Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 11/9/10 Season 3 Episode 10

As badly as the Cena thing was botched by WWE it did lead to one of the all-time best announcing moments when Matt Striker, like the ultimate goober he is, screams “JOHN CENA’S FREE!” right before a very somber Michael Cole corrects him, “John Cena’s fired…”
Hahahahh I burst out laughing remembering this. Amazing.
They should’ve played the AVAST VIRUS DATABASE during every single Bella segment. Including Total Divas. Especially Total Divas.
I’m falling in love with the Chickbusters all over again with these recaps.
Me too. It’s actually making me kinda sick on my insides.
AJ’s done that split leg sell on that knee to the back kneeling hold so often that I’m pretty sure Mike Chioda’s gonna be the the one to tell her and Punk what the sex of their first child is.
It’s too bad no one in the audience was paying attention to witness an adorable hug between two beautiful women.
now I want a full wwe network documentary on the Chick Busters.
Better be done by the same guys who did The Shield one. I also want this photo explained, with in-depth analysis: [www.divaswrestlers.com]
[media.tumblr.com]
That’s exactly the kind of expert analysis I’m talking about.
Still the best AJ and Kaitlyn pic ever
[i48.tinypic.com]
my favorites:
[i.imgur.com]
[i.imgur.com]
Excellent choices, Mr. King. You’ll do well around here.
B-Low, one word: Dayum!
The fact that AJ is holding a DS, and the fact that I actually was able to notice that, makes that picture 1000x better than it already is. And it was already amazing.
I know this is well-worn territory, but: jesus christ, who thought it was a great idea for one of your main characters to constantly talk about how bad your show is? Cole’s not even saying “oh no the people I’m rooting for are losing and I don’t like it” but just straight up saying “this is bad, and boring, and you should not be watching this show.” I wonder why he’s not just reading a tv guide and telling the audience what they should be watching instead.
I dunno- there’s obviously reasons it’s bad, but I never find Cole more human and more amusing than when he’s just shitting all over something. If what they’re doing on Smackdown now, where he’s doing color and not PBP means that eventually he’s the lead heel commentator, that maybe almost could be decent?
I just assume that since at this point it’s on pre-WWE Network WWE.com at this point, no one gave a shit, and let Cole say whatever he want.
The switch to .com definitely coincides with Cole’s much more shittier commentary on this season. Gong not-withstanding.
Oh my God. I’ve never seen the AVAST match before, and now I’m laughing my ass off.
It is legend.
Wow. If you ever think JBL is terrible today, go back and listen to that Avast virus clip and listen to Cole. If there was ever a moment where Pop should have been fired for losing his damn mind, it most definitely was coming up with a color commentator who shits on the product.
Michael Cole defeated Freddy Krueger?! I legit burst out laughing when I read that.
Maybe I’m in the minority here, but I love this Michael Cole – the I Don’t Give A Fuck version is surprisingly fun. Also, I’m surprised at the quality of Josh Matthews’ zingers. Guy is full of quick comebacks.
Heel Cole was great when he wasn’t trying too hard and when he wasn’t shitting on something that deserved a chance and good commentary. Thus, Heel Cole was great about 5% of the time.
I just don’t understand the appeal. I hate watching a show in real life with someone next to me on the couch just whining about how stupid and boring it is — why would I (theoretically) buy a product where that was included? It’s not even like he’s saying IDGAF and doing something else that’s interesting or funny, he’s just a petulant asshole about it. I don’t know, I don’t get it.
i think all heel announcers should aim for some variation of bob uecker. he’s sarcastic and tongue-in-cheek, but also enthusiastic and passionate about the product.
me and you both in this minority. heel Michael Cole was my reflection on the product in most cases in that era, and I don’t care what anyone says about him. I’ll always remember him in a good way.
and yeah, I agree with you about Josh Mathews’s quick, one-liner, surprisingly funny replies. that explains why I LOVED him and the Road Dogg’s WWE youtube show more than anything when it was on.
Josh Matthews “Burn of the Week”: The funniest part of Matt Striker is his wrestling career.
Ohhhhhh! And that was your Josh Matthews “Burn of the Week”.
I still think the best Chickbuster-momeny was in Kaitlyns final match, when they obviously though out a way to say goodbye with a big hug in ring despite AJ being heel and Kaitlyn the departing face (it included shenanigans afterwards) and while Kaitlyn was “knocked out” AJ just tousled her hair, smiled at her and skipped away.
Kaitlyns tweet afterwards: “That hug felt kinda ok… #MainEvent #TheBestIveEverHad”
So if that CelestialBodiez-thing doesn’t work out…., is what I’m saying.
Not that I don’t think it will be successful, I mean when you see who shows of the brand on national television…
[i.imgur.com]
Woah, Jamies Keyes covered in star glitter?
Cosmic Keyes?
Lady Stardust?
And the pants of the vicar are closing: “rataplan rataplan”.
1. ALL the Bests to Kaitlyn for wearing a Rangers hat.
2. I thought it was funny how the AVAST computer voice didn’t have a British accent.