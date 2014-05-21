Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 7/20/10 Season 2 Episode 7

Pre-show notes:
Holy crap, look how skinny Edge looks there on page 2. It’s not wonder everything inside of him was ruined shortly thereafter.
The best part of my day so far was watching Husky Harris give up on the obstacle course and just murder the final barricade like an asshole.
I read Michael McGillicutty and thought it was Husky Harris in my head. Frickin WWE.
All of Bray Wyatt’s stories about teachers telling him that he’d never amount to anything are metaphors for this season of NXT.
Bray Wyatt’s so good he’s only had the Husky chant once ,and not even by the fans at NXT who’ll rip the piss out of anyone.
The way these seasons of NXT have been written, it makes you wonder if those writers are now writing for Raw.
Oh man, I though John Morrison was Drew MacIntyre in that picture.
I remember how disappointed I was when Cena put together his team to take on the Nexus. Jericho “YEAH!”…Edge “NICE!”. Followed by 2 solid minutes of “wait, what?”, “oh man”, “I’m gonna go make a sandwich…”
Michael Cole being the voice of reason in saying how great Husky was at doing that course while Josh cried was pretty great. Nice way to wrap up the day with that
Whenever Kaval cuts a promo, it’s like hearing Brandon on a podcast: the voice is always at least two octaves lower than you remember.
So I’ve been mainlining these NXT recaps over the course of the weekend and I just gotta say, Shroud is doing God’s work with his NXT coverage.