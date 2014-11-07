Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 1/4/11 Season 4 Episode 5

Pre-show notes:
2011
So… was that finisher planned? Or did Saxton just miss a leg sweep and improvise?
Ziggler is such a massive dick. No wonder he stinks as a face.
he’s just the most unlikable asshole ever on twitter now
We discussed this a few weeks ago in the comments. Byron Saxton’s finisher is basically some sort of weirdly ineffective version of Aiden English’s old finisher, the Director’s Cut. It was the Cobra Clutch thing into a Side Effect.
how hard is it review this season knowing that NXT Redemption awaits?
In case people are interested, WWE has uploaded this week’s Derrick Bateman clip to youtube:
Also, SUBMISSIOOOOOOOOON.
Every Bateman clip I see further preflexes me as to how WWE let him get away. Like I’ve seen perhaps a combined 20 minutes of his career via youtube and he might be in my top 10.
Seriously WWE, how could you not see potential Superstar with these promos? It makes no sense.
his timing with the “you’re right i was homeschooled” killed me. add me to the list of people that cannot believe he was let go. so good.
Wasn’t he released because of all his injuries?
what would you do had you followed him in TNA throughout the past year? he’s my absolute favourite, man. him, Spud, Amore, Bayley and Zayn are my favourites today. along with them come Ambrose and a collection of many amazing and adorable Japanese wrestlers today. I can’t possibly root for anybody against those!
also, in this very segment, you could tell Bryan was just getting his lines in according to the script without having any time of thinking about his responses to make his acting seem natural. poor guy still wasn’t allowed to show his personality at this point yet. the only reason I cared about him back then (before I got introduced to indy wrestling and all) was because of Bateman with him, and that one time he got to show his personality in his mini-feud with Cole and Miz.
“Wasn’t he released because of all his injuries?”
They’re really shady about that stuff in the Performance Center era. It’s also worth noting just because it amuses me that had they kept him that they’d have three different light-heavies from Cleveland who don’t rep Cleveland as their billed hometowns.
Chicks. America. Steve Blackman. The holy trinity of manliness.
I just wanna mention three things from that Fandango/Tyrus match.
– Eww, Josh Matthews’ favorite movie is The Hangover? As if I needed another reason over the hundred others to dislike Josh Matthews.
– Wait, was Brodus Clay doing push-ups with his left arm while he was pinning Johnny Curtis? Can someone send him a tweet and tell him to start doing this on TNA?
– Lol, Maryse was nearly about to Send For The Man during Brodus’ post match promo.
Didn’t he do push ups on Sharkboy’s carcass week before last?
he literally did that in his debut match.
Ahh, I don’t watch TNA! My
horriblesecret revealed!
Shit, so that’s where Brooke Tessmacher got that shitty finisher from.
nah, she clothlines her opponent on the way back down after turning. it used to be pretty sweet. though I liked her elbow drop as a finisher better.
Good lord, if TNA finally goes under and Bateman makes his glorious return as USA Guy to take on Rusev, I would pop so damn hard.
After seeing Ziggler relaxing on the top rope during Bryan’s airplane spin on Ricardo, Tyler Breeze officially reminds me of Ziggler over 100000000%.
please everybody, stop wishing for TNA to die. please? you can watch EC3 there and he’s as great as you wish he’d be anywhere. there are other awesome people to love there too. can we please stop pretending like there’s no TNA fans around here and it’s okay to wish for it to die on every thread? :(
(I didn’t mean anybody in particular, btw.)