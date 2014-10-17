Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 12/14/10 Season 4 Episode 2

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this week’s episode on Hulu here, or on WWE’s YouTube channel here.
– We’re only two episodes into the season, but if you missed episode 1, hop over to the NXT Season 4 tag page to catch up. You can also read The Best and Worst of NXT Season 1, The Best and Worst of NXT Season 2 and The Best and Worst of NXT Season 3.
– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Comments, shares, likes and other Internet things are appreciated. It’s hard enough to get people to read about a 4-year old wrestling show, much less one about pre-Fandango Fandango. Your help is vital.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 4, episode 2.
Oh fuck yes with the Karaoke, I am Karaoke FACT!
I know the correct lyrics to both Sheamus and Miz’s themes by heart.
No, I am not ashamed.
I just fast forward thru entrances. I think I know Daniel Bryan’s.
All the words to D-Bry’s WWE theme? Or do you know all these words – Dododo dooo doodoodoo doodoo It’s the Final Countdown. . . .
How many more episodes until Bateman’s first “Steve Blackman” drop?
next episode
God, would it have killed them to put John Cena’s theme in there? I wanted to hear Konnor tell me he would “brush my mouth like Colgate”.
Ideal Karaoke list – American Males, We’re not the mounties, a capella NWO porn theme, Christian’s Opera theme, Real Man’s Man theme, Don’t treat me like a woman. . .
Gosh, I forgot Jacob Novak was a giant compared to everyone else on this season excluding Brodus Clay.
I have no idea what the lyrics to any of the songs are. Is lobster and limes really in it?
No, it’s “lost your head” and “too many lies”.
I cannot wait for the review of Saxton’s first big singles match. His finisher’s so fucking stupid and I want Brandon to have to see it like ten times to understand every single bit of it.
*goes to Youtube*
What the fuck was that?!
I just realized what it is. It’s kind of…a silly looking version of Aiden English’s “Director’s Cut” finisher. That cobra clutch twisting Side Effect thing he did for a while when they were pushing him as a serious singles’ competitor. There is absolutely no need for that kick the move starts with though. What was Byron thinking?
Also in a different video, he beats Conor O Brian with a diving clothesline off the top rope, so who the fuck knows what’s going on anymore.
I can’t really imagine Bryan as Rockstar Spud in there because the dude kinda looks like he’s just reading from the script without displaying any emotion there (which I still feel like he kinda does sometimes, because it usually is clearly so much better when he does or say anything genuinely on his own like some of his moments from Total Divas, or when he started becoming a heel and getting angry in everybody’s faces.)
regardless, that segment is made by Mr. The Third and is one of my favourite and most memorable segments in the history of all the wrestling I watched.
I also remember being AMAZED by Derrick Bateman’s dropkick from the apron to the floor the first time I saw it! he did it so smoothly, sideways and connected with both feet to his opponent’s chest and pushed him with them pretty strongly, and it’s one of my favourite moves!
I still say the best ever t-shirt on NxT was Sami Zayn’s Laura Jane Grace Against Me! shirt from when he teamed up with Adam Rose. Few things in this world make me smile like seeing Sami Zayn in god damned Laura Jane Grace shirt.
Bateman’s got so much personality. WWE were really stupid to let him go and I hope they regret it.
How much fun would it be to have D-Bry show you wrestling holds? If he can’t wrestle again (God forbid), he could make a great living doing that, so Brie needs to just chill out.
can we please bring back that Tshirt