Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 1/25/11 Season 4 Episode 8

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this episode on Hulu here, or on WWE’s YouTube channel here.
– Make sure you’ve read The Best and Worst of NXT Season 1, The Best and Worst of NXT Season 2 and The Best and Worst of NXT Season 3 in their entirety. You can catch up with episodes of Season 4 on the linked tag page. Still not sure what we’re gonna do about Season 5.
– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Shares, comments, likes and other Internet things are appreciated.
Click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 4 episode 8, originally aired on January 25, 2011.
Curtis’s leg drop was almost enough a reason for me to cheer him to win the season (if Bateman wasn’t a thing that’s far better than any other thing on that season)
Brodus Clay though continuous being better than those other rookies kayfabe wise and it legit made me super mad at the end because the reason he got eliminated was a bullshit typical WWE excuse (but I’ll leave that for you to break down, Brandon)
If Batista comes back, WWE should hire Robert Irvine to be his stunt double, so I could see him throw mega arm lariats.
[m.youtube.com]
I’ve seen Ted Dibiase have good matches with Cody Rhodes, Tyson Kidd, Drew McIntyre and series of short matches with Hunico and Jinder Mahal on Smackdown but no doubt this match with Daniel Bryan was the best because that’s D-BRY’s thing.
Did you see Matt Striker on the Sagrada- Son of Havoc match this week. It was BAD.