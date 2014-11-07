Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 1/4/11 Season 4 Episode 5

#Dolph Ziggler #Pro Wrestling #Vintage Best And Worst
11.07.14 4 years ago 24 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– Hey, we made it to 2011!

– You can watch this episode on Hulu here, or on WWE’s YouTube channel here.

– Make sure you’ve read The Best and Worst of NXT Season 1, The Best and Worst of NXT Season 2 and The Best and Worst of NXT Season 3 in their entirety. You can catch up with episodes of Season 4 on the linked tag page.

– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

Shares, comments, likes and other Internet things are appreciated.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 4, episode 5.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dolph Ziggler#Pro Wrestling#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSALBERTO DEL RIOBEST AND WORST OF NXTBRODUS CLAYBYRON SAXTONCHRIS MASTERSDaniel BryanDERRICK BATEMANDOLPH ZIGGLERJACOB NOVAKJOHNNY CURTISKonnorNXTNXT SEASON 4PRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHRICARDO RODRIGUEZTED DIBIASEVINTAGE BEST AND WORST

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP