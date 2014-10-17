Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 12/14/10 Season 4 Episode 2

#Dolph Ziggler #Pro Wrestling #WWE NXT #Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.17.14 18 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode on Hulu here, or on WWE’s YouTube channel here.

– We’re only two episodes into the season, but if you missed episode 1, hop over to the NXT Season 4 tag page to catch up. You can also read The Best and Worst of NXT Season 1, The Best and Worst of NXT Season 2 and The Best and Worst of NXT Season 3.

It's hard enough to get people to read about a 4-year old wrestling show, much less one about pre-Fandango Fandango.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 4, episode 2.

